B/R says Sixers don't have any questions to answer in starting lineup

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

As the Philadelphia 76ers head into the 2022-23 season, they will feature some of the best talent in the league. They are led by the star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden as well as rising star Tyrese Maxey.

While still having Tobias Harris, they added PJ Tucker who will join those four in the starting lineup. On paper, it figures to be one of the best in the league barring injuries or other setbacks of that nature.

As the season nears, Bleacher Report put together a list of every team’s starting lineup and listed a lineup question for each one. When it came to the Sixers, they couldn’t come up with a question:

There may be arguments to start De’Anthony Melton or Matisse Thybulle over Tucker, but they feel fairly unrealistic.

If Tucker can recreate the three-point shooting he displayed last season, and being in this lineup should give him plenty of wide-open opportunities to do so, he’s the obvious choice to start at the 4.

Thybulle’s a better defender, but his three-point shot is terribly unreliable. Melton checks both boxes, but if you start him and move Harden to the 3 (at least defensively), you’re suddenly pretty small outside.

Going with Tyrese Maxey, Harden, Tobias Harris, Tucker and Joel Embiid seems like an easy bet and having those other options just speaks to Philadelphia’s depth and versatility.

Tucker’s shooting ability is going to be a welcome addition to this team. The ability of Harden and Embiid to break down defenses and kick it out to shooters such as Maxey, Tucker and Harris, as well as some lineups with the bench shooting and Philadelphia should be as strong as any team in the league.

