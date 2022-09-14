Read full article on original website
holycitysinner.com
Black Food Truck Festival Returns in November
The Black Food Truck Festival will return this fall to celebrate Black businesses and culture with food, music, and family friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival being held on November 19th and 20th at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The spring version...
abcnews4.com
Summerville's Sweet Tea Festival celebrating birth of sweet tea Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s proclaimed as the “Birthplace of Sweet Tea.” And Summerville, South Carolina, loves to share that sweet flavor with everyone. “Just seeing our sweet community come together for the most amazing tea,” touts Tara Harshaw, who works at the restaurant Sweetwater One Twenty Three.
Summerville’s annual Sweet Tea Festival happening this weekend
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 20,000 people are expected to be in Summerville this weekend for the annual Sweet Tea Festival. “I think it’s going to be beautiful weather this weekend,” said Meredith Williamson, who is planning to take her daughter to the festival. “Hopefully, it will be a big crowd and lots of fun […]
holycitysinner.com
The Original Pub & Brewery Tours of Charleston’s Annual Holiday Pub Crawl Returns on November 25th
The Original Pub & Brewery Tours of Charleston is celebrating the season with the annual Holiday Pub Crawl. The event is a 2.5-hour walking tour that visits several historic pubs while learning the stories and legends of the city’s unique culture and holiday history. This year’s pub crawl series will run from November 25th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023.
holycitysinner.com
Firefly Distillery Releases Raspberry Sweet Tea Vodka
Firefly Distillery will release its special edition Raspberry Sweet Tea Vodka on Saturday, October 1st. This will be a limited product release, so visitors can purchase a bottle at the distillery in North Charleston while supplies last. In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Firefly Distillery is partnering with...
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fall is approaching and the new season brings events including the favored Sweet Tea Festival, Dancing on the Cooper, and a statewide cleanup. Need plans for the weekend? Check out some events going on in the next few days. Sweet Tea Festival The popular Sweet Tea Festival is returning this Saturday! […]
holycitysinner.com
Local Artist Daisy McClellan to Have Solo Art Show at Redux
Art Before Dishes is comprised of work mixing various fiber art techniques including punch needle, sewing, embroidery, and rug tufting. McClellan is a mother of three young boys and her work often reflects the stage of motherhood she finds herself in: colorful, all encompassing, and always with a sense of nostalgia for what once was.
charlestondaily.net
October Events with Charleston County Parks
Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
holycitysinner.com
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
Santee Indian Tribe returns with 9th annual Pow Wow
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe is having its first pow wow in three years this Saturday. The pow wow is a 10 year tradition started by former chief Randy Crummie, who died of COVID last spring. “It’s like a family reunion. That’s what a pow wow...
holycitysinner.com
Inaugural Charleston’s Fastest Bartender Contest to be Hosted Monday Nights in October at Ireland’s Own Irish Pub
The Fastest Bartender Contest is coming to Charleston for the first time ever. Join the Fastest Bartender Commissioner, Billy Reilly, as he tests bartenders across the Charleston area in the competition for the title of Charleston’s Fastest Bartender! The event will kick off on Monday, October 3rd and each week’s winners will move on to the finals round on Monday, October 24th.
holycitysinner.com
2023 Cooper River Bridge Run Official Artwork Unveiled
The Cooper River Bridge Run (CRBR) has announced the official artwork for the 46th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run 10K, which will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unveiled at an event on Tuesday, September 13th, the Design Contest’s winning illustration was designed by local artist Marcus Cripps.
live5news.com
Summerville announces road closures for Saturday’s Sweet Tea Festival
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville leaders announced several road closures that will occur for most of Saturday as the town holds its annual Sweet Tea Festival. The event is scheduled for Hutchinson Square. : Summerville holding annual Sweet Tea Festival Saturday. Town spokesperson Mary Edwards says the following roads will...
Moe’s crowns Mt. Pleasant girl the first ever ‘Queso Queen’ for her birthday. Here’s why:
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Every child dreams of the perfect birthday party, and 7-year-old Elia Ikonomidis is no different. But for Elia, reaching her seventh birthday was not a guarantee. At two years old, Elia was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, an aggressive type of cancer that targets white blood cells. For the next three […]
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised
GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the beach and a vacation,” Bill Collins […]
Berkeley County residents can visit Cypress Gardens for free on Sept. 24
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Cypress Gardens will offer free admission to all Berkeley County residents on Sept. 24. ‘Free Saturday’ encourages local residents to come out and explore the 170-acre preserve and gardens in Moncks Corner. Guests will be required to show proof of residency–photo ID, utility, or tax bill–to gain free entrance to the […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston’s first trucking expo at Ladson this Saturday
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is hosting its first trucking expo at Ladson Exchange Park this Saturday. The expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9850 Hwy 78. "Our vision is to provide educational tools for truck drivers and trucking companies in our community so they can receive real-time information on the cost of goods and services that are available to them."
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
WSOC-TV
Photos: Elton John brings farewell tour to Charleston
Elton John Elton John brought his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” to Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 13, 2022. The legendary singer will perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 18. (Richard Thigpen)
