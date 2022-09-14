ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Black Food Truck Festival Returns in November

The Black Food Truck Festival will return this fall to celebrate Black businesses and culture with food, music, and family friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival being held on November 19th and 20th at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The spring version...
Summerville's Sweet Tea Festival celebrating birth of sweet tea Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s proclaimed as the “Birthplace of Sweet Tea.” And Summerville, South Carolina, loves to share that sweet flavor with everyone. “Just seeing our sweet community come together for the most amazing tea,” touts Tara Harshaw, who works at the restaurant Sweetwater One Twenty Three.
The Original Pub & Brewery Tours of Charleston’s Annual Holiday Pub Crawl Returns on November 25th

The Original Pub & Brewery Tours of Charleston is celebrating the season with the annual Holiday Pub Crawl. The event is a 2.5-hour walking tour that visits several historic pubs while learning the stories and legends of the city’s unique culture and holiday history. This year’s pub crawl series will run from November 25th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023.
Firefly Distillery Releases Raspberry Sweet Tea Vodka

Firefly Distillery will release its special edition Raspberry Sweet Tea Vodka on Saturday, October 1st. This will be a limited product release, so visitors can purchase a bottle at the distillery in North Charleston while supplies last. In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Firefly Distillery is partnering with...
Local Artist Daisy McClellan to Have Solo Art Show at Redux

Art Before Dishes is comprised of work mixing various fiber art techniques including punch needle, sewing, embroidery, and rug tufting. McClellan is a mother of three young boys and her work often reflects the stage of motherhood she finds herself in: colorful, all encompassing, and always with a sense of nostalgia for what once was.
October Events with Charleston County Parks

Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend

We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
Inaugural Charleston’s Fastest Bartender Contest to be Hosted Monday Nights in October at Ireland’s Own Irish Pub

The Fastest Bartender Contest is coming to Charleston for the first time ever. Join the Fastest Bartender Commissioner, Billy Reilly, as he tests bartenders across the Charleston area in the competition for the title of Charleston’s Fastest Bartender! The event will kick off on Monday, October 3rd and each week’s winners will move on to the finals round on Monday, October 24th.
2023 Cooper River Bridge Run Official Artwork Unveiled

The Cooper River Bridge Run (CRBR) has announced the official artwork for the 46th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run 10K, which will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unveiled at an event on Tuesday, September 13th, the Design Contest’s winning illustration was designed by local artist Marcus Cripps.
Summerville announces road closures for Saturday’s Sweet Tea Festival

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville leaders announced several road closures that will occur for most of Saturday as the town holds its annual Sweet Tea Festival. The event is scheduled for Hutchinson Square. : Summerville holding annual Sweet Tea Festival Saturday. Town spokesperson Mary Edwards says the following roads will...
Charleston Weekend Events

There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
Charleston’s first trucking expo at Ladson this Saturday

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is hosting its first trucking expo at Ladson Exchange Park this Saturday. The expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9850 Hwy 78. "Our vision is to provide educational tools for truck drivers and trucking companies in our community so they can receive real-time information on the cost of goods and services that are available to them."
Photos: Elton John brings farewell tour to Charleston

Elton John Elton John brought his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” to Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 13, 2022. The legendary singer will perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 18. (Richard Thigpen)
