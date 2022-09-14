Read full article on original website
New York Times Best-Selling Author Mark Nepo Returns to Charleston This Weekend for In-Person and Virtual Workshop
Mark Nepo has moved and inspired readers and seekers all over the world with his numerous books and workshops. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark has been called “one of the finest spiritual guides of our time.” He has appeared several times with Oprah on her Super Soul Sunday program and is a regular columnist for Spirituality & Health Magazine.
Inaugural Charleston’s Fastest Bartender Contest to be Hosted Monday Nights in October at Ireland’s Own Irish Pub
The Fastest Bartender Contest is coming to Charleston for the first time ever. Join the Fastest Bartender Commissioner, Billy Reilly, as he tests bartenders across the Charleston area in the competition for the title of Charleston’s Fastest Bartender! The event will kick off on Monday, October 3rd and each week’s winners will move on to the finals round on Monday, October 24th.
Mayor Tecklenburg and Latinx Advisory Council Announce National Hispanic Heritage Month, Charleston Observance, Events
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and the Mayor’s Latinx Advisory Council announced the city’s National Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 observances at a press conference on Thursday. “The Latinx Advisory Council has done an outstanding job of producing this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month calendar of events, in collaboration with the...
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
Firefly Distillery Releases Raspberry Sweet Tea Vodka
Firefly Distillery will release its special edition Raspberry Sweet Tea Vodka on Saturday, October 1st. This will be a limited product release, so visitors can purchase a bottle at the distillery in North Charleston while supplies last. In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Firefly Distillery is partnering with...
The Original Pub & Brewery Tours of Charleston’s Annual Holiday Pub Crawl Returns on November 25th
The Original Pub & Brewery Tours of Charleston is celebrating the season with the annual Holiday Pub Crawl. The event is a 2.5-hour walking tour that visits several historic pubs while learning the stories and legends of the city’s unique culture and holiday history. This year’s pub crawl series will run from November 25th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023.
Black Food Truck Festival Returns in November
The Black Food Truck Festival will return this fall to celebrate Black businesses and culture with food, music, and family friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival being held on November 19th and 20th at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The spring version...
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
Local Artist Daisy McClellan to Have Solo Art Show at Redux
Art Before Dishes is comprised of work mixing various fiber art techniques including punch needle, sewing, embroidery, and rug tufting. McClellan is a mother of three young boys and her work often reflects the stage of motherhood she finds herself in: colorful, all encompassing, and always with a sense of nostalgia for what once was.
Carolina Surf Film Festival Tickets are Now On Sale
Ticket sales are now live for the 7th Carolina Surf Film Festival at Mex 1’s West Ashley location on October 15th, 2022. The event includes the screening of multiple films and plenty of vendors to purchase products from. Tickets for the festival can be purchased online here for $10...
Dorchester County to Host Community Outreach Lunch & Learn on September 28th
Residents are invited to the next Dorchester County Community Outreach Series Lunch and Learn presented by Voter Registration and Elections Office Executive Director Kizzie Scott. The informational lunch will take place on Wednesday, September 28th from noon to 1 pm at Givhans Ferry State Park in the Magnolia Shelter (746 County Rd S-18-30, Ridgeville).
Dunkin’ Shines Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Charleston
September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Dunkin’ is giving guests a sweet way to support children battling cancer. Today, Dunkin’ announced it is inviting guests to “shine gold” from September 14-28 and support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. As part of the program, guests at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Charleston can make a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and will receive a free Gold Joy Donut as a thank you.
Vistio Selects Charleston For Corporate Headquarters
The Charleston Digital Corridor is pleased to announce that Vistio has selected Charleston for their corporate headquarters; they will also have an office in Chicago. Vistio, with over twenty years of experience, helps clients across multiple industries, including transportation, healthcare, utilities, and government optimize their contact centers. In making the...
LTP Mt. Pleasant Hosts Men’s Tennis ATP Challenger Tour
LTP (Live to Play) Mount Pleasant today announced the first Men’s ATP Challenger Tour in Charleston happening September 25th, 2022 to October 2nd, 2022, at their Mathis Ferry Road location. Rising stars in the ATP, along with seasoned professionals, will take to the courts for this week-long tournament. This is the first time a Men’s ATP Event will be held in the Lowcountry in many years.
Chihuahua Puppy Rescued After Being Left To Die in Plastic Bin in North Charleston
The Charleston Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible case of animal cruelty after a chihuahua puppy named “Billie” was found left bleeding with a broken jaw and eye socket, in a plastic storage bin in the Midland Park area of North Charleston. Children who saw the puppy in the bin on a neighborhood walking path, told their mother who then contacted authorities.
RiverDogs Complete Sweep, Advance to Carolina League Championship
Myrtle Beach, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs held off a late surge by the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to finish a sweep of the South Division Championship Series with a 10-6 win at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday night. The victory marked the first time in franchise history that the team has won a playoff series in consecutive seasons.
