Even before the lines of cars loaded with boogie boards and sand toys could head home from the final summer weekends at the beach, pumpkins and hay bales began to appear at farm stands and pumpkin patches along Cabrillo Highway and up Highway 92. The rows of orange gourds offered an early reminder of the looming turn of seasons and the promise of more traffic as visitors come to enjoy the fall bounty on the coast.

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO