Half Moon Bay Review
Grid managers have a ways to go to earn confidence
He SMC Alert sounded dire and indeed it was. “Extreme heat is straining the energy grid. Conserve energy now to protect public health and safety … Power interruptions may occur unless you take action.”. Californians took notice and they took action. State officials say the load on the...
Half Moon Bay Review
‘It’s very much home,’ says ocean swimmer on dream route
Catherine Breed thought it sounded crazy at first. Open-water marathon swims, long multimile voyages across mostly cold stretches of the ocean, were a far cry from the safety of the pool. Yet six years later, the 29-year-old Marin County resident is still hooked. By the time you’re reading this, the...
Half Moon Bay Review
Sea Scouts to host open house
The Half Moon Bay Yacht Club is starting a new co-ed Sea Scouts Ship for high school students on the San Mateo County coast, including Pacifica. It is hosting an open house for interested youth and adult volunteers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the yacht club, 214 Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
Half Moon Bay Review
City weighs switching Zoom formats
Residents, staff and council members say virtual meetings have greatly improved local government’s public participation since the pandemic began two years ago as it allows constituents to tune in at their leisure from wherever stable internet access allows. The Half Moon Bay City Council last week discussed whether it...
Half Moon Bay Review
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative donates to farmworkers, digital services
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the philanthropic arm owned by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, has granted $400,000 to the city of Half Moon Bay to be split between several nonprofit services serving low-income families and farmworkers. The funds are being divided for services at Rancho San...
Half Moon Bay Review
Lina T. Ormonde
“A shining light has been dimmed, but it will forever live in the hearts of all who knew her.”. Lina T. Ormonde, a lifelong resident of Half Moon Bay, passed away after a long illness, on Sunday, Sept. 4, at her childhood family home, with her daughter, Rosalie, beside her.
Half Moon Bay Review
Upcoming event promotes ocean awareness, safety
Every day at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, locals and visitors paddle out to beautiful cliffside views and bright blue water. On sunny days the waves sparkle as surfers drop in. But while the views could be featured on a postcard, riptides lurk and danger lies just below the surface for those unprepared.
Half Moon Bay Review
Popular show returns to Sanchez Art Center
The annual “50/50” art show opened at the Sanchez Art Center in Pacifica on Sunday. The juried exhibition features at least 50 artists who each create 50 works over 50 days. Fans of the unique exhibition had an opportunity for a preview during two sold-out days of ticketed admission before it opened to the public on Sunday. The installation will remain on view with free admission until Oct. 9.
Half Moon Bay Review
Swimmer completes adventurous trip
Catherine Breed had just finished an unprecedented solo swim, but she was not alone. When the 29-year-old emerged from the ocean at Surfer’s Beach Wednesday afternoon after a 27-mile, 12 hour-and-21-minute voyage, she was surrounded by dozens of friends, family and fans who have followed her remarkable journey. Breed’s...
Half Moon Bay Review
‘Los Hermanos’ to screen at Odd Fellows Lodge
In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, and the premiere of the 2022-2023 Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows Film Series, the organization is hosting a screening of “Los Hermanos/The Brothers,” on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows Lodge, 526 Main St. Made by esteemed...
Half Moon Bay Review
Pumpkin season arrives as an orange October nears
Even before the lines of cars loaded with boogie boards and sand toys could head home from the final summer weekends at the beach, pumpkins and hay bales began to appear at farm stands and pumpkin patches along Cabrillo Highway and up Highway 92. The rows of orange gourds offered an early reminder of the looming turn of seasons and the promise of more traffic as visitors come to enjoy the fall bounty on the coast.
