Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
All lanes of I-77 North reopen in north Charlotte after crash, NCDOT says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of I-77 North in north Charlotte are reopened following a crash early Saturday morning, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident happened on I-77 northbound near exit 16, which is Sunset Road. No word on if there are any injuries...
fox46.com
Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
Developer buys up more of Asian Corner Mall
Developer Beauxwright has purchased another part of the Asian Corner Mall at the intersection of Sugar Creek and North Tryon. The developer already owns two parcels at the mall. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
Portion of I-85 in Mecklenburg County reopens after crash, NCDOT says
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened following a crash, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident was being investigated in Mecklenburg County near exit 27, which is Beatty Drive. Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Construction on I-485 sees delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Improvements to Interstate 485 in south Charlotte will take longer than originally anticipated. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the hope was to complete the project, which includes new express lanes and interchanges, by the end of this year, but now it could take much longer due to several factors.
North Carolina city ranks 33rd among most unfaithful cities in America, study shows
In a study done by MyDatingAdviser, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Larry Sprinkle explores Waxhaw, NC
WAXHAW, N.C. — The Town of Waxhaw is located in Union County, North Carolina. It is less than 25 minutes from Charlotte, North Carolina, and just a few miles from the South Carolina border. WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle caught up with Mayor Ron Pappas for some quick history of...
'Expect long delays': Crash knocks out power to traffic lights on busy Huntersville road
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A section of W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte is closed after a dump truck crashed into power lines Friday morning, police said. The crash happened on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road, about a mile from Northlake Mall and I-77. Duke Energy confirmed about 2,000 customers were without power as a result of the crash, which knocked down power lines across the road.
Expansion project on I-85 west of Charlotte awarded $100 million by Biden administration
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A plan to widen Interstate 85 in Gaston and Cleveland counties received a $100 million influx in funding from the Biden administration on Thursday. The North Carolina Department of Transportation received the money to support the expansion and improvements on the highway from U.S. Highway 321 to Mount Holly.
WCNC
Charlotte woman says she was given the wrong COVID-19 booster shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who was intending to get the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, says she was given the wrong shot at a local pharmacy. Lindsay Schneider went to the Walgreens in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood and got what she thought was the bivalent booster shot. Instead, she was given the original monovalent COVID-19 booster shot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Residence Built with Utmost Attention to Quality and Detail in Cornelius Hits Market for $16M
The Estate in Cornelius is a luxurious home completed with abundant indoor, outdoor living and entertaining spaces now available for sale. This home located at 18019 Harbor Light Blvd, Cornelius, North Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 15,048 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Rhyne – Premier Sotheby’s Internationa (Phone: 704 622-0626, 704 727-4170) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cornelius.
Florida flight carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard made stop in NC
The chartered flight originated in San Antonio, Texas, and made a stop in Crestview, Florida, before arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday. The jet then departed for Massachusetts at 1:49 p.m.
lazytrips.com
18 Best Lakes near Charlotte, NC
Charlotte is a bustling city that has you covered whether you are interested in beautiful architecture, fascinating museums or stunning parks. But if you're yearning for more outdoor space, then you're only a short drive away from an impressive choice of some of the most scenic lakes in the Eastern US.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
Bojangles moving corporate headquarters in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The headquarters for Bojangles Restaurant is making a move, but it won’t be going far. Executives and leaders will relocate from its current location on Southern Pine Boulevard to new arrangements just a few blocks away on Forest Point Circle in south Charlotte. In an announcement...
Riverside shifts plans for massive Queensbridge Collection development near uptown
CHARLOTTE — Chicago-based Riverside Investment & Development Co. has made a change to its plans for a massive mixed-use project on the edge of South End and uptown Charlotte. The $750 million project at 1111 S. Tryon St., called Queensbridge Collective, is scheduled to begin site preparation work before...
wccbcharlotte.com
New Mixed-Use Development Replacing Uptown Cabaret, Midnight Diner In South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Chicago firm is looking to build a three tower mixed use development in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood, where officials say Midnight Diner and Uptown Cabaret currently sit. Officials say the $750 million project titled Morehead and Tryon by Riverside Investment & Development includes three...
I-85 widening project planned from Charlotte to SC border
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A long-awaited expansion of Interstate 85 from Charlotte to the North Carolina/South Carolina border is in the works after NCDOT was awarded $100 million in federal funding to support the project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials said the I-85 FUTURES project planned for Gaston County calls […]
Comments / 0