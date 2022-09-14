While our inept utilities have been calling Flex Alerts (reduced power usage) from 4 to 9 p.m. during the recent heat wave, our solar panels and battery have enabled us to use zero energy from the grid during those hours and on in to the night. During the later hours of the Flex Alert, we were actually sending power to the grid, not taking it.

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO