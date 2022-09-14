‘Chucky’ Season 2 Trailer: Everyone’s Favorite Murder Doll Is Back to Raise Holy Hell (VIDEO)

Edens Zero has become a fan favorite within a crowded anime scene, and while the second season was confirmed to release next year in 2023, a new trailer gives Shiki and Rebecca fans a better idea as to when they can expect new episodes to arrive. To sweeten the pot for those following the dynamic series, a new trailer has dropped giving fans a better idea when it comes to the trials and tribulations that await the galaxy-hopping protagonists.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO