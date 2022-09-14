Read full article on original website
A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
Penny Lane Dreams of ‘Morocco’ in Latest Song From ‘Almost Famous’ Musical
Penny Lane’s Moroccan dream gets the full song treatment in the latest offering from the upcoming Almost Famous musical. The tender tune is led by Solea Pfeiffer, who plays Penny in the upcoming adaptation, with a few contribution from Casey Likes, who plays William Miller. Over acoustic guitar and dreamy piano, Pfeiffer shares her desire to leave everything behind and venture to Morocco with William by her side: “Why be stuck when there’s motion/Gotta move before it’s too late/So fly yourself cross the ocean/And turn your good into great,” Pfeiffer sings.
Roxy Music Celebrates 50 Years of Romanticism and Art-Rock on Reunion Tour: Concert Review
Just over 50 years ago, on the same day, June 16, 1972, two albums were released that changed the landscape of rock and its sartorial splendor: Roxy Music’s eponymously titled debut and David Bowie’s “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.” While each album was conveniently tagged as part of the start of glam-rock and its slow movement from Britain to the U.S., “Roxy Music” was something that “Ziggy Stardust” was not, despite the latter’s grandeur: downright weird. Dressed in a mix of ’50s greaser leather, silver spacesuits and more feathers than a revival of “La...
Stereogum
Watch Death Cab For Cutie Debut New Song “Pepper” & Cover R.E.M. During Live From Home Performance
During the pandemic, Ben Gibbard held regular Live From Home livestreamed performances, something we talked with him about in our recent We’ve Got A File On You interview with the Death Cab For Cutie leader. Last night, the band hosted a special livestream ahead of them heading out into...
theplaylist.net
Biopic About The Band Sublime On The Way From ‘Hunger Games’ Director Francis Lawrence & ‘Ozark’ Writer Chris Mundy
Few ’90s bands have as devoted a fanbase as Sublime. Now, the Long Beach, California ska band will get a biopic all about the band’s rise to fame and the tragic passing of its frontman, Bradley Nowell. EW reports that “The Hunger Games” director Francis Lawrence will helm...
musictimes.com
Maggie Lindemann New Music 2022: 'Suckerpunch' Has Singer Singing About Pushing People Away
Maggie Lindemann rose to prominence with her breakout bubblegum pop single "Pretty Girl," the song that took over social media in 2016. It's been a long time since the 24-year-old singer released "Pretty Girl," and that much is evident in her music, as she pivots and switches up the direction of her music with her newly released debut studio album "Suckerpunch."
Hear Phoebe Bridgers Join Marcus Mumford on Emotive Album Cut ‘Stonecatcher’
Marcus Mumford’s debut solo LP, (Self-Titled), dropped today and one of the standout tracks features Phoebe Bridgers on guest vocals. The song, “Stonecatcher,” was inspired by Just Mercy, a memoir by Equal Justice Association lawyer Bryan Stevenson. Listen here. (Self-Titled) was produced by Blake Mills and features contributions from Brandi Carlile, Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin. To preview the LP, Mumford released several tracks, including “Cannibal,” which got a visual helmed by first-time music video director Steven Spielberg, and “Grace.” Mumford has spoken bluntly about the deeply personal album, which was informed by the musician’s experience with sexual abuse as a child. Speaking...
