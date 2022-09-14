Read full article on original website
Related
Falcons place RB Damien Williams on IR with injured rib
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed backup running back Damien Williams on injured reserve with a rib injury on Saturday. Williams was expected to be the primary backup to starter Cordarrelle Patterson before he suffered the injury on Atlanta’s second possession of last week’s 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans. Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury. He will miss at least four games. Rookie running back Tyler Algeier was inactive against New Orleans but could make his debut in Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams. The Falcons elevated defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and running back Caleb Huntley from the practice squad to the active roster.
Notre Dame Fans React to Manti Te’o Visit in South Bend
The Fighting Irish legend made his first on-campus appearance in over a decade ahead of Saturday’s game against California.
Donaldson, Mathis piled up rushing TDs, WVU whips Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tony Mathis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, CJ Donaldson ran for 101 yards and three scores, and West Virginia breezed to a 65-7 victory over Towson on Saturday. On a day when West Virginia held a ceremony to honor some of its greatest offensive players, the Mountaineers (1-2) put together their best showing in a year, although it didn’t quite make up for opening the season with close losses to No. 23 Pittsburgh and Kansas. West Virginia piled up 624 yards of offense, scored touchdowns on six of its seven first-half possessions and led its Championship Subdivision opponent 45-7 at halftime before pulling back with a short week before its next game. Johnson, a freshman, had his second 100-yard rushing effort of the season and pushed his TD total to six. He had just nine carries, an average of 11.2-yards per attempt. He also blocked a punt in the opener against Pitt.
Black-Led, DMV-Based Startups Receive Boost From Techstars Accelerator
Through the initiative, Techstars and JP Morgan aim to allocate over $80 million in funding to over 37 accelerators supporting diverse founders by 2025. The post Black-Led, DMV-Based Startups Receive Boost From Techstars Accelerator appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cal Football: Notre Dame In-Game Thread - Bears Lead 10-7 at Halftime
Golden Bears rarely have won road games vs. high-profile non-conference foes.
Comments / 0