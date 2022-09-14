ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Falcons place RB Damien Williams on IR with injured rib

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed backup running back Damien Williams on injured reserve with a rib injury on Saturday. Williams was expected to be the primary backup to starter Cordarrelle Patterson before he suffered the injury on Atlanta’s second possession of last week’s 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans. Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury. He will miss at least four games. Rookie running back Tyler Algeier was inactive against New Orleans but could make his debut in Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams. The Falcons elevated defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and running back Caleb Huntley from the practice squad to the active roster.
ATLANTA, GA
Donaldson, Mathis piled up rushing TDs, WVU whips Towson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tony Mathis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, CJ Donaldson ran for 101 yards and three scores, and West Virginia breezed to a 65-7 victory over Towson on Saturday. On a day when West Virginia held a ceremony to honor some of its greatest offensive players, the Mountaineers (1-2) put together their best showing in a year, although it didn’t quite make up for opening the season with close losses to No. 23 Pittsburgh and Kansas. West Virginia piled up 624 yards of offense, scored touchdowns on six of its seven first-half possessions and led its Championship Subdivision opponent 45-7 at halftime before pulling back with a short week before its next game. Johnson, a freshman, had his second 100-yard rushing effort of the season and pushed his TD total to six. He had just nine carries, an average of 11.2-yards per attempt. He also blocked a punt in the opener against Pitt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
