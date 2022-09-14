Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Baylor soccer travels to SMU
SMU (4-1-3) is coming off Thursday's home loss to East Carolina after a 1-1 tie against San Francisco last weekend. The Bears will host Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Friday.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 4 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 16, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school football coach has incredible proposal following win
High school football teams are well into the meat of their schedules in 2022, and on Friday night in Belton, Texas, Friday Night Lights took on a little bit different of a meaning. Shoemaker High School head coach Toby Foreman recorded 2 wins Friday night. First, his Grey Wolves defeated...
WacoTrib.com
Midlothian slices up Waco High defense, 66-0
MIDLOTHIAN — Waco High couldn’t wrangle Chad Ragle and the Midlothian Panthers. Ragle chucked four touchdown passes to propel Midlothian to a 66-0 win over the visiting Lions on Thursday night in District 4-5A Div. I play. Waco High (1-3 overall, 0-2 district) has now lost two in...
WacoTrib.com
No. 3 Lorena shows tough chin, holds off La Vega, 14-6
LORENA — All night long Friday, it appeared Lorena was a play or two away from putting La Vega away for good. While the knockout blow never truly came, the Lorena defense stood tall when it mattered most. La Vega drove from its own 20 to inside the Lorena 20 in the final three minutes before the Leopards knocked down a pass into the end zone on the final play to preserve a 14-6 win in a slugfest at Leopard Stadium.
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 4
No. 2 China Spring (3-0) at No. 10 Connally (3-0) Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram; centexsportsnetwork.com. Breakdown: Connally’s victory over Cameron Yoe last week helped earn the Cadets a place in the 4A Division II top 10 of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football high school rankings. That created a matchup of ranked opponents this week at Mac Peoples Stadium.
fox44news.com
Waco Lions suffer tough loss against Midlothian
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It didn’t get an easier for the Waco High in district play as Midlothian dominated the Lions, 66-0. Waco called up freshman B.J. Whitaker to start at quarterback in his first career varsity game but the Panthers didn’t make it easy for the offense. The Lions finished the first half with just 15 passing yards and -17 on the ground.
WacoTrib.com
Top-of-the-line effort: Mart looking to trenches to lead the way
MART — Mart, Texas might as well be known as Football, Texas. With eight state championships dating back to 1957, the expectation is for the Panthers to be on the field during the last game of the season. That wasn’t the case last December, however. After 14 consecutive...
WacoTrib.com
No. 2 China Spring too much for No. 10 Connally, 51-21
When the China Spring offense walked on the field with its full first-team arsenal, the Cougars were eventually going to make the plays that made the difference in a showdown of state-ranked opponents. Short-handed Connally couldn’t keep up. China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum passed for 199 yards and a...
WacoTrib.com
China Spring's Tyler Beatty after 63-7 win over Mexia
Cougars head coach Tyler Beatty talks to the Trib's DJ Ramirez after China Spring posted a 63-7 victory over the Blackcats in Week 3. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/sports/high-school/tre-riffic-night-china-springs-hafford-puts-on-show-in-blowout-of-mexia-63-7/article_7278c494-306a-11ed-8e5d-db405c0c279e.html.
KWTX
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
WacoTrib.com
Gatesville 43, Mexia 14
In Mexia, the Hornets built a 36-0 halftime lead and never looked back to win their second straight game. Gatesville (3-1) scored first as Tyler Shea caught a 27-yard touchdown pass before Rayshon Smith ran for the two-point conversion. Kyle Shafer followed with a pair of touchdown catches in the first half.
WacoTrib.com
Waco High heads to Midlothian looking to regroup
Waco High (1-2, 0-1) at Midlothian (3-0, 1-0) Waco High was unable to ride the high of its first win this season after snapping at 17-game losing streak against Dallas White, falling to Granbury in a brutal 45-3 loss to open District 4-5A Div. I play. The Lions were caught off guard offensively after losing starting quarterback RJ Young to injury, with Isaiah Ruiz taking his place.
WacoTrib.com
Abbott, Chilton, Gatesville players win Trib fan vote
Abbott’s Riley Sustala was voted the Trib’s Six-Man Player of the Week for the second time this season while Chilton running back Marvion Huitt takes Offensive Player of the Week and Gatesville linebacker Mason Mooney received Defensive Player of the Week. Sustala continued to be a two-way weapon...
WacoTrib.com
Chilton 21, Hearne 0
In Chilton, the Pirates scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and their defense delivered a tremendous performance to shut out Hearne. Marvion Huitt ran for the game's first score in the second quarter and the Pirates (4-0) added a final touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win against Hearne (2-2).
WacoTrib.com
Ken Starr, former Whitewater counsel and Baylor president, dies at 76
Kenneth Winston Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general who became the national face of the 1990s Whitewater investigation of the Clinton family years before he became president of Baylor University, died Tuesday. He was 76. Starr had been hospitalized for months in Houston, family members and friends said. "My beloved,...
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco this Weekend
It’s a game day weekend so get out and enjoy this beautiful weather with brain games, carnival games, cornhole tournaments and of course, the Baylor Football game. Or give back at one of many charity events, dine on delicious meals or take in a concert — there’s plenty of fun to choose from in Waco this weekend!
KWTX
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
fox44news.com
Temple College mourns passing of former president
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple College family is mourning the loss of one of its former presidents. The College said Wednesday afternoon that Dr. Marvin R. Felder passed away. He served as president from 1973 until 1995. “Dr. Marvin Felder served the students, faculty and staff of...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
