Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Friday Night Blitz: Week 3
EUGENE, Ore--- Week 3 of the Friday Night Blitz featured the Sheldon Irish, the new No. 1 team in the state, blowing out Sprague. The Irish are now 3-0 on the season.
Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?
The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
750thegame.com
University of Oregon Men’s Basketball Announces Schedule
The University of Oregon has announced their men’s basketball schedule for this upcoming season. The Ducks open up their season with a matchup against Florida A&M in Eugene as part of the home and home Pac 12 and SWAC partnership. The PK85 Tournament is back and the Ducks open the tournament against Dan Hurley and the UCONN Huskies. The rivalry game against Oregon State will be on New Years Eve, December 31st, in Eugene and then they go to Corvallis on February 25th.
BYU vs. Oregon schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
BYU vs. Oregon schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 17 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowBYU: We'll see if the Cougars get Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney back on the field for this ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football News
Oregon State vs Montana State Prediction, Game Preview
Oregon State vs Montana State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Oregon State (2-0), Montana State (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert...
kezi.com
Springfield teacher named Lane ESD regional Teacher of the Year
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- It was a big honor for a Springfield teacher who has a unique way of making sure students are learning. Scott Crowell won the regional Teacher of the Year award from Lane Educational School District on September 16 during a surprise ceremony at the Wildish Theater. Crowell has been teaching for more than 25 years, spending the last 14 at the Academy of Arts and Academics (A3) in downtown Springfield. The principal of A3 nominated him for the award, saying he always thinks outside the box.
USC could be on ESPN's 'College GameDay' next week at Oregon State
Are you ready for some prime time exposure, USC fans? The Oregonian/OregonLive is reporting that the USC at Oregon State football game scheduled for Sept. 24 in Corvallis is "certainly on the radar" of ESPN's College GameDay crew. When was the last time USC was featured on College GameDay? It has ...
What They're Saying: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to the Beaver state this week for a neutral site matchup...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
College Football Odds: BYU vs. Oregon prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
Week 3 of the college football season is among us! A thrilling top-25 matchup is on tap this weekend as the #12 BYU Cougars make the trip to Autzen Stadium to fight it out with the #25 Oregon Ducks. With that being said, it is time to check out our college football odds series, where our BYU-Oregon prediction and pick will be unveiled.
kezi.com
University of Oregon OKs Eugene land swap agreement for Autzen Stadium expansion
EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon Board of Trustees has given the green light for a deal with the city of Eugene that would provide land to build a new expansion to Autzen Stadium. Efforts to expand the Autzen Stadium complex have been ongoing since October 2021, when UO...
kezi.com
Restoration underway at Washington Jefferson Park
EUGENE, Ore.- After months of being fenced off to the public, restoration efforts are underway at Washington Jefferson Park. Officials with the City of Eugene secured contractors to replace soil, grass, irrigation and electrical systems to restore the park to what it once was. March 16th was the last time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslsports.com
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon. We’ll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor. Nacua did not participate in pregame...
kezi.com
Hop Valley Brewing employee and river guide provides help to fight Rum Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- One man never thought he would use his skills to get firefighters to and from the Rum Creek Fire using the Rogue River, but when the opportunity presented itself to do just that, he jumped at the chance. What was supposed to be a relaxing Labor Day...
WWEEK
Northwest Portlanders Fear Beavers Fans Will Take Their Parking Spots This Saturday
Who’s scared of rowdy college football fans? Northwest Portland residents, who see a threat to street parking. The Oregon State University Beavers are off to a fast start this football season, and they’re bringing the tailgate party to…Portland’s Alphabet District?. The Beavs face Montana State University...
kezi.com
One week after evacuation, Oakridge officials evaluating community’s response
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- On September 9, with the Cedar Creek Fire looking to expand rapidly, Oakridge residents evacuated the community under a pall of smoke as the sun set. One week later, many residents have returned to their homes and community officials are looking back at the response. On September...
kezi.com
Aerial firefighters using plane to combat Cedar Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- Attacking a wildfire from the air is one of the best strategies firefighters have for big wildfires, and soon the Cedar Creek Fire will see 1,400 gallons of air support. A plane called the Super Scooper is one of the only aircraft designed specifically for fighting fires....
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters are conducting burnouts to rob the 93,427-acre Cedar Creek Fire of fuel to advance, though that also has contributed to the heavy smoke keeping some areas of the High Desert at unhealthy air quality levels. The post Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke appeared first on KTVZ.
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
Comments / 1