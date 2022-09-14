ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Friday Night Blitz: Week 3

EUGENE, Ore--- Week 3 of the Friday Night Blitz featured the Sheldon Irish, the new No. 1 team in the state, blowing out Sprague. The Irish are now 3-0 on the season.
Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?

The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
University of Oregon Men’s Basketball Announces Schedule

The University of Oregon has announced their men’s basketball schedule for this upcoming season. The Ducks open up their season with a matchup against Florida A&M in Eugene as part of the home and home Pac 12 and SWAC partnership. The PK85 Tournament is back and the Ducks open the tournament against Dan Hurley and the UCONN Huskies. The rivalry game against Oregon State will be on New Years Eve, December 31st, in Eugene and then they go to Corvallis on February 25th.
Oregon State vs Montana State Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon State vs Montana State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Oregon State (2-0), Montana State (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert...
Springfield teacher named Lane ESD regional Teacher of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- It was a big honor for a Springfield teacher who has a unique way of making sure students are learning. Scott Crowell won the regional Teacher of the Year award from Lane Educational School District on September 16 during a surprise ceremony at the Wildish Theater. Crowell has been teaching for more than 25 years, spending the last 14 at the Academy of Arts and Academics (A3) in downtown Springfield. The principal of A3 nominated him for the award, saying he always thinks outside the box.
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches

EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
Restoration underway at Washington Jefferson Park

EUGENE, Ore.- After months of being fenced off to the public, restoration efforts are underway at Washington Jefferson Park. Officials with the City of Eugene secured contractors to replace soil, grass, irrigation and electrical systems to restore the park to what it once was. March 16th was the last time...
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon. We’ll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor. Nacua did not participate in pregame...
Aerial firefighters using plane to combat Cedar Creek Fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- Attacking a wildfire from the air is one of the best strategies firefighters have for big wildfires, and soon the Cedar Creek Fire will see 1,400 gallons of air support. A plane called the Super Scooper is one of the only aircraft designed specifically for fighting fires....
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters are conducting burnouts to rob the 93,427-acre Cedar Creek Fire of fuel to advance, though that also has contributed to the heavy smoke keeping some areas of the High Desert at unhealthy air quality levels. The post Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke appeared first on KTVZ.
OAKRIDGE, OR

