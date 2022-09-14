Read full article on original website
Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market
A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
Driver hospitalized after colliding with semi-truck on US 97 south of Chelan
CHELAN — An Orondo man was taken to the hospital after he drove into a semi-truck that had stopped to make a turn on Highway 97 south of Chelan. Wyatt J. Dietrich, 22, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 97, just south of the Beebe Bridge. A semi-truck had stopped to make a left turn into a job site when Dietrich reportedly attempted to pass and hit the driver’s side gas tank of the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Blue-Green Algae Found at the Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake
The Grant County Health District (GCHD) detected blue-green algae at the Blue Heron Park boat launch in Moses Lake. The swimming beach at the Blue Heron Park will be closed, along with a warning for the rest of Moses Lake. The blue-green algae is a bacterium called cyanobacteria, which is...
Moses Lake police flush out elusive, wanted felon at public restroom
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — One day after an elusive man wanted for several felony charges escaped their grasp, Moses Lake police officers brought him into custody by surrounding his stall at a transit center bathroom. According to a social media post from the Moses Lake Police Department, officers tried...
Franklin County deputies rush to serious crashes on Tues. night, Weds. morning
PASCO, Wash. — Franklin County deputies rushed to the scene of two separate crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; one just north of Pasco and the other near Othello. According to back-to-back social media posts from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies rushed to the intersection of Sagehill...
Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned
Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
Suspect in Monday night shooting in Moses Lake reportedly stole gun from his mother's home
MOSES LAKE — A suspect accused of shooting a man during a dispute over a bicycle reportedly stole the gun used in the shooting from his mother’s home, according to Moses Lake police. Eric Walters, 30, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery,...
Wanted Suspect Busted in Transit Center Restroom
After an extensive search, a wanted suspect is captured in a transit center bathroom. The man was wanted on felony charges for imprisonment and threats. 38-year-old Modesto Valencia Aguilar was being sought by Police for his outstanding warrants, and officers who tried to contact him Tuesday ended up in a chase.
Grant County Sheriff's Office employee under investigation after alleged altercation
EPHRATA - A Grant County Sheriff's Office employee is being investigated for their potential involvement in an altercation in the 10000 block of Dodson Road Northwest on August 6, 2022. Grant County Sheriff's officials provided very limited information about the circumstances surrounding the employee, but they did confirm that an...
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office launches internal investigation into employee’s conduct
EPHRATA, Wash. — An investigation has been launched into an employee of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office who had an altercation related to someone else’s allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor. Details coming out of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are vague early into the investigation,...
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
Employee accused of groping janitorial worker at Home Depot
WENATCHEE — Police say an employee at the Wenatchee Home Depot store cornered a janitorial worker in the store bathroom, groped her, and stole her cellphone. Erik Alvarado Reyes, 22, of East Wenatchee was charged Wednesday with first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. The alleged victim told police Reyes entered the bathroom while she was cleaning it about 6:40 a.m. Saturday, while the bathroom was gated off and closed for cleaning.
Chelan PUD Handles Numerous Outages In Same Area
The electricity is back on for more than 3,000 Chelan PUD customers who lost power in the string of outages this week. The outages all occurred in an area between Peshastin and Plain between Tuesday and Thursday. PUD spokesperson Neil Neroutsos says the outage in Peshastin involved wildlife. "We had...
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School
Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
WSP: Driver in fatal wrong-way crash near Moses Lake tested positive for alcohol, cocaine, opiates
MOSES LAKE — State troopers say a wrong-way driver who collided head-on with a vehicle on I-90 near Moses Lake, killing a 19-year-old woman, had alcohol, cocaine and opiates in his system. Jorge F. Sanchez, 47, was charged Wednesday morning with vehicular homicide in connection to the Aug. 25...
Home Depot Employee Accused of Groping Woman
A Home Depot employee was arrested for allegedly groping a janitorial worker and stealing her phone while working Saturday. 22-year-old suspect Erik Alvarado Reyes has been charged with fourth degree assault with sexual motivation and first degree theft. Around 6:40 a.m. the woman was starting to clean one of the...
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2
DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
Deputies: Connell woman who once served as Mesa’s city clerk arrested for theft of city funds
PASCO - The former clerk of a small town in north Franklin County is behind bars this week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release announcing the arrest Danni Lee Speelman of Connell. Speelman is the former Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Mesa. She was arrested on...
