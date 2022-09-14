‘Chucky’ Season 2 Trailer: Everyone’s Favorite Murder Doll Is Back to Raise Holy Hell (VIDEO)

For the past two decades, few genre studios have earned the reputation of Blumhouse Productions, whose early hits include Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and The Purge, all of which have been culture-defining experiences, with EPIX confirming that the documentary series Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror is set to dive into the history horror through the studio's unique lens. Given that the studio itself has helped redefine the horror genre in a number of ways, it makes perfect sense for them to tackle the genre's roots and to dive all the way back to the early 20th century to chronicle the history of horror on film. Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror will premiere on EPIX on Sunday, October 2nd.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO