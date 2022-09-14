‘Chucky’ Season 2 Trailer: Everyone’s Favorite Murder Doll Is Back to Raise Holy Hell (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake
Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
ComicBook
Chucky Season 2 Gets First Trailer and Poster
The Chucky Season 2 trailer is now out, and you can watch it above! The trailer for the sophomore season of SYFY's TV sequel to Don Mancini's Child's Play/Chucky movies shows just how things are shaking out after that big Season 1 finale. The surviving kids of Chucky's attack on his hometown (Hackensack, New Jersey) are shipped to a new Catholic school, with all their usual teen problems and fresh Chucky traumas coming with them into the restrictive new environment. Meanwhile, Chucky, Tiffany, and the Tiffany Doll are all hatching new murderous schemes to get the kids – and one another.
Add the kooky Abbott Elementary season 2 trailer to the syllabus before class resumes this fall
The teachers at Abbott are in for another chaotic school year. ABC released a new full-length trailer for Abbott Elementary season 2, teasing more wide-eyed optimism from second grade teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson) and kooky Avaisms from Principal Coleman (Janelle James) ahead of the Emmy-winning sitcom's return on Sept. 21.
EW.com
Satanic Hispanics trailer teases tales of terror from 5 'kick-ass' Latino horror filmmakers
The devilishly-named Satanic Hispanics (watch the trailer above) is a new horror anthology movie which was inspired by a conversation between two of its directors, Mike Mendez (Big Ass Spider!) and Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead). "Alejandro jokingly said, 'When are we making Satanic Hispanics, the all-Latino horror...
Magic Is Plentiful In ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Official Trailer
About a mont before its release, we got the official trailer of the Netflix's highly anticipated fantasy thriller. Check it out!
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
tvinsider.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer: See Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy Run Amok (VIDEO)
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters in a sequel to the beloved Hocus Pocus movie coming just in time for this Halloween season and streaming on Disney+. The streamer released the official Hocus Pocus 2 trailer during the D23 expo on Friday, September 9.
‘The Challenge: USA’ — Desi Williams and Alyssa Lopez Reveal If They Would Return for Another Season [EXCLUSIVE]
Just hours after the season 1 finale aired, Showbiz Cheat Sheet sat down with Desi William and Alyssa Lopez and asked if they would return for another season.
wegotthiscovered.com
John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ returning to theaters for spooky season
The Halloween season is a time for men and women to dress in risqué fashions. It is also where you can often wonder what lurks in the dark and deserted alley on a cold and leaf-strewn night. John Carpenter captured this in 1978, and, now, his movie is back.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
'The Woman King' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
Oscar-winner Viola Davis stars in the upcoming historical epic, "The Woman King."
EW.com
Mr. Harrigan's Phone trailer reveals the call is coming from inside the coffin
Stephen King has enjoyed a pretty good strike rate when it comes to movie adaptations of his novellas. 1986's Stand By Me, 1994's The Shawshank Redemption, and 2007's The Mist were all based on one of his long short stories (or one of his short long ones, depending on your point of view).
ComicBook
Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror Documentary Series Coming to EPIX
For the past two decades, few genre studios have earned the reputation of Blumhouse Productions, whose early hits include Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and The Purge, all of which have been culture-defining experiences, with EPIX confirming that the documentary series Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror is set to dive into the history horror through the studio's unique lens. Given that the studio itself has helped redefine the horror genre in a number of ways, it makes perfect sense for them to tackle the genre's roots and to dive all the way back to the early 20th century to chronicle the history of horror on film. Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror will premiere on EPIX on Sunday, October 2nd.
16 Kids Who Unintentionally Made Their Parents Laugh At Levels That Are Seriously Unfair
These kids have no idea how hilarious they are.
KIDS・
startattle.com
NCIS: Hawaii (Season 2 Episode 1) “Prisoners’ Dilemma” trailer, release date
Special Agent Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight, learns about plans for an attack on RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises) in Oahu, the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise. Startattle.com – NCIS: Hawaii | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Prisoners’...
tvinsider.com
‘From Scratch’ Trailer: Zoe Saldaña Finds Love Overseas in Netflix Limited Series (VIDEO)
From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. Netflix has released the official trailer for From Scratch, an upcoming limited series starring Zoe Saldaña, inspired by Eureka actress Tembi Locke’s bestselling memoir of her culturally diverse relationship with her late husband, Saro. In the footage above,...
theplaylist.net
‘Full Circle’: Timothy Olyphant & Dennis Quaid Join Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Limited Series
So far, Steven Soderbergh has made the most of the three-year overall deal he signed with HBO Max in January 2020. He’s already made three films on the deal, “Kimi” with Zoë Kravitz being the latest, and how he has the limited series “Full Circle” on the way, with Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes starring.
New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie Among Sony Pictures Release Date Adds; ‘Kraven The Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web’ Move & More
Sony added three news movies to their 2023-2024 theatrical release sked while shifting some others due to the post-production jam which continues to plague a number of big pics. The good news is that nothing is moving out of 2022. A big plus here is the announcement of a brand new Karate Kid movie for June 7, 2024 which doesn’t have any talent attached in regards to stars or a director. There’s an untitled True Haunting movie from Screen Gems that is actually going on Jan. 6, 2023; that first weekend of the year has been a rich one for Sony and genre films;...
ComicBook
Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer: Netflix's New Stephen King Adaptation Arrives
Ahead of the film's premiere this Halloween season, Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for Mr. Harrigan's Phone, the latest Stephen King adaptation from the streamer. John Lee Hancock wrote and directed the new movie, based on King's novella from the If It Bleeds collection, which stars Jaeden Martell of IT fame alongside Invasion of the Body Snatchers' star Donald Sutherland. Mr. Harrigan's Phone will be debuting on Netflix on October 5th, arriving along with a slew of other programming designed for subscribers to dig into for spooky season. Check it out in the player below!
IGN
I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Official Trailer
I Wanna Dance with Somebody is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten, produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis and starring BAFTA Award winner Naomi Ackie, the film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.
