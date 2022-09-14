Read full article on original website
Who is Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and what will happen to his company now?
Yvon Chouinard put his entire stake of Patagonia into a trust and nonprofit that will focus on combatting climate change.
Patagonia founder gives away $3 billion ownership stake
This move falls in line with Chouinard’s longstanding commitment to protecting the environment. Who owns Patagonia? What has Patagonia done for the environment?
Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
The rise of Patagonia: How rock climber and activist Yvon Chouinard created one of the world's biggest outdoor brands from the trunk of his car
Since its founding in 1973, Patagonia has had environmental activism in its DNA thanks to its eccentric founder, who gave away the company this week.
Patagonia made him a billionaire. Now he's giving it away to save the climate
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is giving his company away — to planet Earth, he announced Wednesday. “I never wanted to be a businessman,” Chouinard wrote in an open letter announcing the transfer of his roughly $3-billion controlling stake in the company to a trust and a nonprofit. It’s...
Patagonia Founder Gives Away Entire Company to Save the Planet
A billionaire has given away his multibillion-dollar company, and this time it isn’t to furtively advance conservative politics. Together with his family, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard has offloaded the outdoor clothing business to a trust and a nonprofit, with the goal of fighting climate change and conserving land. The company, reportedly worth some $3 billion, will also donate all of its profits to those same causes. That could equate to an additional $100 million or so each year. “Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,” Chouinard told The New York Times. Read it at New York Times
Patagonia CEO: Founder feels 'every billionaire is a policy failure'
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is looking to redistribute his wealth to saving the Earth. His CEO says the move should make billionaires ashamed.
Lululemon Founder Pledges $76 Million to Save the Wilderness
Lululemon's founder is the latest to put their money where their mouth is and help save the planet ... by pledging a HUGE chunk of change to help preserve the wilderness. Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc., and his wife Summer are pledging $100 million Canadian -- about $75.8 mil U.S. -- which marks the biggest gift the billionaire philanthropist's ever given.
When Worlds Collide: Founder Chouinard Gives Away Patagonia
Patagonia's 83-year-old founder has given his company away. Let the carping begin.
Patagonia's owner, who is giving the retailer away to a nonprofit, once lived in his car and still doesn't own a cellphone
As a professional rock climber in the 1960s, Yvon Chouinard ate cans of cat food and lived out of his car for a time, The New York Times reported.
Patagonia founder donates his entire company to help address climate change
Conscious business at its finest.
Meet the mysterious Patagonia heirs who agreed to give away their billion-dollar fortune
Yvon Chouinard is passing his company onto the environment, rather than his children. In the TV show Succession, adult children duke it out to be the heir of their father’s media empire. But what if no one wanted to head the business to begin with? You’d likely have a less dramatic (or funny) show, but you might be closer to the reality of the Chouinard family.
Perks and Rec: Gear up for fall with deals on Patagonia
Get up to 50% off Patagonia's best outdoor gear. Plus, deals from Amazon, Walmart, and more.
Sustainable Hiking Tips + Planning Guide for Eco-Hikers
Take to the trails as a true eco-warrior with these sustainable hiking tips and planning guide!. If you’ve spent more than 2 minutes on this website you’ll probably realise we’re pretty big fans of hiking. Heck, we’re pretty fanatical. Hiking helps you appreciate your surroundings, makes...
Patagonia Owner's Move to Give Away Company Draws Criticism
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard made big news on Sept. 14 when he took to Twitter to announce that he had donated his $3 billion company to a specially designed trust and nonprofit organization. "Hey, friends, we just gave our company to planet Earth. OK, it’s more nuanced than that, but...
