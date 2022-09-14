Read full article on original website
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
KTTS
Police Identify Driver Killed In Crash On I-44
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the driver of a pickup who died in a crash Thursday on I-44. Police say Michael Brandon Smith, 30, from Nixa lost control of his pickup on westbound I-44 at the 78.2 mile marker. He changed lanes and pulled in front of...
Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County Wednesday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway T near Rosette Road around 8:30 p.m. Troopers said Nafis K. Lymon, 28, of St. Robert, Missouri, was hit by a pickup truck driven by Sean The post Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Ann man left for dead after being struck by 2 cars in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — A St. Ann man was struck by two cars not far from his home. Now, investigators want to talk to one of those drivers who left the scene. Witnesses told investigators the deadly hit and run happened shortly after nine Tuesday night. Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Elderly man dies, woman hurt in head-on crash on I-44
An elderly man died and a woman was hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 44, west of the St. Louis region.
KMOV
Missouri Eastern Correctional Center workers hospitalized after toxic exposure outside of prison
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- Four staff members of the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center were taken to the hospital after a toxic exposure. It was not immediately known what they were exposed to. A spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Corrections said the exposure did not happen at the prison. They...
myozarksonline.com
Wrong way driver killed on I-44
A wrong-way driver in the westbound lanes of I-44 Tuesday afternoon at the 202-mile marker, six miles west of Cuba, was killed when his 1998 Volvo V70 collided head-on with a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by 43-year-old Amber B. Bowman of Springfield. The highway patrol says 84-year-old Paul Hediger of St. Louis was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes and was killed in the ensuing collision. Bowman was seriously injured and was airlifted by Arch Air Medical Service to Mercy Hospital in Creve Couer.
advantagenews.com
Crash near high school sends one to hospital
A vehicle versus semi crash this (Friday) morning snarled traffic near Southwestern High School in Piasa and sent one person to the hospital. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 11:20am on Illinois 267 northbound, just north of Illinois Route 16. Preliminary details indicate...
abc17news.com
Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area girl
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a St. Louis area girl early Thursday morning. Troopers said the alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes was canceled after she was found safe with someone she knew. The highway patrol issued the Amber Alert for Holmes Tuesday...
abc17news.com
Two women killed in Gasconade County crash
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were killed in a crash in Gasconade County on Wednesday morning. According to a crash report, the wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 19 near Highway 100. The women were in a 2005 Buick LeSabre traveling eastbound on Highway 100. Troopers said...
Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin’s home in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Labadie Avenue. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not disclose whether the victim was in company of anyone else.
St. Ann man dies after being struck by two cars
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian died after being struck by two vehicles Tuesday night in Breckenridge Hills. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Bryan Maide-Shead of St. Ann was attempting to cross Missouri 180, just east of Dehart Place, at about 9:04 p.m. when he was hit by a 2015 Ford F350. The 20-year-old man driving the Ford stayed at the scene. He was uninjured. A Kia Soul then hit Maide-Shead while he was lying in the roadway. The person driving the Kia left the scene.
KMOV
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
KMOV
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
2 people killed in head-on crash on I-55 in Jefferson County identified
ARNOLD, Mo. — Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified which car was traveling southbound on northbound Interstate 55. This story has been corrected. We apologize for the error. Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County. The crash happened at...
Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
KOMU
Former St. Louis football player’s cold case remains unsolved while reward money doubles to incentivize witnesses
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- It’s a case that’s gone cold. It’s been 67 days since Damion Baker was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis. Now, his family and police are making new pleas to find the killer. “Damion was not a young man that would...
Arrest made in fatal Jefferson County shooting
Jefferson County deputies have made an arrest centered around a deadly shooting near House Springs.
Georgia man charged in deadly St. Louis shooting
A Georgia man appeared in federal court Wednesday on a criminal charge connected with a deadly St. Louis shooting.
KMOV
Firefighter injured while battling house fire in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in south St. Louis City early Friday morning. The fire happened at a one-and-a-half-story house on Baisch near Morganford at around 5 a.m. Fire crews said the horn was sounded for all firefighters to evacuate the building. One firefighter suffered minor injuries but was able to walk out on his own. It is unknown how the fire was started.
