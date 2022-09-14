ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KTTS

Police Identify Driver Killed In Crash On I-44

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the driver of a pickup who died in a crash Thursday on I-44. Police say Michael Brandon Smith, 30, from Nixa lost control of his pickup on westbound I-44 at the 78.2 mile marker. He changed lanes and pulled in front of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County Wednesday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway T near Rosette Road around 8:30 p.m. Troopers said Nafis K. Lymon, 28, of St. Robert, Missouri, was hit by a pickup truck driven by Sean The post Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Wrong way driver killed on I-44

A wrong-way driver in the westbound lanes of I-44 Tuesday afternoon at the 202-mile marker, six miles west of Cuba, was killed when his 1998 Volvo V70 collided head-on with a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by 43-year-old Amber B. Bowman of Springfield. The highway patrol says 84-year-old Paul Hediger of St. Louis was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes and was killed in the ensuing collision. Bowman was seriously injured and was airlifted by Arch Air Medical Service to Mercy Hospital in Creve Couer.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
advantagenews.com

Crash near high school sends one to hospital

A vehicle versus semi crash this (Friday) morning snarled traffic near Southwestern High School in Piasa and sent one person to the hospital. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 11:20am on Illinois 267 northbound, just north of Illinois Route 16. Preliminary details indicate...
PIASA, IL
abc17news.com

Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area girl

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a St. Louis area girl early Thursday morning. Troopers said the alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes was canceled after she was found safe with someone she knew. The highway patrol issued the Amber Alert for Holmes Tuesday...
FERGUSON, MO
abc17news.com

Two women killed in Gasconade County crash

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were killed in a crash in Gasconade County on Wednesday morning. According to a crash report, the wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 19 near Highway 100. The women were in a 2005 Buick LeSabre traveling eastbound on Highway 100. Troopers said...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin’s home in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Labadie Avenue. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not disclose whether the victim was in company of anyone else.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Ann man dies after being struck by two cars

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian died after being struck by two vehicles Tuesday night in Breckenridge Hills. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Bryan Maide-Shead of St. Ann was attempting to cross Missouri 180, just east of Dehart Place, at about 9:04 p.m. when he was hit by a 2015 Ford F350. The 20-year-old man driving the Ford stayed at the scene. He was uninjured. A Kia Soul then hit Maide-Shead while he was lying in the roadway. The person driving the Kia left the scene.
BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, MO
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Firefighter injured while battling house fire in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in south St. Louis City early Friday morning. The fire happened at a one-and-a-half-story house on Baisch near Morganford at around 5 a.m. Fire crews said the horn was sounded for all firefighters to evacuate the building. One firefighter suffered minor injuries but was able to walk out on his own. It is unknown how the fire was started.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

