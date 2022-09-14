Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: NE Lauderdale beats Forest on homecoming
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale beats Forest 28-20 to improve to 3-1 on the season. It was a special day for the Trojans as it was homecoming. The homecoming court was driven in cars on the field and the softball team held a special tailgate as they get ready for the alumni game in Spring 2023.
WTOK-TV
Week 4 Football Friday scores
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A look at the high school football scores after week four. Enterprise beats Stringer 49-14. Pascagoula beats Wayne County 21-14. Choctaw Central beats Lake in overtime 12-6. Newton County Academy continues to stay undefeated beating Wilkinson County Christian Academy 56-37. Lamar picks up their first win...
WTOK-TV
No. 9 East Mississippi dominates Holmes
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Number ninth ranked EMCC dominates Holmes in a 45-9 victory Thursday night. EMCC was looking to make a statement in this game after a loss to Jones last week. Former Neshoba Central quarterback, Eli Anderson, connects with former Philadelphia High School football player, Kadarius Calloway to...
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week: Neshoba Central outlasts Holmes County Central
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central hosted Holmes County Central Friday night. Before the game the Rockets got to celebrate the 2022 5A girls basketball state champions by handing out their state championship rings. Neshoba Central would begin the the action but would be forced to punt early on. That...
WTOK-TV
Rockets to receive 2022 state championship basketball rings on Friday
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 5A girls basketball state champions will receive their state championship rings on Friday before the Neshoba Central football game. The rings will be handed out at 7 p.m. before the Rockets host Holmes County Central at 7:30 p.m. The 2022 state champions were the...
WTOK-TV
University Charter School first year of football
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The University Charter School is competing in their first year of varsity football. Last season was the school’s first year competing in any varsity sports and football was bumped up to varsity this season. “I’m a firm believer that the sky is the limit,” said...
WTOK-TV
WTOK founder honored by Miss. Association of Broadcasters
BILOXI, Miss. (WTOK) - One of the Meridian men who put WTOK-AM and WTOK-TV on the air was honored by the Mississippi Broadcasters Association this week. Robert F. Wright was inducted posthumously as an industry pioneer into the MAB Hall of Fame. Wright and his friend, William Crooks, Jr., put...
Jackson State's Travis Hunter NIL Deal with HBCU Legend Michael Strahan's Brands
Jackson State's cornerback and freshman phenom, Travis Hunter, signs NIL deal to promote HBCU legend Michael Strahan's brands.
WTOK-TV
Marie Robertson Eckman
A memorial service celebrating the life of Marie Robertson Eckman will begin at 2:00 PM Monday, September 19, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Reverend Paul Raley officiating. A private family interment will be held at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi-made movie to premiere at Meridian’s Temple Theatre
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A movie about the death of explorer and politician Meriwether Lewis will make its regional premiere at the Temple Theatre Saturday and Sunday. Lewis was half of the leadership team of the famous Lewis and Clark Expedition that explored and mapped the American West and served as governor of the Louisiana Territory.
WTOK-TV
Chapel Hart talks about national competition show ending
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The finale for America’s Got Talent was Wednesday night and Mississippi favorites’ Chapel Hart placed fifth in the top five list of competitors this season. The country music trio had been fan favorites all season long as they rallied audiences together with their original...
WTOK-TV
Summer returns after a taste of fall earlier this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You really can’t get much better than this weather especially if you are heading out to enjoy football Friday. We had a little taste of fall earlier this week but heat and humidity have returned to our area so you will want to dress light as you are heading out tonight. But nothing to fear this isn’t like last week and you will not need your umbrella as sunny and clear skies will dominate the evening.
WAPT
'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
WTOK-TV
Edgar H. Morrison
Memorial service for Edgar H. Morrison will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1:00 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with The Reverend A. Austin McGehee officiating. A private burial will be held at Magnolia cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
WTOK-TV
$10,000 Mega Millions prize still unclaimed
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery said Friday a $10,000 Mega Millions prize on a ticket for the July 15 drawing was sold at Russell Chevron in Lauderdale County and it’s still unclaimed. If you ever bought a ticket there, you should check it. The ticket expires Jan. 11, 2023.
WTOK-TV
Diamond Jim’s & Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House sneak peek
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many customers were sad when the Old Farm Beef House closed its doors in Meridian a couple of months ago. Now, people are getting excited as the building is being renovated with new equipment and a new name. The new name is Diamond Jim’s and Mrs....
WTOK-TV
West Alabama superintendents discuss new graduation requirements
Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama State Board of Education expressed its approval for a plan that would add requirements for high school graduation. It plans to take an official vote in November. News 11 spoke with two of our West Alabama school districts about what these changes mean for their...
Silver Alert issued for 36-year-old Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Thomasina Donerson, of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt and […]
WTOK-TV
Tropical Depression #7 has formed in the Atlantic
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression #7 formed on Wednesday morning in the Central Atlantic. At the time it formed, it was moving due west at 14mph with max sustained winds of 35mph. It is encountering some wind shear, but it’s expected to overcome that and strengthen into a tropical storm over the next day or so. If so, it’ll be called Fiona.
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
