College Football HQ

BYU vs. Oregon football preview, prediction

BYU is coming off a statement win over the Big 12 champion and now heads west to tangle with Oregon in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday. The Cougars edged Baylor in a battle of two ranked teams at home last weekend to stay perfect and heads into another game between top 25 teams after ...
PROVO, UT
CougsDaily

What College GameDay Said About No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

The College GameDay crew is in Boone, North Carolina to feature App State-Troy. As one of just two ranked matchups this weekend, it is anticipated that no. 12 BYU at no. 25 Oregon will get a lot of screen time on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. This article will recap everything that was ...
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

Week 3: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 3 of the college football season is here and the locals contests include a ranked game as well as one in-state matchup. No. 12 BYU Cougars (2-0) vs. No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. When: Saturday, September 17...
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

BYU HC Kalani Sitake Discusses Crowd Turnout From Baylor Game, Kicking Woes

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU head coach Kalani Sitake added another massive win to his tenure at the helm of the Cougars’ football program when they defeated Baylor. BYU needed double overtime to defeat then-No. 9 Baylor 26-20 at LaVell Edwards Stadium last week. But that win didn’t come without some drama and excitement. In a sold-out LaVell Edwards Stadium, the BYU faithful were so loud that they were a big influence on Baylor committing false start penalties.
PROVO, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: 9/13

PROVO, Utah-Tuesday, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of Twelve Apostles spoke at the BYU Devotional at the Marriott Center. Pres. Oaks encouraged his audience to “courageously carry out their unique mission to pursue spiritual and secular education.”. Pres. Oaks...
PROVO, UT
violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
103.5 KISSFM

The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
BOISE, ID

