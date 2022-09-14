Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
KSLTV
Ute Conference Football suspends coaches, parents, players after brawl on the field
SALT LAKE CITY — The Ute Conference Football said it took swift action after a fight broke out at a youth game over the weekend. Executive Director Jeff Gorringe was disappointed by the actions of those involved and said incidents like this take away from the players’ experience.
What Went Wrong? Dave Aranda Explains Baylor's Offensive Woes vs. BYU
Bears ran the ball 52 times for just 152 yards in double overtime loss
Park City High School coach charged after confrontation with student
The tennis coach at Park City High School was charged with aggravated child abuse Friday following a confrontation with a player.
upr.org
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
SALT LAKE CITY — A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it. "It’s been an incredible hit," said Dr. Kelly Kopp, a professor of plant, soils and climate at Utah State University, who helped design it. "I can’t tell you the amount of people who have contacted me."
How well did Utah’s colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?
The U.S. News annual college rankings report says among Utah colleges and universities, Brigham Young University “is arguably the most notable college in Utah.” No Utah colleges ranked in the top 10 nationally or regionally, but Westminster College was No. 12 among universities in the West region, up six places from a year ago.
