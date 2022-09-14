ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buda, TX

Buda cancels election

By Brittany Anderson
The Hays Free Press
 2 days ago

BUDA — The Buda City Council will have two familiar faces on the dais for a few more years.

During its regular meeting on Sept. 6, the council unanimously approved to cancel the election scheduled for Nov. 8 and declare two council members duly elected.

Incumbent council members Matt Smith (At-Large Position 1) and Terry Cummings (Single Member District C) were both running unopposed. The deadline to file for candidacy was Aug. 22 and the deadline for a write-in candidacy was Aug. 26.

City Clerk Alicia Ramirez said that Buda City Hall will still operate as an election center on Nov. 8, but the city will not have an election on the ballot.

Smith and Cummings will take their oath of office after the election.

