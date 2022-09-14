Read full article on original website
Related
Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
Queen Elizabeth to be buried in decades-old coffin lined with lead that takes 8 people to carry
As many in around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, British officials and the country’s royalty are preparing for the queen’s funeral.
The queen's last hours as family dashed to deathbed
It began with a short but worrying statement. The palace statement said the queen had died "peacefully" but in line with royal tradition did not give any cause of death.
msn.com
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there's one thing the royal family loves, it's dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III's dogs are more of a mystery. The queen's beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
RELATED PEOPLE
Prince William and Harry lead Queen’s grandchildren in silent vigil by her coffin
Prince William has lead a vigil by the coffin of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside her other seven other grandchildren as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.The Prince of Wales was joined by his brother, Prince Harry, ahead of the state funeral on Monday.William led his brother, the Duke of York’s daughters, the Earl of Wessex’s children and the Princess Royal’s children behind them, into the hall.Looking deep in thought and private contemplation, they had their heads bowed as members of the public filed past them.Standing in sombre silence as they bid a personal farewell to...
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
TMZ.com
Guard Collapses While Standing Watch at Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin
One of the Royal guards took a rough fall at Westminster Hall ... smacking HARD onto the floor as he stood watch beside Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. The guard was swaying side to side at the foot of the casket Wednesday before landing face-first on the ground ... the crash echoed through the Hall, with people rushing to his aid.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren mount vigil around coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin on Saturday, hours after King Charles III and his heir Prince William staged an unscheduled London walkabout to thank those queueing overnight to pay their last respects. An impromptu walkabout by the king and his eldest son William earlier delighted mourners who had queued all night to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin before Monday's grand state funeral.
Live updates: Line through London to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin reaches 4 miles
Her coffin was led through London on Wednesday, with William and Harry walking behind it. The line to visit her coffin reached four miles on Thursday afternoon. Queen Elizabeth II died age 96 on September 8, ending an era for the United Kingdom and beginning the age of Charles III, her son and successor.
Date of Queen’s state funeral announced
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
American student reveals why she waited five hours to walk by Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
An American student revealed why she waited in line for five hours to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, saying in a recent interview that she wanted to witness such a significant moment “in history”.During a chat with People, Isabella Heffernan, a 19-year-old student at Stanford University, discussed how she walked with thousands of people in Westminster Hall to pay her respects to the late monarch.Heffernan shared that while she doesn’t “personally have a connection” to the queen, she thought that seeing her coffin represent a major “moment in history”.“She reigned for 70 years, and it’s something you’re never going...
The Major Way The Queen's Coffin Procession Is Disrupting Commoners' Lives
Queen Elizabeth II's death has kickstarted a long list of processes and procedures that were years in the making (via The Guardian). The beloved ruler passed away at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland, necessitating Her Majesty's coffin being transported to Edinburgh, where the streets were lined with mourners looking to pay their respects, per the BBC.
Mother describes moment man pushed aside her child to rush Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
A woman has described the moment a man pushed aside her daughter to rush toward Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. The incident happened in Westminster Hall on Friday night, with the Metropolitan Police confirming the offender is now in custody after being arrested at the scene. “Some person decided they...
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Man tackled to the ground by police after running at Queen Elizabeth's casket in London
Security standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's casket Friday night tackled a man who rushed the casket to touch it. The live broadcast of the late monarch lying in state captured a man escaping the line, running up the catafalque, the stage where the casket sits, and briefly touching the casket before being tackled off of the catafalque and onto the floor at Westminster Hall. Guards carried the man out of the building, where he was ultimately arrested.
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral Monday. A grand procession took place Wednesday morning with the queen's coffin leaving Buckingham Palace by horse-drawn carriage. Charlie D'Agata shares the details.
Queen funeral — latest: Queue continues to grow with eight-hour wait to see coffin
The queue to see the Queen’s coffin now stretches almost five miles and is now more than eight-hours long. Thousands have flocked to London to pay their respects after the late monarch’s lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.Buckingham Palace has announced that there will be a national two minutes silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral on Monday. They have also said that the King and other senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin when it leaves Westminister Abbey. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is...
Mourners line up to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
Thousands lined up with tents and raincoats to witness Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Comments / 0