Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Grizzly Football Soundly Stymies Early Sycamore Scare
It was far from the dominant defensive effort fans quickly grew accustomed to in the first two games of the season. And yet... The University of Montana Grizzly football team at times looked like they were reeling, giving up big plays, yardage and time of possession. And yet... Bend. Bend...
KULR8
Montana Western overwhelms MSU-Northern in Frontier football
HAVRE — Running back Reese Neville rushed 22 times for 149 yards and a touchdown Saturday as Montana Western won at Montana State-Northern 35-6 Saturday in Frontier Conference football. Bulldog quarterback Jon Jund completed 11 of 17 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown as Western improved to 2-1...
KULR8
Rocky tops No. 21 Montana Tech 28-20
BUTTE, Mont. -- The Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears (2-1) came into Bob Green Field with revenge on the mind after the Montana Tech Orediggers (2-1), ranked No. 21 in the latest NAIA coaches poll, bested the Bears twice in 2021. Thanks to three combined touchdowns from quarterback Nathan Dick, the Battlin' Bears got their revenge 28-20, spoiling the Orediggers' first game as a ranked team since 2018.
KULR8
Montana State falls to Oregon State 68-28
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon State's offense fired on all cylinders and the Beavers ran past Montana State 68-28, giving the Bobcats their first loss of the season. MSU struggled with taking care of the ball, as Tommy Mellott threw three interceptions, which led to 20 Oregon State points. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 101 yards, while adding 135 rushing yards on 18 carries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits Portland to face Oregon State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State's final nonconference game this season is against Oregon State at Providence Park. Both teams are 2-0. MSU is a Football Championship Subdivision team, while OSU plays a level up in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Bobcats are ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while the Beavers received votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and coaches poll.
KULR8
Q&A: Montana State's Jeffrey Manning Jr. all business ahead of Oregon State reunion
BOZEMAN — Jeffrey Manning Jr. will see a bunch of familiar faces in an unfamiliar place. Oregon State (2-0) will make about an 85-mile drive north to host Montana State (2-0) at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Providence Park in Portland. The Beavers chose to play in Oregon’s most populated city for the first time since 1986 as a way to connect with their Portland-area fans, according to OSU.
KULR8
Bobcat Football Prepares to Battle Tough Beavers Team
From Marshall upsetting Notre Dame, Georgia Southern beating Nebraska and Appalachian State overcoming Texas A&M, it is safe to say upsets are always possible in college football. While Montana State head coach Brent Vigen believes in his team wholeheartedly, he also knows that Oregon State will be a tough task on the road.
Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?
Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Hurry! Get Your Tickets to These Awesome Concerts in Bozeman
Country music fans have a lot to look forward to this fall in Bozeman. The next couple of months will have no shortage of live music in the Bozeman area. From now until the end of the year, many of the major concerts are in the country music genre. There...
Issue of runner safety becoming more prominent in Gallatin County
Following the abduction of a teacher in Memphis while out for a morning jog, women across the country and in Gallatin County start the conversation of women safety while running
Montana Tech in Butte receiving record-high donations from alumni
Arthur “Art” Ditto recently pledged $1 million to go to an endowment in his name for scholarships to students studying in the field of the mining extraction industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buttesports.com
Connecting for the Cancer Cure Raises Funds for Local Patients
Connecting for the Cancer Cure Golf and Corn Hole Tournament raises money for local cancer patients. Last weekend was one for the books! It was another successful year for Meg Murphy and her Connecting for the Cancer Cure committee as they hosted their annual golf and corn hole tournament. Over...
montanaoutdoor.com
Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world
When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
explorebigsky.com
Gallatin, Madison counties announce new Big Sky emergency management agreement
Gallatin and Madison counties announced Friday an interlocal agreement that consolidates emergency services under the Gallatin County Emergency Management Program. Gallatin County moving forward will provide emergency management services, wildfire protection and a hazardous materials response team for the pocket of Big Sky that sits within Madison County’s boundary, according to the release issued Friday afternoon.
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
Montana wildfire spreads over 1K acres; personnel can't safely fight on ground
A western Montana wildfire has spread over 1,000 acres, tearing through Helena National Forest. The No Grass Creek Fire is located in the Helena Ranger District, an area that has experienced large amounts of tree mortality. The 1,003-acre blaze is 0% contained and the Powell County Sheriff's Office said resources...
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!
In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
TripAdvisor’s Best Burgers In Montana. Do You See Your Favorite?
If you are like me, there is nothing like a juicy cheeseburger. Add some bacon, mayo, ketchup, all the veggies, and you have yourself a winner...in my mind. I have had some really terrible cheeseburgers; you know, the ones that are overcooked, no seasoning, and a bun that is so dry you have to pray not to choke when swallowing.
Comments / 0