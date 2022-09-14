Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Here’s the Latest Timing and Schedule of Events
More than four billion people are expected to tune in this morning to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, as the long-reigning monarch is finally laid to rest. After passing away on September 8, Queen Elizabeth will be given a state funeral Monday, that will be broadcast live around the world from Westminster Abbey. King Charles and his siblings will be in attendance, as will Queen Cosort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and other members of the Royal Family. Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the late monarch...
Queen Consort Camilla recalls Queen’s ‘good sense of humour’ during wedding mishap
The new Queen Consort has shared a personal moment about the time Queen Elizabeth’s “good sense of humour” shone, during a small mishap on her wedding day.Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla shared her account of the incident that took place just before she wed King Charles III on 9 April 2005.She told the BBC programme: “I remember coming from here, Clarence House, [to] go to Windsor the day I got married when I probably wasn’t firing on all cylinders, quite nervous.“For some unknown reason, I put on a pair of shoes and one had...
‘The crown of ice melting’: Former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy shares poem to mark Queen’s death
Former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy, who was appointed to the position by the Queen in 2009, has written a poem about the late monarch’s death.The poem, titled Daughter, has been released on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. Hundreds of dignitaries are due to attend the service at Westminster Abbey, with leaders from around the world among the 2,000-strong congregation.Duffy’s work references the Queen’s coffin being carried by a hearse from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, and the lowering of Union flags around the country as a mark of respect.It includes lines about the public coming...
TV tonight: the Queen is laid to rest
The state funeral dominates the schedules. Plus: alternative viewing includes a quiz show with Richard Ayoade, Jonathan Ross and Desiree Burch. Here’s what to watch today
RELATED PEOPLE
Camilla recounts shoe mishap on wedding day which made Queen laugh
The Queen Consort has shared a personal memory of the Queen who saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on Camilla’s wedding day.Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla also described the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” but also how her gaze could be a little withering if you “dare question” her equestrian knowledge.The Queen Consort, who had known the monarch for decades, said the Queen had a clear demarcation between her public duties and private life and her summer breaks at Balmoral in Scotland were a moment for “her enjoyment”.Her tribute to her mother-in-law was aired...
Jacinda Ardern says Queen Elizabeth II gave her the best advice on motherhood and leadership
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has recalled the best advice she received on motherhood, which she said came from Queen Elizabeth II.In an interview with the BBC, Ms Ardern, who is visiting the UK for the late monarch’s state funeral, recalled her first meeting with the Queen.Speaking on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show, she recalled asking the Queen how she managed being both a mother and leader.“I asked her, for instance, of course what was one of the things on my mind alongside being a new prime minister was being a prime minister and a mum.“I said...
Lying in state ends after outpouring of public devotion for Queen
The final mourners have paid their respects to the Queen lying in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall.Since Thursday, hundreds of thousands of members of the public have filed past the coffin until, early on Monday morning, the final people who had queued through the night left the cavernous medieval hall.The process has seen a river of people snaking along the Thames around the clock, members of the public mixing with celebrities and foreign dignitaries beneath Westminster Hall’s hammer-beam roof.Some bowed, some curtsied, others made the sign of the cross as they paused beside the coffin which was draped in the...
Lady Louise Windsor: What is the rare eye condition she was born with?
Lady Louise Windsor was pushed back under the nation’s spotlight this week after her recent A-level success saw her earn a place at St Andrews University in Scotland.Louise, 18, who is the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will study English at the same university as her older cousin, Prince William, who graduated from prestigious institution in 2005.Louise has made a number of public appearances over the past few months, most recently accompanying her parents and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, to the swimming events at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.She also took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Which shops will be closed on the day of the Queen’s funeral?
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s coffin will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.While the government has said that there is “no obligation to suspend business” during the national mourning period, it adds that some...
Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor ‘earns near minimum wage working at garden centre’
The Queen’s granddaughter has spent the summer working a near minimum wage job at a garden centre, according to reports.Lady Louise Windsor, who is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took the job while awaiting her A-level results, which yesterday earned her a place to study English at St Andrews University in Scotland this autumn.She will follow in the footsteps of her older cousin, Prince William, by attending the university, from where he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in Geography and met his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.A shopper at the garden centre...
Comments / 0