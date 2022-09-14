‘Chucky’ Season 2 Trailer: Everyone’s Favorite Murder Doll Is Back to Raise Holy Hell (VIDEO)

Werewolf By Night is coming – Marvel has released a trailer for the upcoming movie about the comic book lycanthrope at D23, where Total Film is on the ground in LA. There have been reports circulating about a Halloween-themed movie in Marvel Phase 4 for a while now, with the main character being Werewolf By Night – and we now we have our first look at the film. The trailer is in black and white and teases a retro homage to the monster movies of the early 20th Century like Frankstein and Creature From the Black Lagoon.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO