‘Chucky’ Season 2 Trailer: Everyone’s Favorite Murder Doll Is Back to Raise Holy Hell (VIDEO)

Netflix's Unsettling New Series "Devil in Ohio" Draws Inspiration From Real Life
Netflix is, once again, exploring unsettling, thrilling themes, this time through its original limited series "Devil in Ohio." Based on the bestselling novel by Daria Polatin, who also serves as an executive producer, the upcoming series features "Bones" actor Emily Deschanel along with "Parenthood" actor Sam Jaeger and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Madeleine Arthur.
The Latest 'SPY x FAMILY' Season 1 Part 2 Trailer Reveals New Opening Theme Song
At the beginning of the year, TOHO animation’s SPY x FAMILY took the world of anime by storm with extremely positive feedback from fans. Featuring the picturesque Forger family that is anything but normal, SPY x FAMILY dives into the hidden sides of oneself as Loid, Yor and the incredibly cute Anya all carry secret unique backgrounds.
'Spy x Family' Season 1 Part 2 Trailer Teases Loid's Upcoming Mission
It’s almost here! Soon the first episode of Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 will be released and today, September 15, in anticipation of the comeback of the most peculiar and adorable family in recent anime history, Tokyo-based distribution company TOHO posted on their official YouTube channel a brand-new trailer that teases the next predicament to be faced by the Forgers.
Marvel's Werewolf By Night trailer teases a tongue-in-cheek homage to 20th Century monster movies
Werewolf By Night is coming – Marvel has released a trailer for the upcoming movie about the comic book lycanthrope at D23, where Total Film is on the ground in LA. There have been reports circulating about a Halloween-themed movie in Marvel Phase 4 for a while now, with the main character being Werewolf By Night – and we now we have our first look at the film. The trailer is in black and white and teases a retro homage to the monster movies of the early 20th Century like Frankstein and Creature From the Black Lagoon.
Adult Swim Reveals New Story Trailer for Horror Anime, Housing Complex C
Housing Complex C is the next original anime coming directly from Toonami, with the programming block airing within Cartoon Network's Adult Swim schedule. Unlike previous entries including Fena: Pirate Princess and Shenmue The Animation, the upcoming anime series will be mired in horror, with a new trailer arriving and giving fans a better idea as to the story following a young duo attempting to survive while facing down a mysterious, and monstrous, force that seems casts allusions to H.P. Lovecraft.
Netflix viewers obsessed with ‘wild’ new psychological thriller
If you're looking for a new Netflix thriller to get your teeth into this weekend, then look no further. Netflix viewers are obsessed with Echoes - a new psychological thriller which recently dropped on the streaming platform. You can watch the trailer for Echoes below:. Currently number one on the...
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
Watch: Conflict brews in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 5 trailer
House of the Dragon has spent the first four episodes mostly setting up the narrative while giving fans a little taste of dragon warfare, but it seems that the prequel series is finally ready to dial up the action as we get into the second half of the first season.
Prepare to have your childhood ruined: the first trailer for that Winnie The Pooh horror movie has arrived
Back in May, the internet lost its collective mind at the news that, due to the original IP for A. A. Milne's beloved Winnie-The-Pooh stories becoming public domain, a Winnie-The-Pooh horror movie was being produced. Now, you can finally stick the nail in the coffin of that childhood you've been...
New On Hulu In October 2022: Hellraiser, Chainsaw Man Season 1, And Mob Psycho 100 Season 3
Hulu has announced the list of new content arriving in October 2022, with more new movies and TV shows to watch--including original content. With October coming means it's time for Halloween, so Hulu is of course getting lots of horror picks, although there is also some nice variety with some comedy and also anime picks deserving of your attention.
Netflix Releases New Episodes of Bastard: Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy
In the anime streaming wars, Netflix is putting its best foot forward by releasing exclusive series including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Beastars, Baki Hanma, and too many others to count. Earlier this year, the streaming service dove into an ultra-violent universe thanks to Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy and Dark Schneider fans might be happy to hear that new episodes are now available. Continuing to explore the kingdom, Metallicana, episodes fourteen through twenty-four bring the series to an end, for now.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Season 36: Fans Think Hope and Liam Need a New Home
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans recently suggested Liam and Hope get a new home, as it's hard to believe the couple seems to only have 1 room in their home.
‘The Challenge: USA’ — Desi Williams and Alyssa Lopez Reveal If They Would Return for Another Season [EXCLUSIVE]
Just hours after the season 1 finale aired, Showbiz Cheat Sheet sat down with Desi William and Alyssa Lopez and asked if they would return for another season.
HBO drops official trailer for Avenue 5’s second and final season
We'd almost forgotten about HBO's dark comedy Avenue 5, which debuted right before the world shut down in response to a global pandemic. But the series, which stars Hugh Laurie as the captain of a luxury cruise spaceship touring the solar system, was renewed for a second and final season. And now we have an official trailer to give us an idea of what's in store for the beleaguered passengers and crew.
New movies this week: Hail to 'The Woman King,' skip 'See How They Run,' stream 'Do Revenge'
New movies streaming or in theaters this weekend: Viola Davis is a warrior in 'The Woman King,' Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in 'Do Revenge.'
Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere
Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
Edens Zero Confirms Season 2 Release With New Trailer
Edens Zero has become a fan favorite within a crowded anime scene, and while the second season was confirmed to release next year in 2023, a new trailer gives Shiki and Rebecca fans a better idea as to when they can expect new episodes to arrive. To sweeten the pot for those following the dynamic series, a new trailer has dropped giving fans a better idea when it comes to the trials and tribulations that await the galaxy-hopping protagonists.
V/H/S/99 Exclusive Teaser Trailer Debut
Ahead of the movie’s world premiere Thursday at the Toronto International Film Festival, IGN can exclusively reveal the first teaser trailer for V/H/S/99, the latest installment in the long-running horror anthology franchise. You can watch the teaser trailer via the player above or the embed below. According to the...
Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:. Sins of Our Mother: Learn the unbelievable story of Lori Valley through the testimony of her surviving son Colby in the true crime documentary. Do Revenge: Two teenage girls make a secret pact to go...
Tales of the Walking Dead (Season 1 Episode 6) Season finale, trailer, release date
A haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatised couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house; frightening memories coupled with inexplicable phenomena in the house take a toll on the couple’s psyche and their relationship. Startattle.com – Tales of the Walking Dead | AMC. This episode...
