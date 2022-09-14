Read full article on original website
Mom and her seven-week-old baby among three dead in horror fireball car crash after pick-up truck smashes into SUV
A MOM and her seven-week-old baby were among the victims of a horrific crash after a pick-up truck smashed into an SUV. The woman, 23, her baby and a 43-year-old man tragically died following the collision in Alamance County, North Carolina. The deadly crash that sparked a massive fireball happened...
WXII 12
Infant, 2 adults killed in fiery car crash in Graham identified
GRAHAM, N.C. — An infant and two adults were killed Wednesday night in a fiery car crash in Graham. The Graham Police Department said the crash occurred just before 9:15 p.m. on West Moore Street between the driver of a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet HHR. Police said one...
3 dead, including 7-week-old, in NC head-on collision
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
Man killed in Elm-Eugene Street hit-and-run identified: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The person killed in a fatal incident in Greensboro on Thursday has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury. Police say that a pedestrian, John Wayne […]
2 vehicles involved in crash on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
One car crashed into the canopy of what appears to be a car detailing business in the 5100 block of New Bern. Another vehicle went down an embankment.
cbs17
1 adult, 1 juvenile in custody after deadly shooting of Hillsborough teen
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department announced that two people are in custody following a June shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Police said they made the arrest of Alexander Capell Johnson, 22, of Hillsborough on Friday in Burlington. A second suspect, a juvenile, has been in secure custody since Aug. 31 due to three charges related to the shooting incident, police said in a statement Friday.
I-85 reopens more than 12 hours after tractor trailer driver killed in crash in Orange County
A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer closed a portion of Interstate 85 in Orange County going away from Durham for much of the day.
Crash kills 1 North Carolina college student, injures 3 others; driver charged with DWI, troopers say
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
1 dead in fiery semi-truck crash on I-85, lanes closed through rush hour, deputies say
Deputies say one person is dead after a crash Wednesday morning on I-85 in Orange County.
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Triangle Town Center parking lot shooting
A 21-year-old man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting at Triangle Town Center that left another 21-year-old dead.
cbs17
Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say
WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
cbs17
1 arrested after deadly shooting at Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect for a shooting that took place at the Triangle Town Center mall Friday afternoon. A shooting was reported Friday afternoon in a parking lot at Triangle Town Center. Police said the investigation revealed the suspect, Barri Rogers, and the...
Durham Police identify man found dead in car trunk
Durham police have released the name of the person found dead inside the trunk of a car earlier this week.
Man dies after being shot ‘unintentionally’ at Triangle Town Center, Raleigh police say
Police say the victim was in a car with the suspect in the North Raleigh mall when he was shot.
WRAL
2 kids kidnapped during Raeford gas station car theft, suspects on the run
Raeford, N.C. — Two men on the run after stealing a car with two children inside at a Raeford gas station, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office said. On Tuesday at 11 p.m., authorities said that two men wearing ski masks were at a Lucky Stop gas station off Highway 401 at Rockfish Road in Raeford.
Battleground Avenue reopens after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning crash left Battleground Avenue closed for hours. Repairs were complete, and the road was reopened around 8:30 p.m. According to Greensboro Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash damaged a utility pole at Battleground Avenue and Markland Drive. The road was closed in all directions while Duke Energy did repairs. […]
wfirnews.com
Wrong-way motorcyclist being pursued dies in head-on crash with truck
State police say a motorcyclist they were pursuing died in a head-on crash with a truck late Tuesday night on US 29 between Lynchburg and Danville. Troopers say 37-year-old James Holley of Graham, North Carolina attempted to elude them by driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Police say they were attempting to stop Holley for reckless driving.
Hoke county officials searching for 2 suspects in connection with robbery, kidnapping
Two children were kidnapped by strangers in Hoke County while their parents were pumping gas and paying for it inside a store.
Up and Coming Weekly
Police ID man killed in shooting outside Fayetteville apartment
The Fayetteville Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night, Sept. 13 outside a Fayetteville apartment. Nicholas Antonio Bobo, 22, had multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him outside his apartment, the Police Department said in a release. He died at the scene, police said.
Rockingham Police, other agencies search 3 apartments on Cauthen Drive; no details yet available
ROCKINGHAM — Several people were arrested and detained Thursday following a “lengthy” investigation into drug activity at a local apartment complex. Detectives with the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit executed search warrants at three apartments on Cauthen Drive, according to a media release posted on Facebook early Thursday afternoon.
