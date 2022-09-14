ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WXII 12

Infant, 2 adults killed in fiery car crash in Graham identified

GRAHAM, N.C. — An infant and two adults were killed Wednesday night in a fiery car crash in Graham. The Graham Police Department said the crash occurred just before 9:15 p.m. on West Moore Street between the driver of a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet HHR. Police said one...
GRAHAM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in NC head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Man killed in Elm-Eugene Street hit-and-run identified: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The person killed in a fatal incident in Greensboro on Thursday has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury. Police say that a pedestrian, John Wayne […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Moore County, NC
Moore County, NC
Crime & Safety
Moore County, NC
Accidents
cbs17

1 adult, 1 juvenile in custody after deadly shooting of Hillsborough teen

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department announced that two people are in custody following a June shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Police said they made the arrest of Alexander Capell Johnson, 22, of Hillsborough on Friday in Burlington. A second suspect, a juvenile, has been in secure custody since Aug. 31 due to three charges related to the shooting incident, police said in a statement Friday.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Talc Mine Road#Robbins Police Department#Moore County Ems
cbs17

Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX8 News

Battleground Avenue reopens after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning crash left Battleground Avenue closed for hours. Repairs were complete, and the road was reopened around 8:30 p.m. According to Greensboro Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash damaged a utility pole at Battleground Avenue and Markland Drive. The road was closed in all directions while Duke Energy did repairs. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfirnews.com

Wrong-way motorcyclist being pursued dies in head-on crash with truck

State police say a motorcyclist they were pursuing died in a head-on crash with a truck late Tuesday night on US 29 between Lynchburg and Danville. Troopers say 37-year-old James Holley of Graham, North Carolina attempted to elude them by driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Police say they were attempting to stop Holley for reckless driving.
GRAHAM, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Police ID man killed in shooting outside Fayetteville apartment

The Fayetteville Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night, Sept. 13 outside a Fayetteville apartment. Nicholas Antonio Bobo, 22, had multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him outside his apartment, the Police Department said in a release. He died at the scene, police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Police, other agencies search 3 apartments on Cauthen Drive; no details yet available

ROCKINGHAM — Several people were arrested and detained Thursday following a “lengthy” investigation into drug activity at a local apartment complex. Detectives with the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit executed search warrants at three apartments on Cauthen Drive, according to a media release posted on Facebook early Thursday afternoon.
ROCKINGHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy