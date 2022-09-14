‘Chucky’ Season 2 Trailer: Everyone’s Favorite Murder Doll Is Back to Raise Holy Hell (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake
Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
'Goodnight Mommy' photos: Naomi Watts stars in horror film remake
"Goodnight Mommy," a new movie based on the Austrian horror film and starring Naomi Watts, is coming to Prime Video.
Add the kooky Abbott Elementary season 2 trailer to the syllabus before class resumes this fall
The teachers at Abbott are in for another chaotic school year. ABC released a new full-length trailer for Abbott Elementary season 2, teasing more wide-eyed optimism from second grade teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson) and kooky Avaisms from Principal Coleman (Janelle James) ahead of the Emmy-winning sitcom's return on Sept. 21.
'The School for Good and Evil' trailer brings fantasy novel to life
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The School for Good and Evil. The streaming service shared a trailer for the fantasy film Tuesday featuring Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron. The School for Good and Evil is based on...
'The Santa Clauses': Trailer, Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
The Santa Clause movies are some of the many films that make the rounds on network television channels every holiday season and for good reason. Though the films may not have the flashy musical set pieces of White Christmas (1954) or the animated artistry of The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), but they are still undeniably fun films that are reaching the age of being nostalgic for adults who grew up watching them. Now, over fifteen years after The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) was released, we are finally getting to see this unique take on the Christmas mascot again with The Santa Clauses (2022).
D23: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Audiences Under the Scene with 5 New Clips
The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...
‘The Challenge: USA’ — Desi Williams and Alyssa Lopez Reveal If They Would Return for Another Season [EXCLUSIVE]
Just hours after the season 1 finale aired, Showbiz Cheat Sheet sat down with Desi William and Alyssa Lopez and asked if they would return for another season.
Butch and Sundance Series Lands Top Gun and Bridgerton Stars, Headed to Amazon
An upcoming Butch and Sundance TV show has found its leads. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell will star in the currently untitled project for Amazon Studios, which takes inspiration from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The project was kicked off by the Russo...
John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ returning to theaters for spooky season
The Halloween season is a time for men and women to dress in risqué fashions. It is also where you can often wonder what lurks in the dark and deserted alley on a cold and leaf-strewn night. John Carpenter captured this in 1978, and, now, his movie is back.
Whitney Houston 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Movie Trailer Splits Internet
"Now THIS is a Whitney biopic," said one Twitter user. The official trailer for the new biographical drama was released on Thursday.
Andor: Exclusive Rogue One Recap Trailer
Andor, a spy thriller from Lucasfilm filmed over two 12-episode seasons, takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The era featured in Andor is filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Andor presents Star Wars from a different perspective, focusing on everyday people whose lives are affected by the Empire. The decisions they make have real consequences, and the stakes for them—and the galaxy—couldn’t be higher.
‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Creator Addresses ‘Karate Kid’ Spinoff Film
Jon Hurwitz, co-creator of Netflix’s Cobra Kai, is addressing and explaining if he’s part of the new Karate Kid film Sony Pictures confirmed to be coming out in 2024. “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well,” Hurwitz tweeted. The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't...
Timothy Olyphant Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’
Timothy Olyphant is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, Variety has learned. Olyphant is the latest addition to the cast of the six-episode series alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes. The official logline for the show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps. Olyphant recently wrapped filming on “Justified: City Primeval,” in which he revived the character of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens...
Kung Fu Season 3 Premiere Synopsis Released
The CW has released the official synopsis for "Shifu", the Season 3 premiere of Kung Fu. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 5th. The end of Season 2 of Kung Fu saw some major changes for Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) and her allies. While Nicky and friends were able to stop Russell Tan, it wasn't without sacrifice and, on top of that, Henry (Eddie Liu) left town on his own journey, effectively breaking Nicky and Henry up. Now, Nicky is dealing with the aftermath of all of that as well as the arrival of a mysterious new vigilante.
'The Woman King' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
Oscar-winner Viola Davis stars in the upcoming historical epic, "The Woman King."
Mr. Harrigan's Phone trailer reveals the call is coming from inside the coffin
Stephen King has enjoyed a pretty good strike rate when it comes to movie adaptations of his novellas. 1986's Stand By Me, 1994's The Shawshank Redemption, and 2007's The Mist were all based on one of his long short stories (or one of his short long ones, depending on your point of view).
16 Kids Who Unintentionally Made Their Parents Laugh At Levels That Are Seriously Unfair
These kids have no idea how hilarious they are.
'Madame Web' Release Date Moves to Winter 2024
After the news broke that Sony Pictures has added three big new titles to their 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule, Marvel's Madame Web has shifted its release date. Originally set to be released on October 6, 2023, the film has been pushed to February 16, 2024. Madame Web is a Spider-Man spin-off that will star Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant mutant. In addition to Johnson, Madame Web stars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet.
NCIS: Hawaii (Season 2 Episode 1) “Prisoners’ Dilemma” trailer, release date
Special Agent Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight, learns about plans for an attack on RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises) in Oahu, the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise. Startattle.com – NCIS: Hawaii | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Prisoners’...
Charlie Hunnam Hides Out In Bombay In Official Trailer For ‘Shantaram’
The Gregory David Roberts novel comes to our screens next month! We got our first official look at the show this week and it looks great!
