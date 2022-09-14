ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
Four States Home Page

High School Football Scores from the area

Missouri Scores: Joplin 24 Webb City 8 Carthage 48 Carl Junction 12 Seneca 36 Lamar 33 Mcdonald County 27 Nevada 26 East Newton 0 Cassville 35 Monett 24 Marshfield 34 Aurora 24 Springfield Catholic 0 Diamond 38 Miller 22 Sarcoxie 36 Stockton 29 Ash Grove 20 Pierce City 7 Jasper 22 Drexel 48 College Heights […]
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Coaches Poll#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Decatur Eisenhower#Rockets#Stanford Olympia#Auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy