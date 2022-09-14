Carter, Sullivan sheriff departments seek driver involved in pursuit through both counties

Read full article on original website
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
WCSO: Man arrested after ramming work truck, threatening tree service worker with knife
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to the Washington County sheriff’s Office. The WCSO responded to reports of a man blocking the road and threatening a tree service worker with a knife and eventually ramming the victim’s work truck with his truck. Deputies responded and […]
Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
993thex.com
Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI
An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough officer, other responders credited with saving lives during downtown fire
When the call about a fire downtown came in Sept. 7, Jonesborough Police Sgt. Jeff White was nearby assisting another officer on a traffic stop. By the time he arrived, Jonesborough Fire’s Engine 107 was already on scene and the fire had engulfed a smokehouse behind the Jonesborough Barrel House. Almost immediately, White, a former firefighter himself for many years, and Jonesborough Firefighter Ryan Wilson began attempting to extinguish the blaze — unaware that several people were trapped in an apartment by the fire.
wcyb.com
Man killed in Washington County, Virginia motorcycle crash, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash in Washington County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Campground Road, 1.5 miles north of Island Road. Police said a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Jackie E. Mayo was going north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
Kingsport Times-News
EPD discovers body in the Doe River
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department reported the discovery of a body in the Doe River on Thursday. The police said officers were called to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. The officers said that upon arrival they found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased.” The Carter County Rescue Squad and the Elizabethton Fire Department assisted the police department and the Carter County coroner in retrieving the body.
Kingsport Times-News
Pound PD, Wise County Sheriff’s Office organizing Neighborhood Watch programs
POUND — After a year of rebuilding in the wake of controversy surrounding the previous Pound Police Department, Police Chief Chris Wilcox and Crime Prevention Officer Cindy Mullins are asking residents to get involved in town safety efforts. Return of Neighborhood Watch.
JCPD reports finding meth, heroin in Gray woman’s vehicle
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vehicle search Thursday night led to various drug charges for a Gray woman, according to Johnson City police. Officers reportedly saw the suspect, identified as Summer R. Bentley, drive into a parking lot on North Roan Street before arresting her on undisclosed charges out of Washington County. When police […]
Manhunt ends without arrest in Alexander County, sheriff’s office says
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A manhunt is underway in Alexander County for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Richard Pennell ran from them in the Ellendale community after a short chase that ended in his father’s driveway. When he took off, deputies said he had something in his hand. It’s not clear if it was a weapon.
supertalk929.com
Widow of Greene County native killed in police standoff files federal lawsuit
The widow of a Greene County, Tennessee man shot and killed in Nashville by nine police officers has filed a federal lawsuit against the law enforcement agencies involved. Landon Estep, 37, was in a standoff and armed with a boxcutter on Interstate 65 when he was killed. AP reports said...
Police seeking alleged driver after high-speed pursuit in Carter, Sullivan Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man is facing multiple felonies after a multi-county pursuit, police say. According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Lieutenant Mike Carlock was enforcing school zone speed limits in front of Hampton High School Tuesday when a white Chevrolet truck drove by on Highway […]
Driver airlifted after Hawkins County dump truck crash
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that had been hauling a load of gravel Thursday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene at 7:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report. A narrative […]
Kingsport Times-News
VSP, Scott prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a 'criminal act'
GATE CITY — Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
Kingsport Times-News
EPD warns electric customers of phone scam.
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is making the public aware of an attempted phone scam. The department said someone is falsely claiming to be a representative of the Elizabethton Electric Department and falsely using the 542-1111 number on caller identification. The caller claims the customer overpaid and banking information is needed to give the customer a refund.
Police searching for Abingdon woman after man kidnapped, beaten
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) continues to search for an Abingdon woman believed to have been involved in the abduction and strangulation of an unidentified male victim. Authorities announced that 26-year-old Madeline Mae Shortt is wanted on several charges for the Sept. 14 incident believed to have been committed […]
wvlt.tv
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident
A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization. Updated: 5 hours ago. An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide...
Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River. Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states. Investigators identified […]
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton man slides down steep wall, drowns in Doe River
An Elizabethton man apparently fell down a steep wall on the Doe River overnight Wednesday, slid into the river and drowned. Elizabethton Police responded about 10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Academy Street, where a body had been discovered in the river. The man was identified as Roger...
supertalk929.com
Investigation closed following inmate death at SW Virginia Regional Jail in May
Autopsy results have been published for a female inmate who died while in custody at a Southwest Virginia Regional Jail complex and authorities have concluded no charges will be filed. A death investigation was launched in May by the Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and the State Police after Sherri...
One injured, home damaged, in early morning house fire in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Johnson City Saturday. According to officials with the City of Johnson City, three engines, two ladders, two district chiefs, WCJC EMS and the JCPD responded to a house fire on Berkshire Circle at 2:28 a.m. The first units to respond found […]
