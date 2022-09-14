First, the disappointing news: Mesa Burger has closed its outpost on Coast Village Road. The Mesa and Goleta locations will remain open. Most likely taking the space: Lilac Patisserie, which has applied for a beer and wine license there. “I can confirm that we are currently negotiating the lease,” said co-owner Gillian Muralles when I reached out. “We are planning to open a new bistro/cafe concept that will be reminiscent of our downtown Lilac Patisserie location. Similar to our flagship location, we plan to offer a full espresso bar and a number of familiar desserts and pastries, which will be available for walk-in orders. In addition, patrons will find many of the same breakfast and lunch items such as waffles, eggs Benedict, our turkey club sandwich, and fresh salads and soups. In addition, we plan to expand our beer and wine offerings, as well as our breakfast and lunch menus. We’re toying with new hot menu items such as croque madame, steak frites, grilled salmon, and burgers with fries. Our team is also discussing the possibility of a dinner menu down the line. We are excited about this new endeavor and we will be keeping our clients posted via social media @lilacpatisserie—stay tuned for more updates!”

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO