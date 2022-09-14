Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley Woman of the Year Linda Marzullo sees the need, and works to fill it
For many in the Santa Ynez Valley, volunteering is part of the lifestyle. For third-generation valley resident Linda Marzullo, it’s also a family tradition. The Santa Ynez Valley 2022 Woman of the Year recalls selling candy as a child when her mother, Carolynn Petersen — who was Woman of the Year in 2006 — screened films at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang. Marzullo joined her mother in elder visits and other volunteer efforts throughout childhood before taking on her own volunteer projects.
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara brings back 'Boo at the Zoo' event after two-year break
The Santa Barbara Zoo is bringing back a Halloween favorite — Boo at the Zoo — after a two-year break because of the pandemic. Members of the community are invited to six days of kid-friendly, safe and traffic-free trick-or-treating during the weekends of Oct. 21-23 and 28-30, from 5 to 8 p.m. each day.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Poop Water’ Floated as Solution to Santa Barbara County’s Water Woes
A fascinating if dismal report of the state of Santa Barbara County aquifers went to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, prompting an odd “poop-fest” of a discussion of toilet-to-tap options, which are technically called “indirect potable reuse.”. The yearly report showed charts spanning decades of groundwater-level...
kclu.org
One of the most unique festivals on the Central Coast returns this weekend
The Solvang Danish Days Festival has been going since 1936, and celebrates Solvang’s Danish heritage with authentic food, music, dancing, parades, live entertainment, and family activities. Max Hanberg, one of the organizers of the festival, says the two year pause for the pandemic has them raring to go. "We...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Home Invasion Is All Kind of Suspicious
With a full 2½ weeks left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed their rightful reign atop the National League Western Division. They’re on pace to win a ridiculous 113 games, but what counts now are the 11 that come afterward. Dodger fans want it...
helpmechas.com
Festival In Solvang And More Fall Events For California Tourism
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Carmel-by-the-Sea, Morro Bay, Murrieta, and Solvang are among the most popular destinations in the Sunshine State. There is plenty to go with your end-of-year vacation, from celebrating delicious local excellence to art, history, the holidays, and more. Poodle Day in Carmel-by-the-Sea Poodle Day is an annual event held in Carmel, California on October 1, 2022, that brings together poodle owners and lovers, as well as their furry companions, for a fun-filled day that includes a parade for poodles, poodle mixes, and their human companions, off-leash beach play, and evening cocktail parties.
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Weeks In, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village a Quiet Success
When Jeff Gaddess went home at night during the height of the heat wave, he said his house was 94 degrees inside. But the people living in the temporary village of 33 tiny homes that just popped up on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street that Gaddess manages enjoy a steady stream of air-conditioned air blowing within the four prefab walls of their individualized cabins. When these pop-up homes were first announced as a response to chronic homelessness, there was some skepticism about the AC, perceived not just as an extravagance but unnecessary one given Santa Barbara’s notoriously mild weather. But as the DignityMoves tiny-home village enters its fifth week of full occupancy, it’s made a huge difference. “It’s been so important,” Gaddess exclaimed.
lagunabeachindy.com
Ojai Valley Inn Debuts Ultra-Luxe Jet-Away Package
Experience the ultimate Ojai Valley Inn pairing—an exclusive partnership between Sun Air Jets and the Inn’s newly transformed private villa retreat: Casa Elar. Secluded within its own palatial hillside estate, Casa Elar welcomes with 10,147 square feet of modern living spaces, four premium suites and a detached fifth suite, a sensuous pool, sublime views, and a dedicated Estate Manager to grant every indulgence. Escape in a moment with the Inn’s new ultra-luxe jet-away package (starting at $60,000), featuring roundtrip flights on a private jet for up to 10 guests, ground transportation, a three-night stay at Casa Elar, a Petrossian Caviar Masterclass and champagne tasting, unlimited golf at Ojai Valley Inn’s award-winning championship course, one spa treatment per guest at the Forbes Five-Star Spa Ojai, in-flight amenities, and more.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Los Alamos, California
If you’re visiting Los Alamos, good news! You’re going to have so much fun in this funky town that is so full of life, antique shopping, wine tasting, friendly faces, and hidden gems. Located in the Central California Santa Ynez Valley, it sure is a tiny town, but it’s underrated in the best way possible.
sitelinesb.com
Restaurant Changes on Coast Village Road
First, the disappointing news: Mesa Burger has closed its outpost on Coast Village Road. The Mesa and Goleta locations will remain open. Most likely taking the space: Lilac Patisserie, which has applied for a beer and wine license there. “I can confirm that we are currently negotiating the lease,” said co-owner Gillian Muralles when I reached out. “We are planning to open a new bistro/cafe concept that will be reminiscent of our downtown Lilac Patisserie location. Similar to our flagship location, we plan to offer a full espresso bar and a number of familiar desserts and pastries, which will be available for walk-in orders. In addition, patrons will find many of the same breakfast and lunch items such as waffles, eggs Benedict, our turkey club sandwich, and fresh salads and soups. In addition, we plan to expand our beer and wine offerings, as well as our breakfast and lunch menus. We’re toying with new hot menu items such as croque madame, steak frites, grilled salmon, and burgers with fries. Our team is also discussing the possibility of a dinner menu down the line. We are excited about this new endeavor and we will be keeping our clients posted via social media @lilacpatisserie—stay tuned for more updates!”
syvnews.com
Complaint filed with state alleging illegal Santa Ynez River water use by cannabis cultivators
A complaint alleging most of the cannabis cultivators along the Santa Ynez River are illegally using surface flows for irrigation amid California’s worst drought has been filed with the State Water Resources Control Board, which said it will investigate. Marc Chytilo, attorney for Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis,...
syvnews.com
Solvang to consider construction moratorium due to drought conditions
Solvang City Council members Monday requested a construction moratorium in the face of drought conditions. The issue will be placed on their agenda for the Oct. 10 meeting for public input and council action. “You’ve heard already here, and if you’ve been listening to the planning commission you’ve probably been...
moorparkreporter.com
Expected downpour turns into a heavy let down for Ventura County residents
This past weekend, Southern California faced winds and rain brought on by Tropical Storm Kay following a severe 10-day heat wave. For many Ventura County residents, the storm did not live up to its expectations. The highly anticipated Tropical Storm Kay was expected to bring heavy winds, rain and flooding...
kclu.org
Meeting set to update community on cleanup plans for massive toxic waste site in Ventura County
The South Coast is home to a massive, yet largely forgotten toxic waste site. Thursday night, a public meeting will take place in Oxnard to update the community on cleanup planning. For nearly four decades, Halaco Engineering operated a metal recycling facility on about 40 acres of land near Oxnard’s...
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Homeless Camps in Old Town Goleta
I have been seeing homeless people living at the end of Magnolia Street in Old Town Goleta. I send many messages to the city and they tell me they deal with it, but the trash is left. Some residents want to clean it up ourselves but worry about possible confrontations....
L.A. Weekly
Roberto Garcia Jr. Killed, Georgia Jensen and Two Others Injured in Rollover Crash on Ballard Canyon Road [Santa Ynez Valley, CA]
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, CA (September 16, 2022) – Monday night, a rollover crash on Ballard Canyon Road claimed the life of Roberto Garcia Jr. and left three other people injured. Emergency personnel responded to the deadly accident around 10:20 p.m. near Roble Blanco Road. According to the investigators, a...
syvnews.com
Public workshop process questioned by Solvang Council
Solvang City Council members questioned city staff Monday after learning the Downtown Plaza Concept public workshop held July 18 did not include any of the council members’ recommendations. “None of these ideas were ideas that were proffered by our city council. This was either staff and/or consultants,” Mayor Charlie...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Public Health official clarifies variations in COVID-19 vaccines
Confusion over various COVID-19 vaccines and their recommended uses prompted the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to provide clarification to the Board of Supervisors this week. Paige Batson, deputy director of the department, outlined the differences between Novavax, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as a prelude to encouraging residents to...
