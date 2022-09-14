Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman Tried Convincing Dave Roberts To Skip Planned Rest Day After Dodgers Clinched NL West
Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner were everyday starters in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup this season until the All-Star shortstop was given his first night of rest on Sept. 2. Manager Dave Roberts had previously indicated Freeman and Turner would continue starting every game until the Dodgers clinched the National League West. However, Roberts sensed an opportunity to get Turner out of the lineup when the team was returning from a long road trip.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Touches on Clayton Kershaw’s Future in LA
As the clubhouse celebration died down on Tuesday night, Dodger insider David Vassegh caught up with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the architect of the best team in baseball. Vassegh asked Friedman about Clayton Kershaw, who threw seven shutout innings in the clinching game and has a 2.44 ERA...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live on September 17
On September 17 at 9:05 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.
Dodgers Highlights: No No-No, but L.A. Downs Giants
The Dodgers beat the Giants, 5-0, on Friday night, knocking around Logan Webb for four runs on seven hits in four innings. Los Angeles tacked on another run on an RBI single by Freddie Freeman in the ninth. Dustin May threw five hitless innings to earn the win, allowing just...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Does Not See Team Letting Up After Clinching
Freddie Freeman is pretty laid-back. Always smiling, always kind, just a sincere, chill dude. Unless you suggest to him that his team might get complacent after clinching their division with 21 games still left to play. If you do that, Freddie will keep a smile on his face, but his answer will not be as friendly as you’re used to.
Dodgers Fans React to the Biggest Disappointments and Surprises of the Year
The 2022 Dodgers have been one of the most dominant teams in MLB history. Entering this season, L.A.’s lineup stacked up among the greatest ever. They were expected to be great, and somehow exceeded those expectations. Through 142 games, the Dodgers are 98-44 with a run differential of +318....
Dodgers: Watch Mookie Betts Show Off His Multi-Sport Talents
It’s hard to find something Mookie Betts isn’t good at when it comes to the game of baseball. Former AL MVP, World Series Champion, All-Star outfielder and great person to play catch with. As if one of the games greatest players isn’t saving any stardom for the rest...
Angels To Select Livan Soto
The Angels are going to select the contract of infield prospect Livan Soto, reports Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extra Base. He will take the active roster spot of fellow infielder David Fletcher, who was already reported to be headed to the injured list. A corresponding move will be required to get Soto onto the 40-man roster, though it will likely be Andrew Velazquez getting transferred to the 60-day IL. Velazquez recently underwent knee surgery that is going to keep him out of action well beyond the end of the schedule.
MLB・
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Talks About 'Much Better Situation' This Year Than Last
After battling to the very end of the season in 2021, Dodgers president Andrew Friedman likes this year's early clinch and the ability to prepare for October.
dodgerblue.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Remain Focused On 2022 World Series After Winning NL West Title
The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in a familiar position as National League West champions for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons, but clinching the division this year occurred at the earliest date since the franchise moved from Brooklyn in 1958. While winning the NL West puts the...
Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Reacts to First Outing in Months
The Dodgers signed Tommy Kahnle to a two-year contract prior to the 2021 season, knowing he had recently had Tommy John surgery and would likely miss all of 2021. What they didn’t know was that he would also miss most of 2022 with a couple different injuries, allowing the 33-year-old Kahnle to pitch in just four games over the first five months of the season.
Dodgers News: Friday Night Match Up Only Available on Streaming
The Dodgers will be streaming on AppleTV+ for the third time this season
Dodgers Rookie Shares Honest Review of Classic Movie ‘The Sandlot’
When the Dodgers did their annual dress-up day on Sunday for their flight from San Diego to Phoenix, one of the highlights of the day was the group costume honoring The Sandlot, one of the best baseball movies ever created. Chris Taylor shaved for his role in the group, although...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Still Expects Big Things from Cody Bellinger
To get the confidence boost from a guy like Mookie Betts can go a long way for a team with championship aspirations. It’s no doubt Cody Bellinger has been faced with huge struggles all season long, especially in the last couple of months, but Betts and the Dodgers know what Bellinger is capable of and won’t give up on potential production in the postseason.
Dodgers News: Seven L.A. Prospects Named to Arizona Fall League Roster
The Dodgers announced on Friday that seven players from their minor-league system will be playing for the Glendale Desert Dogs of the Arizona Fall League next month. Vivas is on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster, and a few of the others are likely 40-man additions this offseason. The AFL is...
Dodgers News: A Positive Update on an Injured All-Star
Finally, Dave Roberts had a more positive update on this Dodger starter.
Dodgers vs Giants: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for September 16
The Dodgers have wrapped up the NL West, so there’s no pressure there. The Giants are 8.5 games out of the third and final NL Wild Card spot, so there’s not much chance of that happening. All in all, this Dodgers/Giants series that looked at the beginning of the season like it might be pivotal has turned out to be a bit anticlimactic, with the two teams playing mostly for pride. The Dodgers will play with an eye on October, while the Giants will play with an eye on trying not to finish under .500 the year after winning 107 games.
Dodgers News: Michael Grove Officially Recalled, Jackson Optioned
The Dodgers officially clinched the division on Tuesday in a win against the Diamondbacks and now officially have their eyes set on the postseason. Like any team, the Dodgers want to be cautious moving forward with the flurry of injuries already having plagued the team all season long. With notable...
Dodgers vs Giants: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 16
What looked at the beginning of the season like it might be a pivotal series between two NL West titans kicks off tonight in the most anticlimactic way possible, with the Dodgers already having clinched the division and playing with an eye on October while the Giants are barely clinging to a tiny shred of hope for the third Wild Card spot and realistically just trying not to finish below .500 the year after winning 107 games.
Comments / 0