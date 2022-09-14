ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freddie Freeman Tried Convincing Dave Roberts To Skip Planned Rest Day After Dodgers Clinched NL West

Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner were everyday starters in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup this season until the All-Star shortstop was given his first night of rest on Sept. 2. Manager Dave Roberts had previously indicated Freeman and Turner would continue starting every game until the Dodgers clinched the National League West. However, Roberts sensed an opportunity to get Turner out of the lineup when the team was returning from a long road trip.
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels To Select Livan Soto

The Angels are going to select the contract of infield prospect Livan Soto, reports Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extra Base. He will take the active roster spot of fellow infielder David Fletcher, who was already reported to be headed to the injured list. A corresponding move will be required to get Soto onto the 40-man roster, though it will likely be Andrew Velazquez getting transferred to the 60-day IL. Velazquez recently underwent knee surgery that is going to keep him out of action well beyond the end of the schedule.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Reacts to First Outing in Months

The Dodgers signed Tommy Kahnle to a two-year contract prior to the 2021 season, knowing he had recently had Tommy John surgery and would likely miss all of 2021. What they didn’t know was that he would also miss most of 2022 with a couple different injuries, allowing the 33-year-old Kahnle to pitch in just four games over the first five months of the season.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Giants: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for September 16

The Dodgers have wrapped up the NL West, so there’s no pressure there. The Giants are 8.5 games out of the third and final NL Wild Card spot, so there’s not much chance of that happening. All in all, this Dodgers/Giants series that looked at the beginning of the season like it might be pivotal has turned out to be a bit anticlimactic, with the two teams playing mostly for pride. The Dodgers will play with an eye on October, while the Giants will play with an eye on trying not to finish under .500 the year after winning 107 games.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Giants: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 16

What looked at the beginning of the season like it might be a pivotal series between two NL West titans kicks off tonight in the most anticlimactic way possible, with the Dodgers already having clinched the division and playing with an eye on October while the Giants are barely clinging to a tiny shred of hope for the third Wild Card spot and realistically just trying not to finish below .500 the year after winning 107 games.
