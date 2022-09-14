Read full article on original website
Related
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Chin-Feng Chen Becomes First Taiwan-Born Player In Major Leagues
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Chin-Feng Chen become the first Taiwan-born player to play in the Major Leagues when he made his MLB debut against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 14, 2002. Chen pinch-hit for Paul Lo Duca in the sixth inning, drew a walk and scored...
Rays make history with MLB's first all-Latino lineup on Roberto Clemente Day
Many MLB players observe Roberto Clemente Day by wearing his 21 jersey number. The Tampa Bay Rays found a way to go the extra mile in honoring the Pittsburgh Pirates legend. For the first time in MLB history, the Rays fielded a lineup comprised entirely of Latin American players on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced. Every player involved wore No. 21.
MLB
Scoring drought drops Rays to 3rd in WC race
TORONTO -- The Rays were as hot as they’ve been all year when their weeklong trip to New York and Toronto began Friday with a win over the Yankees. Drew Rasmussen returned from the paternity list and Wander Franco came back from the injured list to lift Tampa Bay to its 20th win in 25 games, which put the club within striking distance of the American League East lead and a season-high 20 games over .500.
MLB
Blue Jays miss chance in playoff race, but another awaits
TORONTO -- Things were lining up well for the Blue Jays. After winning three of the first four games this week against the Rays, Thursday offered an opportunity to drive home the dagger. With Kevin Gausman on the mound, it was a chance for Toronto to create some breathing room in a crowded AL Wild Card race and build on the league’s best September record.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Clemente nominee Lowe wants focus on those being helped
TORONTO -- The recognition itself is, of course, meaningful to Brandon Lowe. Just hearing his name mentioned in the same sentence as that of Hall of Fame player and humanitarian Roberto Clemente, Lowe said, is “an incredible honor.”. • VOTE NOW: 2022 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One.
MLB
Henderson hits Little League HR, tallies career-high 4 RBIs
WASHINGTON -- The smile on Gunnar Henderson’s face had crept in before he touched home plate. He knew what he was doing. Upon contact, he was breaking out of the box, a scorcher off his bat out of the reach of Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas, down the left-field line toward utility player César Hernández. His blinding speed might have allowed him to reach third regardless of what unfolded. Then Hernández bobbled the ball, and Henderson trotted home with ease.
MLB
Torres helps Yanks to sweep with 3-run LL homer
BOSTON -- Gleyber Torres’ eyes bulged with disbelief as his spikes kicked up Fenway Park’s storied red clay, spotting third-base coach Luis Rojas dancing in the grass, his left arm whirling like a windmill. For a moment, the huffing Yankee considered stopping, the equivalent of calling it a night after two good hands of blackjack.
MLB
MLB celebrates Roberto Clemente Day
The final day of 2022 will mark 50 years since one of the most tragic events in baseball history. On Dec. 31, 1972, Roberto Clemente was killed in a plane crash while he was on his way to deliver emergency supplies to an earthquake-ravaged Nicaragua. On Thursday, MLB celebrates the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Latin players driving force on Hispanic Heritage Day
SEATTLE -- As the Mariners celebrated Hispanic Heritage Day at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday afternoon, it was fitting that the vessels behind their dominant 6-1 win over the Padres were most of their Latin-born players. Here’s how each contributed to the victory that pushed Seattle to 80-62 and helped the...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Harrison Bader gets three hits in fourth rehab game
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-5 vs. Worcester Red Sox. Luis Severino 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 6 K — felt good after potential final rehab start. Deivi García 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, HBP (loss) Zach...
MLB
Despite homers, Marlins like Cabrera's progression
MIAMI -- In many ways, Marlins rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera reminds you of ace Sandy Alcantara from a few years ago. Both Dominican-born pitchers stand 6-foot-5. Both feature high-velocity fastballs and power changeups that induce weak contact. Both spent time as Top 100 prospects. It’s only natural that Cabrera would see his fellow countryman as a blueprint for success.
MLB
Inbox: O's SS of future -- Gunnar or Holliday?
Yankees shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe stole a base last night, his fourth in 10 Triple-A games, giving him 48 this season. If he can swipe two more bags in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's remaining 12 contests -- the RailRiders also have to complete a suspended game as well -- he'll produce the first 20-homer/50-steal season in the Minors since Andruw Jones in 1995. Volpe already has hit 20 homers in 120 games between Double-A and Triple-A.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Judge? Ohtani? Who's in the lead for MVP?
Judge-Ohtani? Ohtani-Judge? Who's your No. 1 in the MVP race?. In the latest MLB.com MVP poll, there's still one favorite between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in the American League. But the race is tightening as we enter the final weeks of the regular season. In the National League? Paul...
MLB
Groshans' 1st career HR sets off must-see celebration
MIAMI -- As kids in the Houston metropolitan area, Jordan Groshans -- the Marlins' No. 12 prospect -- and his older brother, Jaxx, spent countless hours imagining their first Major League home runs. That moment came for Jordan in Thursday night’s 5-3 victory over the Phillies at loanDepot park, and...
MLB
How Dave Stewart influenced this A’s rookie
OAKLAND -- When Dave Stewart was honored with a jersey number retirement at the Coliseum on Sunday, Tyler Cyr made sure he was front and center inside the dugout for the entirety of the pregame ceremony. Though Cyr grew up an A’s fan in nearby Fremont, Calif., the 29-year-old reliever...
MLB
McClanahan leaves no doubt he's back at full strength
TORONTO -- Rays manager Kevin Cash was hesitant to set any expectations before Shane McClanahan took the mound Thursday afternoon at Rogers Centre, but he was hopeful that the Rays’ top starter would look like himself in his return from the 15-day injured list. “If his stuff is right...
MLB
McKenzie, Hendriks reflect on Clemente's legacy
CLEVELAND -- No matter who was asked about Roberto Clemente in the Guardians or White Sox clubhouse, the answer immediately highlighted who Clemente was as a person before even mentioning his Hall of Fame career. • VOTE NOW: 2022 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One. MLB is once again...
MLB
Is WAR really capturing Ohtani's full value?
Aaron Judge is going to break the all-time American League home run record while sometimes playing center field for a struggling yet playoff-bound Yankees team that he’s keeping afloat nearly by himself. Imagine not voting him as the Most Valuable Player. Shohei Ohtani is going to hit 35-plus homers...
MLB
Gray draws plenty of looks with MLB season first
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sonny Gray watched fellow Twins right-hander Joe Ryan no-hit the Royals through seven innings on Tuesday and Gray knew he had to follow up with another strong outing on Wednesday night. The internal competition between the rotation mates meant having to try to top Ryan’s effort in the...
MLB
With star quartet on bench, LA loses in extras
PHOENIX -- The newly minted National League West champion Dodgers have an MLB-high 98 wins. They have the most potent lineup in baseball. They have a strong starting rotation that has withstood numerous injuries this season. But as Los Angeles knows, because of its wealth of playoff experience, postseason success...
Comments / 0