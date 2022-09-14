Read full article on original website
Iowa unemployment rises from 2.5% to 2.6%
(The Center Square) – While U.S. employment rose two-tenths of a percentage point from July to 3.7% in August, Iowa’s unemployment rate increased from 2.5% to 2.6% over the same two months. The Hawkeye State came within 5,500 jobs of its March 2020 employment level, an Iowa Workforce...
Iowa expands ARPA spending on child care business incentive grants
(The Center Square) – Iowa spent $1.6 million more in American Rescue Plan Act funding for Child Care Business Incentive grants than originally intended. Iowa Workforce Development Public Information Officer Jesse Dougherty said in an emailed statement to The Center Square that, originally, $25 million of ARPA money was slated to support the Child Care Business Incentive grant program. Another $20 million would go to infrastructure, and $5 million would be dedicated to creating more slots.
As election security doubts mount, Iowa election officials reassure voters of process
Instructions for voting at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on Nov. 3, 2020. (Photo by Linh Ta/Iowa Capital Dispatch) This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. With some political activists saying the...
State health department is not reporting COVID-19 reinfections
Iowa Department of Health and Human Services Director Kelly Garcia speaks at a news conference March 17, 2021. (Screen shot from Iowa PBS livestream) Iowa does not include subsequent COVID-19 infections of the same person in the number of newly confirmed cases it reports to federal health officials or in the weekly case updates on its website, even though other states do.
Iowa Democrats back abortion access, legalized marijuana, more school funding
Iowa House Democrats unveiled their policy goals for the next Iowa legislative session Wednesday, Sept. 14. Goals included legalizing marijuana, protecting access to abortion and increasing public school funding. (Screenshot from Iowa House Democrats) Iowa House Democrats named increasing public school funding, protecting abortion and legalizing marijuana as goals for...
Iowa Board of Regents to request more funding in upcoming session
Iowa Board of Regents members gathered at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls for two days of meetings. They approved their budget request Sept. 15, 2022. (Screenshot by Iowa Board of Regents YouTube page) The Iowa Board of Regents on Thursday unanimously approved plans to ask the Iowa...
Watch Now: Jennifer Konfrst discusses “people over politics” agenda
Iowa House Democrats promote reproductive rights, legal marijuana in policy agenda. Iowa House Democrats revealed a four-part policy agenda for the election season and next legislative session, advocating for policies they say have majority support among Iowans.
In visit to Illinois, VP Harris rallies voters around abortion rights. Vice President Kamala Harris came to Chicago Friday to rally voters who support abortion rights and urge them to turn out in the upcoming midterm elections.
