(The Center Square) – Iowa spent $1.6 million more in American Rescue Plan Act funding for Child Care Business Incentive grants than originally intended. Iowa Workforce Development Public Information Officer Jesse Dougherty said in an emailed statement to The Center Square that, originally, $25 million of ARPA money was slated to support the Child Care Business Incentive grant program. Another $20 million would go to infrastructure, and $5 million would be dedicated to creating more slots.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO