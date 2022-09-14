Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind BarsTom HandyTexas State
Fort Worth Pledges $15 Million to Build Juneteenth MuseumLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Flower Mound High School student portrays symbolic people, objects through art
When she was younger, Alice Won immersed herself in the arts through drawing and painting, quickly coming to the conclusion that this was something she wanted to pursue. As a current junior at Flower Mound High School, she is taking AP Art and said she hopes that art continues to be part of her life after high school.
North Texas-native nails America’s Got Talent finale performance, to release debut album Wednesday night
If you don't know his name just yet, you're sure about to learn and love it after watching not only his incredible America's Got Talent finale performance but maybe him winning the whole show.
The Community News
AHS seniors earn prestigious National Merit Semifinalist status
Aledo High School is home to two National Merit Semifinalists for the second-straight year as Bearcat seniors Luke Shelton and Zach Taylor were recognized on Wednesday, Sept. 14, among the 16,000 semifinalists nationwide and nearly 2,000 in Texas in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The nationwide pool of...
ahstigerlife.com
Humans of Arlington- Hannah Russell
”Personally I love football games here at AHS. I enjoy to get dressed up for the themes and go cheer on the tigers every Friday! The game day feeling is like no other”
CW33 NewsFix
Interview: Philip O’Neal Mansfield ISD Executive Director of Athletics
DALLAS (KDAF) — In an intense matchup, Mansfield Summit reigned supreme against Arlington Seguin. During halftime, sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie got a chance to talk to Philip O’Neal, Mansfield ISD Executive Director of Athletics. Here is what they talked about:. Q: I imagine tonight is more fun than...
Fort Worth pizza shop Perrotti’s Pizza announces trademark of its name
Fort Worth pizzeria Perrotti's Pizza officials have announced that they have trademarked the name "Perrotti's Pizza".
localnewsonly.com
City of Grapevine Announces New Parks & Rec Director
The City of Grapevine is pleased to announce their new Parks and Recreation Director, Chris Smith. Chris has been with the City of Grapevine for 25 years in various capacities with the Parks and Recreation department. He began his career with the City as the Fitness Coordinator at the original Community Activities Center. He was then promoted to the Aquatic Supervisor, Recreation Superintendent, and then Deputy Director – where he has served for the past eight years.
Southlake establishment Jane serves coffee, cocktails, wine and food
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders ($16): These sliders are made with house batter, Nashville-style hot sauce, cabbage slaw and pickles. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Brothers Mo and Karim Noorali had zero restaurant experience when they opened Jane in August 2021. The coffee and wine bar features charcuterie boards, sliders, tacos, salads, meatballs and more.
Great Harvest Bread Co. to Open in Weatherford
The franchise will offer all types of breads, goodies made from scratch.
spectrumlocalnews.com
From Texas to Uganda: What’s next for 'Juneteenth Hero' Opal Lee
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — In July I got a phone call, “Lupe, it’s Opal. When are you taking your vacation this summer?”. When the ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth,’ Ms. Opal Lee herself invites you to join her on a trip to Alabama, you say yes, and hope your news director approves the idea.
livelocalmagazines.com
An Air Show Like No Other
Everyone loves a good air show. The action from tactical fighter jets performing precision maneuvers a few hundred feet above your head is fast-paced and exciting. The wide range of historical aircraft displays on the ground give onlookers and their families a chance to travel back in time and literally touch history. And yes, you can meet real pilots, marvel at professional skydivers, take amazing photos and selfies, eat the best food, buy souvenirs, and so much more.
Reports say producers have pulled the plug on ‘Dallas Sting’ movie starring Matthew McConaughey
The Dallas Sting biopic starring Matthew McConaughey has reportedly been scrapped, this news comes from multiple reports from publications like The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.
papercitymag.com
Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance
Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
franchising.com
Flower Mound, It’s Time to Meet us at the BAR!
BODYBAR PILATES, Reformer Pilates Concept, Opens Seventh Location in Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Area. September 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // FLOWER MOUND, Texas. - BODYBAR Pilates (BODYBAR), known for its integrative, athletically-driven workouts that unite the Pilates method and modern exercise training principles, will officially open to the public in Flower Mound on October 3 at 2840 Flower Mound Road, Suite 140.
Kendra Scott moves storefronts in Southlake Town Square
Kendra Scott opened in Southlake Town Square in fall 2015. (Courtesy Kendra Scott) Seven years after opening, Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square is moving storefronts. Kendra Scott will be moving next door to 324 Grand Ave. E. and will open Sept. 16, according to Melanie Daifotis, Kendra Scott public relations manager. The former storefront at 321 Grand Ave. W. opened in fall 2015. Kendra Scott sells a collection of jewelry, including necklaces, watches, earrings and more. 817-442- 3859. www.kendrascott.com.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s 20 Best Bakeries — and Your Must Order Treat at Each One
Blue Butterfly Cafe's bakery case is filled with sweet and savory items like the Peanut Butter Cookie Muffins. In North Texas, things can move from patio weather to sweater weather in a hurry. No leaves, no seasons, no problem. But no matter the weather, Fort Worth’s best bakeries have you covered all year round with some seriously good comfort good. And the best treats.
Ellis County Press
2022 Midlothian Heritage Day bans political and church vendors
MIDLOTHIAN – Midlothian’s Heritage Day took place this past weekend, and while the turnout was great and there were plenty of booths set up for vendor participation, one booth that was missing and one the Republican Party of Ellis County was hoping would be there. Their own booth.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
Ask the Expert: Arlington was a popular destination this weekend, how did they do?
On Ask the Expert, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross joined the KRLD Afternoon News with Kristin Diaz and David Rancken to talk about how the weekend went.
