Cedar Rapids, IA

247Sports has B1G coach, assistant on hot seat heading into Week 3

Iowa’s head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz are coaches who are considered on the hot seat by 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello going into Week 3. Marcello did not hold back on Iowa (1-1) and the offense as it could be the reason for the team to have an underwhelming season.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa fan brutally trolled Brian Ferentz with viral prank

The Iowa Hawkeyes were caught in an awkward situation this week thanks to the efforts one one fed-up fan. Frustration has boiled over among Hawkeyes fans over the team’s horrendous start to the season on offense. Iowa has scored just 14 points in two games against South Dakota State and Iowa State, and their 158 yards per game and 21 total first downs both rank dead last in the country.
IOWA CITY, IA
Quarterback Decision Prompts Concern as Iowa Hosts Nevada

Three out of 29. That ratio equates to just over 10%. It represents Iowa’s success rate on passing downs this season. Passing downs are defined as second down with eight or more yards to go, or third down with five or more yards to go. In those situations, a successful pass gives you one of two things: third and under two yards, or a first down, respectively. Just three times out of 29 attempts in the first two games of the season was Iowa successful, as it’s defined. This is just one of the reasons why the Hawkeye offense ranks 131st out of 131 teams in the FBS.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Football Will Have Special Guest At Saturday's Game

Iowa play their final non-conference game of the season this Saturday against Nevada with hopes of finally getting their offense humming. But Kinnick Stadium will have a special guest for the game. On Thursday, Iowa announced on Twitter that longtime assistant coach Carl Jackson would be the team's honorary captain...
IOWA CITY, IA
Why Did Two Hawkeye Legends Stop in E. Iowa Last Night? [PHOTOS]

It can only be said so many times that the Iowa Hawkeyes' football offense is absolutely dreadful. Pair Kirk Ferentz's unwillingness to go to backup Alex Padilla, Spencer Petras' yips, the offensive line's ineptitude in protection, and the Cameo prank pulled on Fran McCaffrey and Bob Stoops, and it's tough to see things get much worse.
CORALVILLE, IA
SATIRE: Kirk Ferentz to take 23andMe test to find new offensive coordinator

Following Iowa’s September 10th loss to Iowa State at home in the annual CyHawk Series, Hawkeye fans have been showing some displeasure with the current state of the Hawkeye offense, which has generated only one offensive touchdown (on a whopping sixteen-yard drive) and less than 300 total yards through the team’s first two games. In addition to those struggles, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras is currently on pace to have one of the worst seasons in the history of the QBR (quarterback rating) metric.
IOWA CITY, IA
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa

Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
SIOUX CITY, IA
Scattered showers and storms possible Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Showers and storms are expected in Eastern Iowa this morning. If you’re headed out for the Downtown Cedar Rapids Farmers Market, watch the radar and head inside if you hear thunder. Temperatures this morning are on the warm side in the 60s and 70s. Storms...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
More of a Summery Feel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The middle of September continues with some very quiet weather. A stronger southerly breeze blows into the state. Highs jump into the middle to upper 80s next week. One rain chance remains as a frontal system moves northeast. Expect scattered activity, especially later Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts will vary as this system pushes through. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WWII-era bomber paying visit to eastern Iowa, public seats available

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of history will be making an appearance in the skies above eastern Iowa over the next few days. The Experimental Aircraft Association, an international group of enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisc., is taking the North American B-25 Mitchell on a tour to select locations in the Midwest. It is in Cedar Rapids now, with public flights taking place between Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event

A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
IOWA CITY, IA
Fatal crash in Waterloo

That’s only for the corporate store level. The company said the vast majority of its 50 plus locations are highly profitable. Drastic changes coming to Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident. Updated: 4 hours ago. Drastic changes are coming to several clubs at Iowa State University. White...
WATERLOO, IA
Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque

Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA

