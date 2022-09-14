City of Frisco to begin search for next Fire Chief after retirement announcement of Chief Mark Piland

Next year, Plano turns 150 years old, and the city has big plans to celebrate. At a Monday City Council meeting, Shannah Hayley, Communications and Community Outreach director, told the City Council that the big focus of the city’s celebration, slated for June 3, will be heritage and the story of Plano and its diverse community. The city will display a special 150th anniversary logo on celebratory banners and on its special website, slated to launch in January. Special remarks will be made at the State of the City in February, as well as during Heritage Preservation Month in May.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO