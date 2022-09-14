City of Frisco to begin search for next Fire Chief after retirement announcement of Chief Mark Piland

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Up close: Frisco Chamber hosts discussion with City Manager Wes Pierson
Roughly two months ago, Frisco made a pivotal change. After the city’s first ever city manager, George Purefoy, retired following 34 years of service to the city, Wes Pierson became Frisco’s second ever City Manager, taking a position at the helm of a city whose story is continuing to unfold in a grand way.
Lakeside Journal business updates: City Council, Fall Clean-up announced, 633 run registration
The Colony’s next City Council meeting is on Tuesday, Sept. 20 starting at 6:30 p.m. at The Colony City Hall. This meeting comes shortly after The Colony just passed the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget and lowered the tax rate by 1/4 of a cent.
Mesquite ISD plans its upcoming events as it grows its Read Play Talk program
Mesquite’s Read Play Talk program continues growing as it plans its activities this year. Lindsay Paris, Community Liaison for Read Play Talk, said that the summer holiday is typically its busiest time of year. It held three popups in Mesquite and one in Balch Springs, as well as its several story times, featuring community members like the Mesquite Fire Department, Mayor Daniel Aleman, Whataburger Mesquite and more.
Frisco business hits: Texas Health Frisco award, Kroger grand 'reopening' and more updates
Texas Health Hospital Frisco’s Environmental Services is a recipient of the Department of the Year award from the Association for Health Care Environment (AHE). The national honor recognizes high-level work maintaining a hospital’s safety and cleanliness and its continued commitment to customer satisfaction. Texas Health Frisco’s award is...
Plano has many plans for its upcoming 150th birthday
Next year, Plano turns 150 years old, and the city has big plans to celebrate. At a Monday City Council meeting, Shannah Hayley, Communications and Community Outreach director, told the City Council that the big focus of the city’s celebration, slated for June 3, will be heritage and the story of Plano and its diverse community. The city will display a special 150th anniversary logo on celebratory banners and on its special website, slated to launch in January. Special remarks will be made at the State of the City in February, as well as during Heritage Preservation Month in May.
Townhome development could be coming near McKinney's Towne Lake Recreation Area
A townhomes development could soon be coming to a roughly 6-acre spot in McKinney. On Tuesday, McKinney’s planning and zoning commission recommended approval for an item that would allow for townhomes on land just north of Wilson Creek Parkway and east of McKinney High School.
Celina moves forward on three major development projects following council approval
Celina's City Council met Tuesday evening for its regular meeting and approved a number of items, including a tax rate and budget, zoning items and agreements for major future developments in the city. Here's a rundown of three of those developments and where they stand today:
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD celebrates major projects as a result of 2018 bond program
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is hosting several ribbon-cutting events, celebrating progress that has been made as a result of the 2018 bond program. Before the end of the year, there will be four ribbon-cutting events, plus a naming ceremony for the Nancy Watten Technology and Event Center. The improvements to buildings in CFBISD that will have ribbon cuttings include Newman Smith High School, Sheffield Elementary School, Perry Middle School, and Standridge Stadium.
Frisco Police take former student into custody for criminal trespass
The Frisco Police Department has taken a former Frisco ISD student into custody for criminal trespass. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at about 5 p.m., Frisco Police Department received a delayed report of a subject with a gun on the campus of Centennial High School.
It's back! Coppell ISD Homecoming Parade returns after two-year break
The Coppell High School Homecoming Parade is making its return after a two-year hiatus, previously unable to happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, CISD Student Council Advisors Benjamin Stroud and William Harrington are organizing the parade. Stroud’s favorite part about the parade is getting all of CISD involved and he said there is “a sense of cohesive enjoyment.”
Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County looks back on 30 years, then ahead to the future
Bruce Glasscock remembers a time when there wasn’t a lot of awareness about the realities of child abuse. He remembers a time when there was more denial of the problem, a time when the multiple agencies who worked to address child abuse didn’t communicate very much, and when a child would have to tell their story multiple times to different adults over the course of an investigation.
Seeking employment? Mark your calendars to attend the Metrocrest Community Job Fair Sept.19
Looking for a job? The Carrollton Public Library will host the Metrocrest Community Job Fair on Monday, September 19 from 1-4 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library, located at 1700 Keller Springs Road. Preregistration is requested for this free event, but all job seekers are welcome. Attendees will have the...
Allen ISD counseling sets its 2022-23 priorities
Allen ISD counselors have set their three priorities for the 2022-23 school year. At a Monday Allen ISD Board of Trustees workshop, Counseling Director Becky Wiginton told trustees that the district’s counseling priorities center around continuing to help students develop a plan beyond high school, incorporating more comprehensive counseling into Allen schools and addressing staff functions and how those fit into district goals.
Frisco Police take students into custody for injury to a disabled individual
The Frisco Police Department has taken two Lone Star High School students into custody for injuring a disabled individual. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at about 2 p.m., the Frisco Police Department was made aware of an assault that occurred at Lone Star High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13th. FPD School Resource Officers identified the suspects as juveniles that attend the school.
Jaime Jaramillo sentenced to life imprisonment for killing of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston
On December 3, 2021 at approximately 1:40 p.m. Officer Richard Houston responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of S Beltline Rd in Mesquite. During the investigation Officer Houston contacted Jaime Jaramillo who opened fire, striking and killing Officer Houston. Jaramillo was arrested for the offense. On Sept. 13, the case was presented to a Dallas County Jury. On Sept. 14, Jaime Jaramillo was found guilty of Capital Murder of a Police Officer and will serve the rest of his life in prison.
Ballet Ensemble of Texas in Coppell receives $4,500 from Texas Commission on the Arts
The Ballet Ensemble of Texas was the only arts organization in Coppell to receive an award from the Texas Commission on the Arts this year, receiving $4,500. TCA awarded more than $11.6 billion to arts organizations in Texas spread across 120 cities. These grants include the Arts Create program, providing operational support to established arts organizations with budgets over $50,000, which is the category the Ballet Ensemble of Texas falls under.
Lakeside Journal news roundup: community networking, 5k, American Heroes lineup announced
The Colony announced the headliners for its American Heroes festival in November. The Spin Doctors will be performing on Friday, Nov. 11 and Rodney Atkins will be performing on Saturday, Nov. 12. The festival is meant to act as a salute to veterans and first responders and will be at The Colony Five Star Complex. For more information, keep an eye on The Colony’s Parks & Recreation Department page (@TCPARD).
Celina announces boards and commissions appointees
The City of Celina announced the appointees who will serve on all its Boards and Commissions for the 2022-23 year following City Council approval on Tuesday. “I want to thank everyone who previously served on all of our Boards and Commissions,” Mayor Sean Terry said. “One of the defining values that reflects the spirit of our community is volunteer service, and those who served across our great history. It’s these difference makers who help make Celina the greatest place to live and grow.”
Frisco ISD discusses student bathroom policy
During the Monday, Sept.12 regular meeting of the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees, district staff and elected officials conducted a discussion regarding student bathroom use. Prior to the meeting, FISD in a statement addressed the discussion’s placement on its board meeting agenda, stating that federal law prohibits FISD from denying students equal access to bathrooms and adding that Texas does not have a law that regulates student bathroom usage.
Celina news: tax rate and budget approved, National Night Out deadline approaches
The Celina City Council has approved the city's ad valorem tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year. The item was approved during the council's regular meeting on Sept. 13.
