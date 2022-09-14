Read full article on original website
US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will opt-out of opening round of the Davis Cup Finals
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will skip the opening round of the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday, which is taking place only three days after the Spanish teenager won the U.S. Open. Alcaraz arrived in Valencia a day before Spain was scheduled to face Serbia in the group stage. Sunday’s victory over...
Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime ruined the homecoming of Carlos Alcaraz after fighting back to beat the world’s new top-ranked player 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to level Canada with Spain at 1-1 in the Davis Cup on Friday. Spaniards flocked to Valencia to see 19-year-old Alcaraz in...
Lionel Messi Among Players Called Up for Argentina’s Friendlies Ahead of World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and this international break will be the last for managers to begin trimming down the players they’re considering taking to Qatar. Argentina will play two friendlies in the United States against Honduras and Jamaica to prepare for the competition. Manager...
Great Britain beaten by USA in decisive late-night Davis Cup doubles finish
Great Britain eventually succumbed to the United States 2-1 in Glasgow as Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury were defeated in a deciding doubles rubber
Roger Federer’s big matches: A look at 10 Grand Slam finals
Roger Federer won 103 total titles as a professional tennis player. The very first came when he was 19 and beat Julien Boutter 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4 on an indoor hard court in Milan, Italy, in February 2001. Federer, who announced his retirement at age 41 on Thursday, is best...
WTA roundup: Linda Fruhvirtova, Katie Swan reach first career semis
September 17 - Linda Fruhvirtova converted six of 13 break points en route to posting a 6-4, 6-3 victory over second-seeded Varvara Gracheva of Russia to reach the semifinals of the Chennai Open in India.
Great Britain crash out of Davis Cup after disappointing loss to Netherlands
Great Britain suffered a premature end to their Davis Cup campaign with a hugely disappointing loss to the Netherlands in Glasgow.Defeat by the USA on Wednesday had left Britain needing to beat the Dutch and probably Kazakhstan as well but Sunday’s contest will now be a meaningless match after Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury again came out on the wrong side of a dramatic deciding doubles rubber.Instead it is the Dutch, with their small band of orange-clad supporters, and the Americans who can celebrate their progress to the last-eight shootout in Malaga in November after two wins each from their...
Wahbi Khazri: Tunisia captain relishes historic Brazil friendly
Tunisia captain Wabhi Khazri says this month's friendly against Brazil will be an acid test for the North Africans before November's World Cup. Tunisia, who will meet France, Australia and Denmark in Qatar, face the five-time champions on 27 September in Paris. Prior to that, the Carthage Eagles meet Comoros,...
Dutch beat Americans to finish top of Davis Cup Finals group
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup Finals group with a 2-1 win on Saturday. Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz,...
Andy Murray hopes for ‘special’ final chance to play with Roger Federer at Laver Cup
Andy Murray is hoping he will get a final chance to play with Roger Federer at the Laver Cup next week.Federer will make the last appearance of his professional career at the Ryder Cup-style event that he invented, which pits Europe against the rest of the world, at London’s O2 arena.Federer, Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all part of the European team in what will now become a celebration of Federer’s illustrious career.Murray, who is six years younger than the Swiss, has played him 25 times, with their first meeting in 2005.Their most famous matches were in 2012,...
Spain uses 13-0 fourth quarter run to top host Germany, advance to EuroBasket finals
BERLIN — Lorenzo Brown scored 29 points, and Spain used a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to rally past host Germany to win the second EuroBasket semifinal of the day, 96-91. Germany led by 10 points late in the third quarter, before Spain took over. Juancho Hernangomez scored seven of his 13 points in the game-deciding run, one where Spain turned a 77-70 deficit into an 83-77 lead with 4:04 remaining.
Borja Iglesias, Nico Williams selected in Spain's Nations League squad
Madrid, Sept 16, 2022 (AFP) - Luis Enrique named potential debutants Borja Iglesias and Nico Williams in his Spain squad on Friday for the Nations League games against Switzerland and Portugal next week, while leaving out Ansu Fati. Striker Iglesias, 29, has been in good form for Real Betis with...
Bautista gives Spain lead over Canada at Davis Cup before Alcaraz match
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Roberto Bautista fought back to beat Canada's Vasek Pospisil 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and give Spain a 1-0 lead in their group tie at the Davis Cup Finals on Friday. Carlos Alcaraz, the newly crowned world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion, will next face Canada's...
EuroBasket 2022 semifinal: Usman Garuba shines as Spain advances past Germany
Houston Rockets prospect Usman Garuba isn’t starting for Spain at the 2022 European Basketball Championship (EuroBasket), owing to the veteran frontcourt duo of Willy and Juancho Hernangomez. But the 20-year-old forward is still playing a critical role. “Our idea was that Lorenzo (Brown) would lead the team in attack,...
Tennis-Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime in first match as world No.1
VALENCIA, Spain, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz crashed to defeat on his debut as world number one, losing 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in their Davis Cup Finals group-stage clash on Friday.
Watch: Barcelona slice Elche open with beautiful football for opening goal
Barcelona are attempting to respond from their defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and have got off on the right foot. Xavi Hernandez made five changes to the side that began in midweek, including second starts for Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie. After less than 15 minutes, they were helped...
Argentina vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Rugby Championship match online and on TV
Argentina host South Africa as Round Five of the 2022 Rugby Championship continues.New Zealand’s wild win over Australia on Thursday has taken Ian Foster’s side top of the standings, but either of these two sides would draw level with a bonus point win.South Africa have endured off-field tumult since getting back on track with by beating Australia two weekends ago, with fly-half Elton Jantjies sent home from camp.A pitch deemed to be in unsuitable condition to host Test rugby has forced the relocation of this encounter from the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires to the nearby port city of...
