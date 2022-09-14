Great Britain suffered a premature end to their Davis Cup campaign with a hugely disappointing loss to the Netherlands in Glasgow.Defeat by the USA on Wednesday had left Britain needing to beat the Dutch and probably Kazakhstan as well but Sunday’s contest will now be a meaningless match after Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury again came out on the wrong side of a dramatic deciding doubles rubber.Instead it is the Dutch, with their small band of orange-clad supporters, and the Americans who can celebrate their progress to the last-eight shootout in Malaga in November after two wins each from their...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO