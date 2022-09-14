ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime ruined the homecoming of Carlos Alcaraz after fighting back to beat the world’s new top-ranked player 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to level Canada with Spain at 1-1 in the Davis Cup on Friday. Spaniards flocked to Valencia to see 19-year-old Alcaraz in...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Great Britain crash out of Davis Cup after disappointing loss to Netherlands

Great Britain suffered a premature end to their Davis Cup campaign with a hugely disappointing loss to the Netherlands in Glasgow.Defeat by the USA on Wednesday had left Britain needing to beat the Dutch and probably Kazakhstan as well but Sunday’s contest will now be a meaningless match after Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury again came out on the wrong side of a dramatic deciding doubles rubber.Instead it is the Dutch, with their small band of orange-clad supporters, and the Americans who can celebrate their progress to the last-eight shootout in Malaga in November after two wins each from their...
WORLD
BBC

Wahbi Khazri: Tunisia captain relishes historic Brazil friendly

Tunisia captain Wabhi Khazri says this month's friendly against Brazil will be an acid test for the North Africans before November's World Cup. Tunisia, who will meet France, Australia and Denmark in Qatar, face the five-time champions on 27 September in Paris. Prior to that, the Carthage Eagles meet Comoros,...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia#Davis Cup Finals#Spanish#Atp
The Independent

Andy Murray hopes for ‘special’ final chance to play with Roger Federer at Laver Cup

Andy Murray is hoping he will get a final chance to play with Roger Federer at the Laver Cup next week.Federer will make the last appearance of his professional career at the Ryder Cup-style event that he invented, which pits Europe against the rest of the world, at London’s O2 arena.Federer, Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all part of the European team in what will now become a celebration of Federer’s illustrious career.Murray, who is six years younger than the Swiss, has played him 25 times, with their first meeting in 2005.Their most famous matches were in 2012,...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Spain uses 13-0 fourth quarter run to top host Germany, advance to EuroBasket finals

BERLIN — Lorenzo Brown scored 29 points, and Spain used a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to rally past host Germany to win the second EuroBasket semifinal of the day, 96-91. Germany led by 10 points late in the third quarter, before Spain took over. Juancho Hernangomez scored seven of his 13 points in the game-deciding run, one where Spain turned a 77-70 deficit into an 83-77 lead with 4:04 remaining.
BASKETBALL
theScore

Borja Iglesias, Nico Williams selected in Spain's Nations League squad

Madrid, Sept 16, 2022 (AFP) - Luis Enrique named potential debutants Borja Iglesias and Nico Williams in his Spain squad on Friday for the Nations League games against Switzerland and Portugal next week, while leaving out Ansu Fati. Striker Iglesias, 29, has been in good form for Real Betis with...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Bautista gives Spain lead over Canada at Davis Cup before Alcaraz match

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Roberto Bautista fought back to beat Canada's Vasek Pospisil 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and give Spain a 1-0 lead in their group tie at the Davis Cup Finals on Friday. Carlos Alcaraz, the newly crowned world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion, will next face Canada's...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Watch: Barcelona slice Elche open with beautiful football for opening goal

Barcelona are attempting to respond from their defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and have got off on the right foot. Xavi Hernandez made five changes to the side that began in midweek, including second starts for Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie. After less than 15 minutes, they were helped...
SOCCER
The Independent

Argentina vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Rugby Championship match online and on TV

Argentina host South Africa as Round Five of the 2022 Rugby Championship continues.New Zealand’s wild win over Australia on Thursday has taken Ian Foster’s side top of the standings, but either of these two sides would draw level with a bonus point win.South Africa have endured off-field tumult since getting back on track with by beating Australia two weekends ago, with fly-half Elton Jantjies sent home from camp.A pitch deemed to be in unsuitable condition to host Test rugby has forced the relocation of this encounter from the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires to the nearby port city of...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy