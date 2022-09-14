Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
lasvegasmagazine.com
Hit up these Las Vegas hot spots for great fun and drink
What’s new and happening this week in Las Vegas? Keep reading and we’ll hook you up. Downtown has a lot going on, and you should start at tequila and mezcal bar Lucky Day. Located in the hipster Fremont East District, the bar has a new collection of 14 signature cocktails that incorporate rare mezcals and small-batch tequilas into the recipes. Right across the street, stop into Cheapshot for its new late-night showings of funky and fun variety show Miss Behave’s Mavericks and stay after when the bar and lounge turns into an after-hours hot spot with various themed parties throughout the weekend, like Friday night party Bodywork that goes till 4 a.m., and Saturday night party Guilty Pleasures, where guests can make DJ requests and check out the gogo dancers until 3 a.m. One more stop downtown is at Circa Resort & Casino, where guests can imbibe a new custom blonde lager from local Able Baker Brewing Company. In honor of the iconic neon sign Vegas Vickie, which hangs prominently inside the casino, guests can try the specially made beer—this is an only-in-Vegas experience!
963kklz.com
‘Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con’ Happening This Weekend
The “Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con” is happening this weekend at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 1. And since it is not being held in a casino this time, attendees are allowed to wear costumes, as long as they are in good taste. The organizers of the event would like to keep things classy. Props are also permitted, but security staff will make sure no props could cause patrons any harm.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Celebrating life,’ thousands of festival goers in downtown Las Vegas for Life is Beautiful 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 18 blocks of downtown Las Vegas are now transformed for the three-day Life is Beautiful festival, a mix of music, art, and food all into one. Kella Tyson traveled from Austen, Texas. This is her second year attending. “We loved it, we had such a...
knpr
Festivals and huge Strip shows mark music-packed weekend in Las Vegas
This is a big weekend for live music in Las Vegas. Besides the normal complement of concerts and residencies in town, there are two festivals happening. And then we have the likes of Alejandro Fernandez. Gloria Trevi, Los Angeles Azules, Banda MS. Those performers are huge to Mexicans and other Spanish-speaking residents in Nevada.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas Convention Center to host Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con this weekend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting on September 16, The Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con will be taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Hall South 1 for the first time since 2019. Costumes and cosplays are permitted and even encouraged, though all props must be checked by Amazing Comic Con staff and live […]
lasvegasmagazine.com
Nine amazing Las Vegas sushi rolls you have to try now
While sushi’s history goes back more than a dozen centuries in Japan, it was about five decades ago that the culinary idea made its way to the U.S. Since then, one would be hard-pressed to not find a sushi restaurant in every state in the country—and in thriving metropolises, there might be one on every block. It isn’t hard to understand why: The balanced combination of simplicity and complexity creates that perfect bite. In honor of sushi, we’ve rounded up nine rolls that best represent the long-standing traditions, but with a twist suitable for all the glitz of Las Vegas—be it the price, ingredients, creativity or presentation.
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
travelawaits.com
Bright New Signs On Las Vegas Strip Honor Iconic Sin City Figure — Where You Can See Them
The south end of the Las Vegas Strip has the famous Welcome to Las Vegas sign to greet visitors to the world’s biggest adult playground. Now the north end of the Strip has its own welcoming attraction. The installation and official lighting of two 50-foot showgirls has been completed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Club Pass’ admits to as many House of Blues Las Vegas concerts as you’d like through Dec. 31
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new “Club Pass” will allow music lovers to see as many concerts as they would like through the end of the year at House of Blues Las Vegas. According to a news release from Live Nation, with the purchase of a “Club Pass,” fans will have access to General Admission concerts from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. Live Nation says the “Club Pass” starts at $79 for Las Vegas.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Beautiful Home in Henderson Boasts Spectacular Views of The Fabulous Las Vegas Strip and Surrounding Mountains
The Home in Henderson, a beautiful estate has a special exclusive view of the famous “Dragon’s Back” in MacDonald Highlands offering a completely comfortable and tranquil atmosphere is now available for sale. This home located at 665 Dragon Peak Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel S Coletti (Phone: 702-363-8060) at Sun West Luxury Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
travelnoire.com
Martha Stewart Opens First Restaurant, The Bedford, In Las Vegas
Martha Stewart is the latest celebrity to open a restaurant. The author, host, and lifestyle connoisseur took her talents to Las Vegas to open her new restaurant, The Bedford, on the strip.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Enchant’ holiday sparkle to illuminate 2 Las Vegas locations this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four million sparkling lights are set to create a charming winter wonderland in Las Vegas in a matter of months. Enchant will not only sprinkle the valley with one seasonal celebration this year but two this time around. The illuminated wonderland will offer visitors an immersive walk-thru, story-themed light maze on […]
Rail roots: Las Vegas no longer a railroad town, but it left a mark
For Las Vegas, the threat of a rail strike dredged up century-old strike history and an opportunity to look at the city's current relationship with railroads.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Casinos Being Demolished
It is the end of an era as the once popular Texas Station Hotel & Casino on Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, and the Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino on Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson are currently being demolished. According to KSNV Channel 3 News,...
Eater
Water Street in Henderson Gets a Three-Story Burger Joint
With specialty burgers and build-your-own options, the three-story Street Burger is now open on Water Street in Henderson and offers quick bites with a side of views. The first floor offers a quick-service option while the second floor hosts bar-top gaming and the third floor provides indoor and patio seating. Menu options include the Sexy Sriracha burger with bacon and fried jalapenos and the Piggie Smalls with pulled pork and from-scratch barbecue sauce. Other menu items include cocktails, milkshakes, and vegan burgers. Street Burger is open 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily at 39 South Water Street.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas store owner accused of selling counterfeit designer items
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas store owner is facing federal charges for selling more than 3,000 counterfeit items. 31-year-old woman Amie Kamara appeared in front of a federal grand jury for two counts of trafficking counterfeit goods. Kamara allegedly sold counterfeit designer items at her store Aminic...
The Pink Potato Caribbean Cuisine to Open First Brick-and-Mortar
The family-run caterer is opening its first restaurant just south of the University District
Fox5 KVVU
Construction project in northwest Las Vegas raises safety concerns for churchgoers nearby
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People who attend church at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church which is located on Fort Apache and Centennial Parkway said people race through the parking lot and use it as an alternative route to avoid construction nearby. “I personally have been hit at...
Great American Cookies Opens New Location
To celebrate the new location, the store is holding a grand opening event on September 24th
Comments / 0