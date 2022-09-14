Read full article on original website
How Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Moments and What The Family Does Next
It’s the end of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has passed away at age 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Buckingham Palace statement made a few hours after another announcing that her doctors were “concerned” for her health. Her passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her historic 70 years on the throne in a marathon event known as the Platinum Jubilee—though only in part. The late royal missed out on a number of the celebrations amid a decline in health since she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there's one thing the royal family loves, it's dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III's dogs are more of a mystery. The queen's beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
Prince William and Harry lead Queen’s grandchildren in silent vigil by her coffin
Prince William has lead a vigil by the coffin of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside her other seven other grandchildren as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.The Prince of Wales was joined by his brother, Prince Harry, ahead of the state funeral on Monday.William led his brother, the Duke of York’s daughters, the Earl of Wessex’s children and the Princess Royal’s children behind them, into the hall.Looking deep in thought and private contemplation, they had their heads bowed as members of the public filed past them.Standing in sombre silence as they bid a personal farewell to...
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
How Queen Elizabeth Became the Ultimate Champion of British Luxury Brands
The late Queen Elizabeth II could accurately be described as a conspicuous consumer of British luxury. Not that she did anything as vulgar as flaunting her wealth and status—far from it. More that she was acutely and professionally aware of how she looked, famously choosing to wear bright colors, for example, so as to be easy to spot in a crowd. She was always aware, also, that her choices would be noticed—and that by wearing clothes by homegrown brands, she was championing British luxury as surely as she would later do when she joined Anna Wintour on the front row...
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace after journey from Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, where it was greeted by King Charles III and other members of the royal family. Crowds lined the streets outside the gates as the hearse approached, after the late monarch had been flown to London from Scotland earlier in the day.
China banned from viewing Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state - BBC
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Chinese delegation visiting London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will not be allowed to view her coffin at the lying-in-state vigil inside parliament, the BBC reported on Friday.
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral Monday. A grand procession took place Wednesday morning with the queen's coffin leaving Buckingham Palace by horse-drawn carriage. Charlie D'Agata shares the details.
Queen Elizabeth II made her image into a logo—but what was she representing?
When my parents were born in Malaysia, the country was still part of the British Empire. Queen Elizabeth II was their monarch, and she was the one who “bestowed” independence upon the nation in 1957. As a small child growing up in Malaysia and Singapore, another former colony,...
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lands in London
LONDON — (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left the monarch's beloved Scotland and landed Tuesday evening in London, where crowds have gathered along the route it will take to Buckingham Palace. Her son, King Charles III, returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit...
Britain mounts its largest-ever security operation for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral presents authorities with a huge security challenge, with millions of people and many dignitaries expected to turn out.
McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday
McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
Mourners line up to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
Thousands lined up with tents and raincoats to witness Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Who will be attending the Queen's funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is due to take place on Monday (19 September) at Westminster Abbey.The abbey, where the Queen’s coronation was held in 1953 and where she married Prince Phillip in 1947 has capacity for around 2,200 people.Nearly 500 dignitaries from around the world are set to descend on London to pay their last respects to Britain’s long-reigning monarch.Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will mark one of the largest diplomatic moments of the century.But who will be attending the Queen’s funeral?Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The royal family exit Westminster Hall as Queen Elizabeth II lies in stateMother describes moment man pushed aside her child to rush Queen’s coffinKing Charles and Prince William greet crowds queuing for Queen’s lying-in-state
Palace reveals details of queen's state funeral on Monday
Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday giving the public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released details Thursday of the state...
