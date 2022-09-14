Read full article on original website
Harley Quinn
2d ago
I wish her well. Addiction is hard! It's a day by day thing. At least she's getting help. Don't kick a person when they're down. Embrace them. ♥️
Reply(7)
58
Anne S
2d ago
Prayers that the hand of God touches her and she becomes open to the possibility of a life free of mind altering substances.
Reply(3)
56
Jason Cale
1d ago
An alcoholic is a forever alcoholic. You can force them to get help. Until they decide to get help for themselves, it’s a lost cause.
Reply(2)
16
Related
'She's Going To Die': Wendy Williams Hospitalized For TWO Blood Transfusions After Being Found 'Unresponsive' At Home
Wendy Williams was rushed to the hospital and received two blood transfusions after she was found "unresponsive" at her Manhattan apartment. The scary incident went down in May 2020 when her friends discovered the embattled talk show host “at death’s door” due to her alleged alcohol addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned. DJ Boof is said to have discovered Wendy in a “catatonic” state and staring at the ceiling in a soiled robe inside her home. Her then-manager, Bernie Young, allegedly refused to call for help because he didn't want the 911 call to be made public. Wendy Williams IN REHAB:...
WENDY WILLIAMS IN REHAB: 'She is taking some time to focus on her health'
Wendy Williams has checked into a wellness facility to help her manage her health issues ahead of her career “comeback,” her publicist said Wednesday.
Complex
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death
Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian
Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?
The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Yet Another Baby & One Of The Moms Says He's Fathering 'Gen C'
It seems like Nick Cannon’s hobbies include acting, rapping, hosting television shows and having babies, because he has yet another one on the way!. The famous comedian announced on Wednesday that he’s expecting another child, and this time it’s with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. This will be Baby No. 9 or 10, depending on what else he's got going on.
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Thinks Chantel Wants to Get Him ‘Removed’ From U.S. Amid Divorce
Tit for tat? The Family Chantel stars Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) have reached a new low in their nasty divorce, as Pedro thought that his estranged wife had planned to get him deported from the United States amid their split. “I really believe that Chantel want...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
AOL Corp
Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock & Kids After Brutal Divorce
“It’s obviously been a rough couple of years, so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute,” Kelly Clarkson said during an Aug. 23 interview on TODAY. Kelly, 40, spoke with hosts Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb about taking a break from The Kelly Clarkson Show to spend the summer months in Montana with her kids — son, Remington, 6, and 8-year-old daughter, River Rose. The American Idol winner also said that the children’s father – and her ex-husband – Brandon Blackstock was there, too. “The kids were with me and with their dad,” she said. “It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation.”
GMA’s Michael Strahan accused of not paying parenting coordinator in nasty custody war with ex despite $17M show salary
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan and his ex-wife Jean have been accused of not paying their parenting coordinator in their custody war despite his $17million show salary. Michael, 50, has been involved in a nasty custody battle with his ex over their twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, 17, since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Savannah Chrisley Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Months After Parents' Fraud Conviction
Fans are speculating that Savannah Chrisley has taken a jab at her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, months after they were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion. On Monday, August 22, the reality star took to her Instagram Story with a cryptic text post speaking about individuals who can make life more complicated. “Never forget 3 types of people in your life,” reads the post. “1. Who helped you in your difficult times. 2. Who left you in difficult times. 3. Who put you in difficult times.” Although the 24-year-old Growing Up Chrisley alum didn’t elaborate further, some...
Joann Kelly, The Daughter Of R. Kelly, Claims She Has Lost Record Deals Because Of Her Father
Joann Kelly, the daughter of singer R. Kelly, claims that she has lost several record deals because of her father. Joann, whose stage name is Buku Abi, spoke on the challenges of being Kelly’s daughter during an appearance with her mother, dancer and choreographer Drea Kelly, on Majic 107.5 in Atlanta on Aug. 25.
Nick Cannon ‘to pay nearly $3M a year in child support’ & two baby mamas will rake in thousands more than the rest
NICK Cannon will soon pay nearly $3 million a year in child support- and two baby mamas will make thousands more than the others, a legal expert has told The U.S. Sun. Nick, 41, just shocked fans by welcoming his ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice, with his sixth baby mama, model LaNisha Cole, 40.
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead turns 16
Larry Birkhead is paying tribute to his daughter, Dannielynn, on her 16th birthday. Birkhead shares Dannielynn with the late model and actor Anna Nicole Smith, who died of an accidental overdose in 2007. At the time of her death, Dannielynn was 5 months old. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby...
Report: Tyrese requests custody of his daughter in divorce battle with estranged wife
Tyrese and his estranged wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, were in court Monday for their divorce case, and the Baby Boy star reportedly is requesting legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Soraya. The singer/actor is also asking that Samantha's request for monthly spousal support be denied and that a prenuptial agreement...
thebrag.com
Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson, shares private Kim Kardashian texts
Kanye West is on the social media warpath again, posting incessantly on Instagram about everything from usual punchbag Pete Davidson to the (fake) death of the Adidas CEO. The flurry of posting started innocently enough with a touching picture of tennis icon Venus Williams and the late Virgil Abloom, but then things kicked off.
John Boyega Defends His Dating Preference: “I Like My Women Black”
John Boyega loves Black women and isn't afraid to speak up about it despite critics who have a negative response.
Comments / 177