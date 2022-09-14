Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Cooper County crash
COOPER COUNTY — A Pilot Grove man was seriously injured after a crash in Cooper County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on 135 at Mount Vernon around 6:18 p.m. The crash occurred when Ryan Houltzhouser, 29, was driving a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Motorcycle Accident in Cass County Kills Bethany Man
CASS COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year old Randall May was riding on I-49 at the 165 mile marker around 9 pm when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, ejecting the driver.
KMZU
Slater woman seriously injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY – A Slater woman is being treated for serious injuries after a one vehicle crash Thursday night in Carroll County. According to the highway patrol report, 21 year old Allyson Freeman traveled off southbound County Road 291, at 24 Highway, around 8:50 Thursday night. Her vehicle struck an embankment and parked trailer before coming to rest.
kmmo.com
PILOT GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A 29-year-old Pilot Grove man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Cooper County on September 16. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan Houltzhouser entered a curve too fast, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Houltzhouser was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Caldwell County Crash Leaves One Injured
A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Caldwell County left one person with moderate injuries. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, at 2:55 P.M. Thursday a 2000 Chevy 7500 grain truck being driven by 32-year-old Breckenridge resident Cory G. Booth was attempting to turn from Turkey Road onto eastbound U.S. 36 and accelerating to highway speeds when it was struck from behind by a 2004 GMC 2500 being driven by 60-year-old New London resident Steven A. Hardy.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Seriously Injured In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Chillicothe man was left with serious injuries in a one vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Carroll County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 72-year-old Chillicothe resident Danny E. Baxter was driving a 2000 Kenworth Tractor-trailer on Carroll County Route U at U.S. 65 Highway at 9:20 A.M. Wednesday when his truck went off the roadway and overturned.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Truck Driver Injured In Rollover
A Chillicothe truck driver had serious injuries in a rollover crash in Carroll county Wednesday. State Troopers report that 72-year-old Danny E Baxter was flown to Liberty Hospital for treatment following the crash at about 9:20 am on Route U at US 65. State Troopers report Baxter was eastbound on Route U when he ran off the road and the truck overturned. Baxter was wearing a safety belt.
KCTV 5
KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40...
kttn.com
Chillicothe man life-flighted to Liberty Hospital after big rig overturns
A Chillicothe man sustained serious injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned in Carroll County on Wednesday morning, September 14th. An air ambulance life-flighted 72-year-old Danny Baxter to Liberty Hospital. The truck traveled east on Route U before running off the road at Highway 65 and overturning. The truck was totaled...
kchi.com
Three Injured In Ray County Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Ray County left three with minor injuries, including a Braymer man. State Troopers report the crash happened about 7:45 am on East 228th at Highway A, when 25-year-old Johnna L Dunwoodie of Braymer was northbound and crossed the centerline, striking a southbound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Robert E Gabrielson. The Dunwoodie vehicle then ran off the road and overturned. Both drivers and a passenger in the Gabrielson vehicle, 58-year-old Sandra D Gabrielson, had minor injuries. All three were taken to Liberty Hospital.
kmmo.com
HOLTS SUMMIT MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN COOPER COUNTY
A 36-year-old Holts Summit man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Cooper County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Russell Cornelison traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times.
kchi.com
Teen Bicyclist Struck By Pick-Up
A 16-year-old Keytesville girl had moderate injuries when the bicycle she was riding was struck from behind by a pick-up Thursday evening. State Troopers report the girl was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. According to the report, the accident happened about 7:40 pm on Highway 5, south of Keytesville in Chariton County. A pick-up driven by 78-year-old Shirley J Huckabey of Keytesville struck the girl. Huckabey was not injured.
kttn.com
Keytesville teenager on bicycle struck by pickup
A teenager on a bicycle was injured Thursday night in an accident on Highway 5, just south of Route UU at Keytesville. The 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was flown by a medical helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The bicycle was struck in the rear...
northwestmoinfo.com
Wednesday Morning Two Vehicle Wreck Leaves Three With Minor Injuries
A two vehicle accident in Ray County Wednesday morning left three individuals, including a Braymer woman, with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Braymer resident Johnna L. Dunwoodie was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer on east 228th Street and Highway A in Ray County when she crossed the center line and her vehicle struck a 2004 Ford being driven by 62-year-old Robert E. Gabrielson.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in rock truck rollover crash Wednesday
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Wednesday when the rock truck he was driving ran off the road. It happened just before 11 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, four miles east of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the truck driven...
KMZU
Claycomb Road Bridge reopens to traffic
SEDALIA – The Claycomb Road Bridge over Turkey Creek in Pettis County is finally reopen to traffic. The Pettis County Commission, MoDOT and contractors attended a final inspection for the bridge Friday morning to officially declare the project finalized. The $350,000 replacement took 67 days to complete, and is the second of two bridges to be replaced along Claycomb Road as part of the Bridge Replacement Off System projects.
Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash
Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.
ktvo.com
Northern Missouri girl on bicycle hit from behind by pickup
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A northern Missouri bicyclist was injured Thursday evening when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck. It happened at 7:40 p.m. on Highway 5 on the north edge of Keytesville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was northbound when...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 16, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday evening, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Highland Street in La Monte on a warrant check. Deputies made contact with Charles Edward "Eddie" O'Dell, 65, who had an active Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant on original charges from 2019 of Animal At Large. O'Dell was placed under arrest for his warrant and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a $150 cash or surety bond.
kttn.com
Grundy County Sheriff investigating theft of Honda four-wheeler
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging absent property owners to regularly check their properties after reports of a stolen four-wheeler and the opening of a shed door. The four-wheeler reported as stolen is described as being a red 2011 Honda TRX 500 Foreman. It was allegedly taken from...
