ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured in Cooper County crash

COOPER COUNTY — A Pilot Grove man was seriously injured after a crash in Cooper County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on 135 at Mount Vernon around 6:18 p.m. The crash occurred when Ryan Houltzhouser, 29, was driving a...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Motorcycle Accident in Cass County Kills Bethany Man

CASS COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year old Randall May was riding on I-49 at the 165 mile marker around 9 pm when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, ejecting the driver.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Slater woman seriously injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY – A Slater woman is being treated for serious injuries after a one vehicle crash Thursday night in Carroll County. According to the highway patrol report, 21 year old Allyson Freeman traveled off southbound County Road 291, at 24 Highway, around 8:50 Thursday night. Her vehicle struck an embankment and parked trailer before coming to rest.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

PILOT GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY

A 29-year-old Pilot Grove man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Cooper County on September 16. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan Houltzhouser entered a curve too fast, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Houltzhouser was...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carroll County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Accidents
Chillicothe, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Carroll County, MO
Carroll County, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

Caldwell County Crash Leaves One Injured

A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Caldwell County left one person with moderate injuries. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, at 2:55 P.M. Thursday a 2000 Chevy 7500 grain truck being driven by 32-year-old Breckenridge resident Cory G. Booth was attempting to turn from Turkey Road onto eastbound U.S. 36 and accelerating to highway speeds when it was struck from behind by a 2004 GMC 2500 being driven by 60-year-old New London resident Steven A. Hardy.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Man Seriously Injured In Wednesday Morning Accident

A Chillicothe man was left with serious injuries in a one vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Carroll County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 72-year-old Chillicothe resident Danny E. Baxter was driving a 2000 Kenworth Tractor-trailer on Carroll County Route U at U.S. 65 Highway at 9:20 A.M. Wednesday when his truck went off the roadway and overturned.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Truck Driver Injured In Rollover

A Chillicothe truck driver had serious injuries in a rollover crash in Carroll county Wednesday. State Troopers report that 72-year-old Danny E Baxter was flown to Liberty Hospital for treatment following the crash at about 9:20 am on Route U at US 65. State Troopers report Baxter was eastbound on Route U when he ran off the road and the truck overturned. Baxter was wearing a safety belt.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Ambulance#State Highway#Accident#Liberty Hospital
kttn.com

Chillicothe man life-flighted to Liberty Hospital after big rig overturns

A Chillicothe man sustained serious injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned in Carroll County on Wednesday morning, September 14th. An air ambulance life-flighted 72-year-old Danny Baxter to Liberty Hospital. The truck traveled east on Route U before running off the road at Highway 65 and overturning. The truck was totaled...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Three Injured In Ray County Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Ray County left three with minor injuries, including a Braymer man. State Troopers report the crash happened about 7:45 am on East 228th at Highway A, when 25-year-old Johnna L Dunwoodie of Braymer was northbound and crossed the centerline, striking a southbound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Robert E Gabrielson. The Dunwoodie vehicle then ran off the road and overturned. Both drivers and a passenger in the Gabrielson vehicle, 58-year-old Sandra D Gabrielson, had minor injuries. All three were taken to Liberty Hospital.
RAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

HOLTS SUMMIT MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN COOPER COUNTY

A 36-year-old Holts Summit man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Cooper County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Russell Cornelison traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Teen Bicyclist Struck By Pick-Up

A 16-year-old Keytesville girl had moderate injuries when the bicycle she was riding was struck from behind by a pick-up Thursday evening. State Troopers report the girl was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. According to the report, the accident happened about 7:40 pm on Highway 5, south of Keytesville in Chariton County. A pick-up driven by 78-year-old Shirley J Huckabey of Keytesville struck the girl. Huckabey was not injured.
KEYTESVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Keytesville teenager on bicycle struck by pickup

A teenager on a bicycle was injured Thursday night in an accident on Highway 5, just south of Route UU at Keytesville. The 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was flown by a medical helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The bicycle was struck in the rear...
KEYTESVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Wednesday Morning Two Vehicle Wreck Leaves Three With Minor Injuries

A two vehicle accident in Ray County Wednesday morning left three individuals, including a Braymer woman, with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Braymer resident Johnna L. Dunwoodie was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer on east 228th Street and Highway A in Ray County when she crossed the center line and her vehicle struck a 2004 Ford being driven by 62-year-old Robert E. Gabrielson.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Claycomb Road Bridge reopens to traffic

SEDALIA – The Claycomb Road Bridge over Turkey Creek in Pettis County is finally reopen to traffic. The Pettis County Commission, MoDOT and contractors attended a final inspection for the bridge Friday morning to officially declare the project finalized. The $350,000 replacement took 67 days to complete, and is the second of two bridges to be replaced along Claycomb Road as part of the Bridge Replacement Off System projects.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Northern Missouri girl on bicycle hit from behind by pickup

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A northern Missouri bicyclist was injured Thursday evening when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck. It happened at 7:40 p.m. on Highway 5 on the north edge of Keytesville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was northbound when...
KEYTESVILLE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 16, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday evening, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Highland Street in La Monte on a warrant check. Deputies made contact with Charles Edward "Eddie" O'Dell, 65, who had an active Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant on original charges from 2019 of Animal At Large. O'Dell was placed under arrest for his warrant and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a $150 cash or surety bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County Sheriff investigating theft of Honda four-wheeler

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging absent property owners to regularly check their properties after reports of a stolen four-wheeler and the opening of a shed door. The four-wheeler reported as stolen is described as being a red 2011 Honda TRX 500 Foreman. It was allegedly taken from...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy