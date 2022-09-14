A two-vehicle crash in Ray County left three with minor injuries, including a Braymer man. State Troopers report the crash happened about 7:45 am on East 228th at Highway A, when 25-year-old Johnna L Dunwoodie of Braymer was northbound and crossed the centerline, striking a southbound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Robert E Gabrielson. The Dunwoodie vehicle then ran off the road and overturned. Both drivers and a passenger in the Gabrielson vehicle, 58-year-old Sandra D Gabrielson, had minor injuries. All three were taken to Liberty Hospital.

RAY COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO