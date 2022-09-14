Read full article on original website
Related
lansingcitypulse.com
And the winners are ... best Michigan Roads for color
FRIDAY, Sept. 16 — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors are predicted to start Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association of Michigan compiled the statewide list of “don’t miss” local roads.
See complete ‘don’t miss’ list of Michigan roads to travel for stunning fall color tours
LANSING, MI – Michigan’s fall colors are coming. An annual tradition beloved by both residents and visitors, Michigan in the fall is like a scene out of a painting. It’s such a draw that many people schedule fall road trips, or fall color tours, and there’s no better place to do that on a scenic country road.
Greater Grand Rapids Halloween & Costume Shops for 2022
As West Michigan gets into the fall spirit, Halloween is always one of the biggest holidays of the year. But where can you find this year's hottest costumes and decor for that perfect Halloween Party?. Where are the Halloween stores in Grand Rapids?. One of the issues in finding costumes...
Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer
EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan’s Dragon Trail gets $1M grant to reach finish line in 2023
WHITE CLOUD, MI – The stage has been set for the completion of Michigan’s Dragon Trail at Hardy Dam. On Wednesday, the Newaygo County Board of Commissioners appropriated $1.05 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the completion of the project, which comprises 11 segments forming a 47-mile loop around Hardy Pond in Newaygo and Mecosta counties.
wcmu.org
In Saginaw Bay, walleye are consuming more yellow perch at a substantial rate
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), roughly 30-35% of the walleye diet in Saginaw Bay has become yellow perch. One commercial fishing operation told WCMU the change in the walleye diet has hurt their business. Lakon Williams has been harvesting fish in Saginaw Bay for her family-owned...
WILX-TV
STUDY: People have rare chance of catching disease found in Michigan deer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study has found that people could possibly contract a disease that spreads through deer. Early Antlerless firearms hunting season starts Sunday and Monday in Michigan. On Friday, a new study out of Canada suggested people, although not likely, could get Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It is a deadly neurological condition that can be spread from deer to deer.
CDC recommends masks for 14 Michigan counties, raising from 8 last week
Michigan has 14 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). The CDC recommends masking while indoors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan’s Dumbest: Two Women Arrested for Stealing Michigan State Police Tent
Two women are facing charges after they were captured on surveillance video stealing a Michigan State Police tent in Traverse City earlier this year. The incident took place during the National Cherry Festival celebration in July. Michigan State Police officers provided security for the annual event and hosted a booth to recruit anyone who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement.
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
northernexpress.com
“Cherrishing” Northern Michigan
Sara Harding takes the lead on climate, community, and charitable giving with Cherry Republic. Sara Harding is perhaps best known in NoMi for her role as the studio director of Yen Yoga & Fitness (which is now in their new digs at the Delamar Traverse City), but she’s also a curator and founder of TEDx Traverse City and a board member for Traverse Connect, TART Trails, and the Munson Medical Center Community Council.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for county music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
Was A Pure Michigan Commercial Being Filmed At The Sixth Street Dam?
Pure Michigan ads first started hitting the airwaves in 2008 and featured the voice of actor and comedian Tim Allen. The videos would highlight different cities and parts of Michigan to not only draw in people from out of state but to also show Michiganders parts of the state they might not have checked out yet.
Extremely Rare White 'Spirit Bear' Spotted In Michigan For The First Time
It is a one-in-a-million bear genetically.
Speeding in Michigan? Your Next Ticket May Come Via Traffic Cam, Not Trooper
We've all seen the signs in construction zones regarding fines for speeding, especially when workers are present, but for some those signs seem to be more of a "guideline" than an actual rule. However, you may want to pay serious attention the next time you're driving through a construction zone...
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
When Will Fall Colors Be at Their Peak in Michigan?
As we look around we are starting to see some of the leaves on the trees changing color. Summer officially comes to an end on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022, at 9:04 pm Eastern time. While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan last week, I noticed a lot of the...
Take A Look Around This Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park
A place that once held tons of laughter and the sounds of running, screaming, and joy, is now sitting abandoned here in Michigan. Abandoned amusement parks aren't very hard to find, and if you can't find one, you may not be looking hard enough. Look At This Abandoned Michigan Amusement...
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
Mix 95.7FM
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1