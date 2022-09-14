Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: 'New England's not going to feel sorry for us'
Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows it’s unlikely Pittsburgh's defense will often force five turnovers as it did in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. With outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve with a torn left pectoral, it's even more unlikely, so Heyward expects an aggressive offensive game plan from the Patriots.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
NBC Sports
Tyler Lockett told teammates Russell Wilson was using the same hand signals as in Seattle
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed during Monday night’s game that his old teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was using the same hand signals he used to use in Seattle. Lockett was mic’d up for the game and can be heard in the highlights telling other Seahawks players what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup
One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined. The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.
NBC Sports
Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant
The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
Matthew Judon spits on Patriots’ ‘moral victories’ ahead of Week 2 tilt vs. Steelers
FOXBOROUGH – Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon is ready to flush away Week 1. New England lost to the Miami Dolphins, 20-7, on Sunday. Not only did they lose by multiple scores, but the Patriots looked sloppy and unprepared throughout the Week 1 loss. Judon was one of...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers' Alex Highsmith will 'rise to the occasion' with T.J. Watt out
The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the 2022 NFL season with a 23-20 overtime win at the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals that proved costly, as Pittsburgh lost All-Pro edge-rusher and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt through at least half of October because of a torn pectoral muscle. Per ESPN stats,...
NBC Sports
Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'
Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
Primanti Bros. offers T.J. Watt light duty job while on injured reserve list
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is rehabbing an injury, Primanti's is offering him a light duty job.The offer comes just after the team placed Watt on the injured reserved list.Primanti's says its light duty work includes greeting guests, taking online orders, and seating new customers.The company says Watt can start as soon as he's available.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Best bets for Patriots-Steelers Week 2 matchup
It's only Week 2, but is Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers still a "must-win" for the New England Patriots?. The Pats are coming off a discouraging 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins in their regular-season opener. Although the offense was able to move the ball down the field, turnovers and poor protection for quarterback Mac Jones proved to be the difference-maker.
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to...
NBC Sports
George Kittle returns to practice, listed as questionable
The 49ers got tight end George Kittle back on the practice field Friday, but we’ll have to wait to find out if he will be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Kittle is listed as questionable to play his first game of the regular...
Dallas Cowboys: The chickens are coming home to roost
When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, everything is sunshine and rainbows or doom and gloom. It’s either Super Bowl or bust for this once proud franchise, and it’s been that way since they last won the Lombardi trophy way back in 1995. Regardless of the talent on the roster!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bengals' Elizabeth Blackburn replaces Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on NFL international committee
Elizabeth Blackburn of the Cincinnati Bengals will replace Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on the NFL’s international committee in 2022. Ross, who had penalties handed down on him last month by the NFL over tampering allegations involving Tom Brady, was removed from three different committees, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.
NBC Sports
What happened to Haason Reddick in Eagles' opener?
Haason Reddick’s goal going into every game is to do something that helps his team win. And in his Eagles debut, that didn’t happen. “At some point, I just feel like I have to make a play that affects the game because that’s what I was brought here to do,” he said at his locker Thursday. “At some point in the game, I want to be a factor.
NBC Sports
How Ryans believes 49ers' defense can outplay Smith, Seahawks
After outdueling longtime 49ers nemesis Russell Wilson and his new team, the Denver Broncos, on Monday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith now has his eye on the 49ers. Ahead of San Francisco’s Week 2 matchup with Smith and Co. at Levi’s Stadium, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said the veteran journeyman’s Monday Night Football showing was a good reminder that the team can’t underestimate the Seahawks on Sunday -- even with Wilson gone.
NBC Sports
Week 2 injury report roundup: J.K. Dobbins, Marlon Humphrey questionable for Ravens
Week Two of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Chiefs and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday. The teams playing on Monday...
Comments / 3