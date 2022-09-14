Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Herd shocked at Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Oh. (WSAZ) - Football giveth and football taketh away. One week after winning at Notre Dame, the Marshall Thundering Herd lost at Bowling Green 34-31 in overtime. Marshall led 14-0 just 2 and a half minutes into the game but only scored twice more in regulation. In the...
Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson leaves Toledo game with apparent injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the night two Ohio State football receivers returned to action, the Buckeyes are at least temporarily playing without their starting running back. The Fox game broadcast showed TreVeyon Henderson going to the locker room prior to OSU’s second offensive possession. Henderson rushed for 19 yards and a touchdown on the game’s opening series.
What Time Is The Ohio State Game on Tonight? Start Time, Channel, Ohio State-Toledo Live Stream Info
Anyone in the mood for some Saturday night college football? If so, No. 3 Ohio State hosts Toledo on FOX! If not, hmm, I guess you can watch (or rewatch!) the new season of Cobra Kai on Netflix?. How did Ohio State follow-up their 21-10 victory over Notre Dame? By...
WTOL-TV
Ohio State vs. Toledo on-campus tailgating: 3 things you should know
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tailgating is a time-honored tradition at college football games all across the country. When the University of Toledo faces off with big 10 school Ohio State University on Saturday, plenty of people will tailgate in anticipation for the big game. OSU has a few tailgating rules...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Toledo vs. Ohio State Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Toledo Rockets from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Toledo Rockets. When: Saturday, September...
Ohio State football vs. Toledo score predictions: Can the Rockets summon more upset magic?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The last time Ohio State football played Toledo, the Rockets should have left Ohio Stadium with one of the program’s most significant victories. Toledo outgained OSU that day in 2011, 338-301. The Buckeyes had to make a fourth-down stop in the final minute of the fourth quarter to halt a potential go-ahead touchdown drive.
Watch Ryan Day's Press Conference After Buckeyes Destroy Toledo
Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud and at least one other player or coach will step to the podium to take questions after Ohio State's third straight win.
bgfalconmedia.com
Alumni Homecoming Activities
Four alumni will be inducted into the Academy of Distinguished Alumni on Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. This academy is the highest honor bestowed by the university. According to bgsu.edu, it was established to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of alumni who have made significant contributions to their chosen professional field through their community involvement.
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Class Of 1967 Celebrates 55th Class Reunion
REUNION … The Edgerton High School Class of 1967 held their 55th Class Reunion on August 27,2022 at Jackie Blues in Bryan, Ohio. The evening was spent visiting and reminiscing. Plans are for another reunion to be held in five years. Back row Denny Nester, Jim Sechler, Greg Schott, Lee Wilson, Dave Peebles, Jim Stoll, Tom Fix, John Dietsch, Steve Koerner, Chuck Herman and Ed Kimpel. Front row Paul Gebhard, Saundra (Hendricks) Bandy,Hilda (Herman) Mc Cool, Vickie (Kurtz) Apt, Linda (Metz) Stayer, Kathy (Engler) Whitman, Shirley (Harvey) Ladd, Jim Sanders, Neal Hug and Mike Bowman.
bgfalconmedia.com
Danny Trejo to visit Bowling Green
Danny Trejo, best-selling author and actor, is to visit Bowling Green for the Wood County District Public Library (WCDPL) Foundation Series Event. According to WCDPL, film and book lovers are invited to meet Trejo on Oct. 1 at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center located at 540 West Poe Rd.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Church hosts Emergency Essentials Fair
From THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS. In honor of National Preparedness month, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Bowling Green an Emergency Essentials Fair (Let Us Help You Be Prepared in an Emergency) on Saturday, Sept. 24 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1033 Conneaut Ave.
13abc.com
Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio
KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Think your graduating class was small? Chances are, Kelley’s Island Local School has you beat. It’s one of the smallest public-school districts in the state of Ohio, and being on an island makes for a very unique educational experience. The Kelley’s Island schoolhouse...
David Trinko: Bringing back Ottawa’s Red Pig Inn
OTTAWA — When Ottawa residents learned that their iconic restaurant, the Red Pig Inn, was going to close in April, they expressed their sadness on Facebook. When they learned in May the restaurant would be bulldozed to build a Taco Bell, they shared their fury on the social media site.
13abc.com
Head of local BBB retires after 50 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As the helm of the local Better Business Bureau for decades, Dick Eppstein envisions his next chapter, as he’s just weeks away from retirement. He was born and raised in Toledo. “I walked to Fulton School, and then I walked to Scott High School. When we...
Tiffin pizza party to donate to community kitchen
TIFFIN, Ohio — For more than a decade, every pizza restaurant in Tiffin has come together to host a downtown Pizza Party. On Thursday, the 2022 Downtown Tiffin Pizza Party, sponsored by the Seneca County Young Professionals, will feature 15 different pizza vendors and four music areas within Tiffin's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
Coy Road closure in Oregon to to reopen Sept. 30, Oct. 28
OREGON, Ohio — The closures of Coy Road in Oregon, Ohio, south and north of Navarre Avenue are expected to reopen on Sept. 30 and Oct. 28, respectively. The reopening north of Navarre Avenue includes the replacement of the existing bridge over Amolsch Ditch, the city of Oregon said in a press release.
Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, Ohio
How long has it been since you've seen a Packard car, a Kaiser, or a Willys Jeep? Even if you're even old enough to remember them, it's probably been a long time, because the Willys company went out of business in 1953; Packard also closed in the 1950s, and Kaiser also in 1953. You can see classic cars made by those companies, as well as those manufactured by Ford, Pontiac, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, and more at Snook's Dream Cars--a museum in Bowling Green, Ohio. The oldest vehicle on display was made in 1931, the newest in 1971.
Fighter jets over Toledo Thursday part of civil air defense test
Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio and Hillsdale, Mich., areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.
13abc.com
6-year-old drowns at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not respond.
