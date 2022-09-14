COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON WILL HOST A SERIES OF PROPERTY TAX WORKSHOPS TO HELP SECOND COUNCIL DISTRICT RESIDENTS REDUCE THEIR PROPERTY TAX BILLS

Read full article on original website
Ralanda King
2d ago
I agree, Jail it is and, the fact is so many have lost became diplaced and or suffered and still this is contining to suffer great damages their homes as homeowners fighting to no avail with the city agencies and literally no to little help or acceptable response from his office , as he sold and sale south philly land and peoples homes and it history...really KJ
phlcouncil.com
COUNCIL PRESIDENT CLARKE INTRODUCES LEGISLATION OFFERING TAX CREDITS TO VOLUNTEERS WHO PERFORM COMMUNITY SERVICE
PHILADELPHIA — City Council today introduced legislation that offers a tax credit against either the real estate tax or the wage tax for volunteers who perform community service. The legislation was introduced by Councilmember Curtis Jones, Jr. (4th District) on behalf of Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District).
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES FIRST LEVEL REVIEW DEADLINE EXTENDED
PHILADELPHIA – Councilman Brian O’Neill announces that the First Level Review appeal application deadline has been extended by the Office of Property Assessment (OPA) from 9/30/2022 to 10/14/2022. Councilman Brian O’Neill is here to help you fight your 2023 assessment increase. Contact any of Councilman O’Neill’s offices for...
Philly ward leaders choose people who will fill vacant City Council district seats
Philadelphia Democratic ward leaders met Wednesday to choose candidates for the two district City Council seats left vacant by members who resigned to run for mayor.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCIL PRESIDENT CLARKE ISSUES WRITS TO HOLD SPECIAL ELECTIONS IN NOVEMBER TO FILL AT LARGE COUNCIL VACANCIES
PHILADELPHIA — Council President Darrell L. Clarke today issued Writs for Special Elections to be held to fill vacancies for two At Large seats in City Council. The special elections will be held on Election Day on Tuesday, November 8th. The vacancies for At Large seats on Council occurred...
Dispute with Philly City Council member stalls redevelopment of Germantown Y
A tug-of-war between a community group and City Councilmember Cindy Bass has effectively halted the redevelopment of the Germantown YWCA, a long-vacant neighborhood landmark both sides want to see transformed into a neighborhood asset. The dispute, the latest twist in an ongoing saga, is rooted in the city’s decision last...
City Council seeks to extend Philly’s eviction diversion program past December
The Philadelphia City Council is weighing legislation that would extend the life of the city’s eviction diversion program, a pandemic-inspired alternative to landlord-tenant court that’s being credited with keeping thousands of residents in their homes. The heralded program is set to expire at the end of the year.
philasun.com
SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County Voter Services to host telephone town hall
Montgomery County Voter Services is hosting a telephone town hall on September 28 to connect voters with the information they need to vote in this fall’s General Election. Key election officials will be on hand to share the latest on registering to vote, applying for a mail-in ballot, signing up to be a poll worker and more.
After fatal rec center shooting, Philly lawmaker seeks to limit truck parking
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A resolution banning truck parking in the 4th District for blocks surrounding churches, recreation centers, and playgrounds is designed to eliminate hiding spaces for shooters.
buckscountyherald.com
Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly
A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
delawarepublic.org
Former Wilmington city council member Rysheema Dixon passes away unexpectedly
Former Wilmington City Council member and community activist Rysheema Dixon passed away unexpectedly this week. Dixon served as a member of Wilmington City Council for five years, becoming the youngest and first African American woman to fill an at-large seat. As a council member, Dixon led efforts to add sexual...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
philasun.com
We don’t think so!
A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
City poverty rate falls again, but not for children and Black Philadelphians
Philadelphia’s notoriously high poverty rate is at its lowest level in 15 years, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census. But poverty among children and Black Philadelphians has risen.
Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’
Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
Dredge project to begin soon on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to solve flooding problems
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Work will begin soon to dredge the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to solve flooding problems near Boathouse Row.Congress has provided $8 million in funding to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project.That money is coming from the infrastructure bill.Congress also gave the Army Corps a $500,000 for the Army Corps' Delaware River, Philadelphia to the Sea Project.
thedp.com
Penn Ph.D. student leads charge to build new subway line in Northeast Philadelphia
Jay Arzu, a second-year Ph.D. student at Penn’s Stuart Weitzman School of Design, is leading a campaign to construct a new subway line in Northeast Philadelphia. The proposed line, which will be called the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, would stretch as far north as Neshaminy in Bucks County, Pa., and will continue south to Center City, according to Arzu. The line will also connect to the Broad Street Line and extend the Market-Frankford Line by one mile. The line — which could take the form of either an elevated line or a subway — would provide Northeast Philadelphia residents faster and more convenient transportation to Center City, Arzu said.
fox40jackson.com
Philadelphia voters say Fetterman’s health won’t impact their vote, citing Biden’s age and health
PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia voters shared whether they were concerned about Lt. Gov. John Letterman’s health if elected to the Senate and if it would impact their vote in the midterm elections, with some citing President Biden’s health as reassurance. “He might not be healthy mentally, but he...
Kensington Corridor Trust owns 14 local properties. It wants residents, not developers, to determine how they’re used
In Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, where the median household income is $34,374 and luxury development is on the rise, residents are concerned about being pushed out. As developers buy up abandoned properties, and as rent prices continue to rise, many fear no longer being able to afford living in a...
Philadelphia extends deadline to appeal property assessments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia homeowners have a little more time to challenge their new property assessments which could cause their taxes to go up. The average assessment across the city went up by 31% when bills first went out in May.If you think your property value is too high, you have until Oct. 14 to appeal it.The deadline was pushed back two weeks because of delays with the mail.If you need to file an appeal, click here.
“Rats!” Philadelphia Just Made Top 10 in List of 50 Rattiest Cities in U.S.
Here's a truth you might not want to hear, but you probably already knew was true if you've ever stepped a toe in Philly. Philadelphia is a pretty rat-infested city. In fact, it's been identified as one of the most rat-infested cities in the United States, according to a study.
