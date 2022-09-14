ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Ford Popping Up In All Kinds Of Photos This Week, This Time Making Brie Larson ‘Too Stunned’

By Riley Utley
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Disney)

While seeing Harrison Ford speak about Indiana Jones 5 at D23 may have been exciting, what I think is even more exciting is the adorable and enthusiastic posts that came from the celebrities who ran into the Han Solo actor backstage. From the Temple of Doom reunion Mark Hamill hyped up of Ford and his old costar Ke Huy Quan, to Brie Larson posting that she was “too stunned to speak,” it’s clear that Ford is the star that leaves some actors starstruck.

The photo Larson posted included her costars from The Marvels, one of Marvel’s upcoming movies. Ford is surrounded by the Captain Marvel actress, The Marvels director director Nia DaCosta, Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel. They are all notably excited to be standing next to the actor who brought Indy and Han Solo to life; especially Larson and Vellani, who can be seen embracing each other while staring in awe at Ford in the second photo. Can you blame them? I'd be unable to speak too.

I think Vellani’s adorable thumbs up and Larson’s ginormous smile say it all. They were in the presence of an icon and it’s hard not to fangirl over it. This interaction came not long after exclusive Indiana Jones 5 footage was shown and Marvel held its panel, during which The Marvels cast was seen together for the first time.

We know that Indiana Jones 5 is going to hype up the scale and will be Ford’s last appearance as the archeologist. Then at D23, the first footage of the upcoming movie was revealed, showing off some epic action from the movie with an equally epic cast, featuring Ford along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen.

Right after Ford’s panel, Kevin Feige walked on stage to talk about Marvel’s plans. However, before he got into that, he acknowledged the new Indy footage, saying he was a “little shocked” after it. Feige proceeded to talk about lots of exciting announcements, including the reveal of the Thunderbolts lineup, Loki Season 2 (which is why Ke Huy Quan was at D23), getting attention and footage from The Marvels being shown.

Much like her excitement towards meeting Harrison Ford, Brie Larson explained how excited she was to be working with two other powerhouse ladies of the MCU. Captain Marvel will be teaming up with her wing-woman’s daughter-turned-superhero Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel’s biggest fan Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel.

While big announcements in the worlds of Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Marvel happened on stage regarding 2023 releases and more, seeing the crossovers of different stars meeting from various franchises was thrilling. Much like Ms. Marvel when she fangirls at Avengers Con, just like Iman Vellani and Brie Larson in real life, I too was freaking out at some of my favorite actors excitedly meeting each other.

Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.

#Marvel Comics#Han Solo
