digitalspy.com
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
Viola Davis 'conflicted' as 'Woman King' faces crucial box office battle
Viola Davis said the future of big-budget Black female filmmaking in Hollywood is at stake as her ground-breaking African warrior epic "The Woman King" hits theaters this weekend. With a Black female director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and a majority Black and female cast, it will open in more than 3,000 domestic theaters, with a budget including marketing that reportedly approaches $100 million.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
Skydance Pulls Plug on ‘Dallas Sting’ With Matthew McConaughey After Investigation Into True Story
Skydance will no longer move forward with a film called “Dallas Sting” meant to star Matthew McConaughey after an investigation into the film’s true story uncovered disturbing allegations, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film from director Kari Skogland (Marvel’s “The Falcon and...
purewow.com
Jennifer Coolidge Refused to Leave the Emmys Stage as They Played Her Off—She Started a Dance Party Instead
There were a number of iconic moments at the 74th Emmy Awards, but perhaps one of the best was when Jennifer Coolidge was awarded the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work in The White Lotus. The category was stacked with...
John Boyega Defends His Dating Preference: “I Like My Women Black”
John Boyega loves Black women and isn't afraid to speak up about it despite critics who have a negative response.
‘SNL’ Adds 4 Featured Players from Comedy Central’s ‘Up Next,’ Netflix’s ‘Introducing’ for Season 48
“Saturday Night Live” said goodbye to several castmates at the end of last season, but they’re adding four more as featured players for Season 48. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker join the show, which returns Oct. 1, NBC announced Thursday. Hernandez, a Miami native,...
Jimmy Kimmel's stupid antics are just latest insult for Black women (and men) in Hollywood
Some call Jimmy Kimmel's antics at the Emmy Awards 'white privilege.' I just call it stupid.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Goodnight Mommy’ on Prime Video, in Which Naomi Watts Headlines a Remake of an Austrian Freakout Flick
Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy casts Naomi Watts as Mommy, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti as her twin sons, and us as the manipulated masses who wonder if this movie is making us insane. It’s an English-language remake of a 2014 Austrian creepout of the same name, a fact likely to elicit groans from the arthouse contingency that praised the original for being effectively scary. Speaking as someone who missed the original, I hereby review the remake with a clean slate, and declare it equal parts terrifying and maddening. Here’s why. GOODNIGHT MOMMY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: An old cell...
ComicBook
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release
There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
We are all losers in the ‘woke v racist’ Little Mermaid culture war
The worst thing about the state of the culture wars is that it requires us to formulate opinions about things that absolutely do not deserve them. Exhibit A is Disney’s forthcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid. By all accounts, this isn’t really a film that deserves to take up a lot of anyone’s brain power. It’s an old story, retold using technology that will date much faster than traditional animation, and in any other age it would be in cinemas for four weeks, gently fizzle out and never be thought of ever again.
IGN
The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022
Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
The Scene at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, From Hugh Jackman to Taylor Swift (Exclusive Photos)
Toronto 2022: Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey, Nicolas Cage and more hit the red carpet -- and the streets -- at the annual festival
‘Moonage Daydream’ Film Review: Immersive David Bowie Documentary Is a Bold, Seething Mass of Bowie-ness
Brett Morgen's doc delves into the Bowie archives to embrace the artist's concept of an art that works with "fragments and chaos"
Polygon
The decade’s best horror film is back — in the worst form
It might be unfair to compare remakes to their source films, but it’s also unavoidable for people who care about movies. While the common Hollywood lore says American audiences refuse to read subtitles, and English-language remakes open the film to broader audiences, it’s also true that a certain portion of the audience for any remake is made up of fans who want to see what a film has gained or lost in a second translation to the screen.
Jerrod Carmichael Wins First Emmy For ‘Rothaniel’ Special; “I Made Something That Was Of Great Personal Consequence To Me”
Jerrod Carmichael nabbed his first Emmy award for his HBO comedy special Rothaniel. The comedian beat Ali Wong: Don Wong, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy, Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) and Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. “I wanted to win, I’m happy I won. Thank you very much,” he said on stage, wearing Puff Daddy’s fur jacket. “I made something that was of great personal consequence to me and this definitely contributes to the meaning of it. I’m not a sore winner,...
Super Takes U.S. Rights To Alice Diop’s Venice Prize Winner ‘Saint Omer’
Neon’s boutique label Super has secured U.S. rights to Alice Diop’s acclaimed drama Saint Omer, following its world premiere earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, where the film won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, as well as the Luigi De Laurentiis Lion of the Future Award for Best Debut Feature. Inspired by a true story, Saint Omer is billed as a contemporary version of the Medea myth. The film follows the novelist Rama (Kayije Kagame) as she attends the trial of Laurence Coly (Guslagie Malanga), a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising...
Collider
'The Strangers' Remake: Madelaine Petsch-Led Horror Movie Begins Filming in Slovakia
The Strangers, the first movie in an upcoming trilogy directed by Renny Harlin (The Misfits, Exorcist: The Beginning) and produced by Lionsgate, has started filming in Slovakia with Rastislav Kuril’s Frame Film servicing production. Production on the first part of the planned trilogy, which is a remake of the 2008 film with the same name, started in August on locations in and around Bratislava, per Variety.
Zoe Saldaña Embarks on a Love Story ‘For the Ages’ in Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’ Trailer (Video)
The new Netflix limited series “From Scratch,” starring Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea, debuted its first trailer Thursday. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling memoir “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home” by Tembi Locke, the adaptation’s eight hour-long episodes will premiere on the streamer Oct. 21.
TheWrap
