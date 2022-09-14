ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallassee, AL

WTVM

New emergency building coming to Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County will soon have a new emergency equipment building to help shelter those in need in emergencies. The name will be the Logistics Building. The new building will be multipurpose, able to shelter people when needed and hold events like vaccine clinics. Once a...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Homeless In Montgomery? Dial 211 for Help

On Tuesday Montgomery City ALDOT, and local non profit organizations teamed up to clean up a homeless camp under the I-85/Ann St. overpass. Officials say that help and resources were offered to those found beneath the bridge. Three people were actively living at the camp when crews arrived, but officials...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Humane Society Shortage on Dog Food

The Prattville/Autauga Humane Society is in dire need of supplies. There has been a huge increase of animals being brought to the humane society. Now, they have have a shortage on dog and kitten food and need the public’s help during this time to feed the animals they have up for adoption.
PRATTVILLE, AL
City
Tallassee, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Tallassee, AL
Government
wtvy.com

Two killed in Pike County crash

Local experts talk COVID ahead of winter illness season. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated: 8 hours...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Veterinarians warn about canine influenza

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With concerns of canine influenza or dog flu on the rise, some veterinarians are reminding pet parents of the signs and symptoms. Veterinarian Dr. Bill Van Hooser says VCA Carriage Hills Animal Hospital shut down its boarding until further notice due to the uptick in cases.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 23-year-old man has been identified as the latest homicide victim in Montgomery. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, the victim has been identified as Dante Gholston of Montgomery. The shooting happened Thursday at 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle, which is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

New Commercial, Retail Park Coming to Autauga County

The Autauga County Industrial Development Authority, the Autauga County Commission and the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce have broken ground for commercial and retail development at the Interstate Business Park. The Interstate Business Park is located at 103 Jesse Samuel Hunt Boulevard off U.S. Highway 31, near Interstate 65 exit...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
lakemagazine.life

Russell Medical earns 5 stars

Accolades poured in last month for Alexander City’s hospital, as Russell Medical was one of only three Alabama hospitals to receive the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Five-Star Rating in 2022. Russell Medical is one of only 429 hospitals across the U.S. to receive the rating this year,...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Commissioners disagree on proposed pay raise for Lowndes County employees

The Lowndes County Commission discussed its annual budget at Monday night’s regularly scheduled commission meeting, which included a raise for all county employees. The commission heard two proposals regarding wage increases for all county employees. One proposal would increase the county employee wages by $3 an hour. The other proposal, which passed, increased the employee wages by $1.50 an hour and included a one-time bonus.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

ALEA Assists in Bullock County Manhunt, Suspect Apprehended

At the request of the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office, several units from various divisions within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to assist in a manhunt for an attempted murder suspect at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022. The suspect, identified as Notorius Crenshon Baldwin, 26,...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama

At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Several MPS Students Hospitalized after Participating in the One Chip Challenge

Several students in Montgomery Public Schools have been hospitalized after participating in the one chip challenge, and Board of Education Administrators want parents to be aware of the dangers. The One chip challenge, like many other challenges circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Twitter, is gaining momentum...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 4 on Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, due to the location of the accident, there were no video surveillance cameras in the area of the crash. However, police say some potential video evidence has been collected from nearby locations, and a vehicle of interest has been identified.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Valley man killed in Lee County vehicle versus motorcycle crash

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man died Friday morning in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Beauregard. The crash occurred between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112 on Lee Road 146.  Lee County Corner Daniel Sexton identified the victim as 57-year-old George Paul Shapley Jr. of Valley, Alabama. The crash remains under investigation. 
VALLEY, AL
WSFA

3 sought in Montgomery capital murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects sought in a capital murder investigation. According to Maj. Saba Coleman, the fatal shooting happened on July 8th in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. Two victims were injured in the incident but one, later identified as James Cobb, 55, died from his injuries. The other victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries/.
MONTGOMERY, AL

