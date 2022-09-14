Read full article on original website
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
"I Need People To Help Me," Alabama Mother Pleads In Search For Missing 20-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
WTVM
New emergency building coming to Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County will soon have a new emergency equipment building to help shelter those in need in emergencies. The name will be the Logistics Building. The new building will be multipurpose, able to shelter people when needed and hold events like vaccine clinics. Once a...
alabamanews.net
Homeless In Montgomery? Dial 211 for Help
On Tuesday Montgomery City ALDOT, and local non profit organizations teamed up to clean up a homeless camp under the I-85/Ann St. overpass. Officials say that help and resources were offered to those found beneath the bridge. Three people were actively living at the camp when crews arrived, but officials...
wtvy.com
Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
alabamanews.net
Prattville Humane Society Shortage on Dog Food
The Prattville/Autauga Humane Society is in dire need of supplies. There has been a huge increase of animals being brought to the humane society. Now, they have have a shortage on dog and kitten food and need the public’s help during this time to feed the animals they have up for adoption.
wtvy.com
Two killed in Pike County crash
Local experts talk COVID ahead of winter illness season. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated: 8 hours...
WSFA
Veterinarians warn about canine influenza
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With concerns of canine influenza or dog flu on the rise, some veterinarians are reminding pet parents of the signs and symptoms. Veterinarian Dr. Bill Van Hooser says VCA Carriage Hills Animal Hospital shut down its boarding until further notice due to the uptick in cases.
WSFA
Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 23-year-old man has been identified as the latest homicide victim in Montgomery. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, the victim has been identified as Dante Gholston of Montgomery. The shooting happened Thursday at 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle, which is...
alabamanews.net
New Commercial, Retail Park Coming to Autauga County
The Autauga County Industrial Development Authority, the Autauga County Commission and the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce have broken ground for commercial and retail development at the Interstate Business Park. The Interstate Business Park is located at 103 Jesse Samuel Hunt Boulevard off U.S. Highway 31, near Interstate 65 exit...
lakemagazine.life
Russell Medical earns 5 stars
Accolades poured in last month for Alexander City’s hospital, as Russell Medical was one of only three Alabama hospitals to receive the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Five-Star Rating in 2022. Russell Medical is one of only 429 hospitals across the U.S. to receive the rating this year,...
lowndessignal.com
Commissioners disagree on proposed pay raise for Lowndes County employees
The Lowndes County Commission discussed its annual budget at Monday night’s regularly scheduled commission meeting, which included a raise for all county employees. The commission heard two proposals regarding wage increases for all county employees. One proposal would increase the county employee wages by $3 an hour. The other proposal, which passed, increased the employee wages by $1.50 an hour and included a one-time bonus.
unionspringsherald.com
ALEA Assists in Bullock County Manhunt, Suspect Apprehended
At the request of the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office, several units from various divisions within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to assist in a manhunt for an attempted murder suspect at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022. The suspect, identified as Notorius Crenshon Baldwin, 26,...
Troy Messenger
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
alabamanews.net
Several MPS Students Hospitalized after Participating in the One Chip Challenge
Several students in Montgomery Public Schools have been hospitalized after participating in the one chip challenge, and Board of Education Administrators want parents to be aware of the dangers. The One chip challenge, like many other challenges circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Twitter, is gaining momentum...
WSFA
Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 4 on Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, due to the location of the accident, there were no video surveillance cameras in the area of the crash. However, police say some potential video evidence has been collected from nearby locations, and a vehicle of interest has been identified.
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
Valley man killed in Lee County vehicle versus motorcycle crash
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man died Friday morning in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Beauregard. The crash occurred between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112 on Lee Road 146. Lee County Corner Daniel Sexton identified the victim as 57-year-old George Paul Shapley Jr. of Valley, Alabama. The crash remains under investigation.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10
• Unlawful breaking and entering and theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Property damage was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • A road rage incident was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Criminal mischief was reported on Hollowood Lane.
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Ashurst Bar Road. • A welfare check was conducted on Bass Street. • A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue. • Harassing communications was reported on Highway 229. • A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
WSFA
3 sought in Montgomery capital murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects sought in a capital murder investigation. According to Maj. Saba Coleman, the fatal shooting happened on July 8th in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. Two victims were injured in the incident but one, later identified as James Cobb, 55, died from his injuries. The other victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries/.
WSFA
Suspect in Bullock County manhunt charged in Union Springs shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was at the center of a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County is facing several charges, court records show. Notorious Crenshon Baldwin, 26, was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after law enforcement announced they were searching for him. Court...
