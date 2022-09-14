ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
The Independent

McConnell shoots down Lindsey Graham’s proposed abortion ban

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s bill that would ban abortion at 15 weeks, saying that he would prefer the issue be left to the states. The Senate minority leader was asked about the ban that Mr Graham proposed on Tuesday during Senate Republicans’ weekly press conference after their policy luncheon. “I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this will be dealt with at the state level,” Mr McConnell said. Mr Graham intoduced his bill on Tuesday while surrounded by anti-abortion groups, saying “we should have a law at the...
CBS Miami

Democrats slam Sen. Marco Rubio for support of national abortion ban

MIAMI - South Florida Democrats came together Thursday morning to criticize Republican Senator Marco Rubio for co-sponsoring a bill that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks.Unveiled by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham this week, the bill would allow for exceptions after 15 weeks in cases of incest, rape, or if the mother's life is in danger.Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other top party leaders have distanced themselves from Graham's bill, saying they believe the majority of Republican senators would rather leave the issue of abortion up to the states.  Florida already bans abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if...
Axios

McConnell's renegades

Two of the highest-profile Republicans in the Senate are publicly defying Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on high-stakes issues vital to the GOP's chances of retaking the majority next year. The big picture: In interviews with Axios, GOP senators and party strategists declined to blame McConnell for the antics of...
Reason.com

National Abortion Ban Proposal Divides Republicans, Excites Democrats

"Stupid, just stupid," said one GOP strategist. Earlier this week, the Reason Roundup covered South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham's expected national abortion ban bill. Graham indeed introduced such legislation on Tuesday. His bill would make it a felony punishable by up to five years in prison to perform an abortion at or after 15 weeks gestation. There would be exceptions for pregnancy by rape and incest, as well as when a pregnant woman's life was at risk*, but no exceptions for severe fetal birth defects or a mother's health. States would be free to enact stricter laws if they wished, but not more liberal rules.
