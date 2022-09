This Deluxe Edition is the hardcover BIG WEDNESDAY novel John Milius and I envisioned being published from the beginning.”. Denny Aaberg is bringing BIG WEDNESDAY back to California Surf Museum. Wednesday, Sept. 28. Doors open at 6pm. $5 CSM members. $10 general admission. Seating is limited!. Buy tickets now 760-721-6876.

