Newsom signs climate bill package into law
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of new climate initiatives into law on Friday, touting them as aggressive moves to address pollution and accelerate a clean energy transition in the Golden State. During a signing ceremony in Solano County, Newsom said the climate initiatives represent...
Both parties sound off on public safety, drug laws, taxes for next Washington Legislature
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than two months away, State Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, and state Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, discussed their respective party’s priorities for the upcoming 2023 legislative session on TVW’s “Inside Olympia” on Thursday night. Reforming the state’s...
Details lacking for $180M in federal funds to be used for 'clean power generation' for Georgia
(The Center Square) — The White House has said the so-called Inflation Reduction Act will result in investments in Georgia in "large-scale clean power generation and storage" estimated at $180 million. But who is making the investment?. Georgia Democrats have heralded the legislation and lambasted Republicans for voting against...
Washington revenue dept. continues rulemaking on tax ruled unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Revenue is moving full speed ahead with rulemaking for the capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional earlier this year. Last year, the Legislature passed – and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law – a capital gains tax aimed at the state’s...
North Carolina highlighted in report on skyrocketing corporate subsidies
(The Center Square) — North Carolina was highlighted in a Center for Economic Accountability report showing 2022 will be the most expensive year ever for economic development programs. The combination of state and local governments flush with federal COVID-19 funds and the upcoming November midterm elections created three times...
Experts question economic, environmental value of wind power
(The Center Square) – Wind farms continue to pop up like mushrooms across Michigan’s landscape, and with them, plenty of backlash from energy, economic and environmental public policy experts. Michigan ranks 15th for total wind generation nationwide, according to a 2021 study released by Commodity.com, which was updated...
Gov. Newsom calls on DOJ to investigate states transporting migrants
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to open an investigation into possible violations of state and federal law in response to reports of migrants being sent to Martha’s Vineyard this week. In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick...
'Sluggish' economic growth in Pennsylvania continues
(The Center Square) – The latest economic data show the continuation of a trend for Pennsylvania: declining but higher-than-average unemployment and higher prices than a year ago due to inflation. A new report from the Commonwealth Foundation notes how Pennsylvania lags behind the national average. “Pennsylvania’s economy remains sluggish...
$271M failed audit not mentioned at Washington family department oversight meeting
(The Center Square) – Allison Krutsinger provided a high-level overview of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families’ legislative agenda for next year, but skipped any mention of one of the 20 items listed on the agency’s requested legislation and decision packages: CCDF Audit Response.
Washington judge Sal Mendoza is confirmed to Ninth Circuit
(The Center Square) – A judge from the Tri-Cities is the first Hispanic judge from Washington state to ever serve on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. U.S. District Court Judge Salvador "Sal" Mendoza has been confirmed to the higher court by the Senate in a 46-40 vote. He was nominated for the Ninth Circuit in April by President Joe Biden. He replaces M. Margaret McKeown of San Diego, California, who is retiring from the role she has held since 1998.
Florida's unemployment rate lowest of 10 largest U.S. states
(The Center Square) – While the national unemployment rate increased to 3.7% in August, Florida’s remained the lowest of the country's 10 largest states at 2.7%, according to the latest jobs numbers reported by the state Department of Economic Opportunity. Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the...
Dispute: Could earlier contract deadline reduce Washington teachers strikes?
(The Center Square) – The recent teacher strikes in King County have some people questioning why contracts between teachers unions and school districts expire around the beginning of the school year. In the case of the strikes in the Seattle and Kent school districts, the contracts between the teachers...
Colorado water projects to receive nearly $11.4M from sports betting tax revenue
(The Center Square) – Water projects in Colorado are set to see a nearly $11.4 million boost thanks to tax revenue from sports betting. The Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission (CLGCC) on Thursday approved almost $12.5 million total in distributions, with a majority going to the Colorado Water Plan. The $11.4 million distribution for water projects is 43% more than last year's $7.9 million distribution, according to the state's Division of Gaming.
Illinois Republican AG candidate says Illinois' SAFE-T Act can be improved, lawmakers must hurry
(The center Square) – Republican attorney general candidate Thomas Devore is talking about “improving” the SAFE-T Act. While some Republicans want the new law repealed that changes the rules for everything from cash bail to how Illinois prosecutors can deal with suspects in violent crimes, Devore said lawmakers should amend it.
Poll shows Nevada Republican candidates gaining support in midterm election
(The Center Square) – A new poll from Emerson College Polling, 8 News Now, and The Hill shows key Nevada midterm races have shifted in favor of Republicans since July. In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s support declined by 3 points while support for her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt rose by 1 point.
Job openings increasing in Utah
(The Center Square) – The number of nonfarm jobs in Utah jumped 3.4% in August when compared to last year, with most of the job increases coming in the trade, transportation and utilities industries, according to the Department of Workforce Services. The state's unemployment rate remained at 2.0% for...
Federal judge weighs New Hampshire's 'divisive concepts' law
(The Center Square) – A federal judge is considering a lawsuit challenging a New Hampshire law that limits how teachers discuss racism and discrimination in the classroom. The lawsuit, filed by the National Education Association of New Hampshire and American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, seek to overturn the so-called "divisive concepts" law that prohibits teaching about systemic racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination in public schools and state-funded programs.
Tax increases, COVID relief funding help Illinois pay down bills
(The Center Square) – The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank. Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
Analysis: New Jersey 36th-best of all states in religious liberty
(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state nationwide is the 36th-best in New Jersey, a new study published this week says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides rankings for every state 1-50 using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
18 AGs call on Biden to classify illicit fentanyl as weapon of mass destruction
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong are leading a multistate, bipartisan effort urging President Joe Biden to classify illicit fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction (WMD). “I first called for President Biden to take swift action in July and...
