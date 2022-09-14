ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Center Square

Newsom signs climate bill package into law

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of new climate initiatives into law on Friday, touting them as aggressive moves to address pollution and accelerate a clean energy transition in the Golden State. During a signing ceremony in Solano County, Newsom said the climate initiatives represent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

'Sluggish' economic growth in Pennsylvania continues

(The Center Square) – The latest economic data show the continuation of a trend for Pennsylvania: declining but higher-than-average unemployment and higher prices than a year ago due to inflation. A new report from the Commonwealth Foundation notes how Pennsylvania lags behind the national average. “Pennsylvania’s economy remains sluggish...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Washington judge Sal Mendoza is confirmed to Ninth Circuit

(The Center Square) – A judge from the Tri-Cities is the first Hispanic judge from Washington state to ever serve on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. U.S. District Court Judge Salvador "Sal" Mendoza has been confirmed to the higher court by the Senate in a 46-40 vote. He was nominated for the Ninth Circuit in April by President Joe Biden. He replaces M. Margaret McKeown of San Diego, California, who is retiring from the role she has held since 1998.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Colorado water projects to receive nearly $11.4M from sports betting tax revenue

(The Center Square) – Water projects in Colorado are set to see a nearly $11.4 million boost thanks to tax revenue from sports betting. The Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission (CLGCC) on Thursday approved almost $12.5 million total in distributions, with a majority going to the Colorado Water Plan. The $11.4 million distribution for water projects is 43% more than last year's $7.9 million distribution, according to the state's Division of Gaming.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Job openings increasing in Utah

(The Center Square) – The number of nonfarm jobs in Utah jumped 3.4% in August when compared to last year, with most of the job increases coming in the trade, transportation and utilities industries, according to the Department of Workforce Services. The state's unemployment rate remained at 2.0% for...
The Center Square

Federal judge weighs New Hampshire's 'divisive concepts' law

(The Center Square) – A federal judge is considering a lawsuit challenging a New Hampshire law that limits how teachers discuss racism and discrimination in the classroom. The lawsuit, filed by the National Education Association of New Hampshire and American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, seek to overturn the so-called "divisive concepts" law that prohibits teaching about systemic racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination in public schools and state-funded programs.
The Center Square

Analysis: New Jersey 36th-best of all states in religious liberty

(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state nationwide is the 36th-best in New Jersey, a new study published this week says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides rankings for every state 1-50 using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
