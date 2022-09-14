ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fresnostatenews.com

Student journalism pathway announced at Tatarian school renaming ceremony

The Fresno Unified School District officially changed the name of Forkner Elementary School to H. Roger Tatarian Elementary School in a ceremony on Sept. 7. As the thermometer found a third digit late in the morning, dignitaries spoke at the podium illuminated by the full intensity of the late summer sun.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox

Community members speak out at VUSD meeting over the exposure of material that slipped through the cracks in board approval, allowed individuals to draw their own conclusions from the lack of information. VISALIA– After uproar and pressure from parents ultimately led to the cancellation of an event they found inappropriate,...
VISALIA, CA
fresnostatenews.com

Challenged books exhibition opens during Banned Books Week

The Fresno State Library and the Arne Nixon Center for the Study of Children’s Literature present “Banned! Books Under Fire,” an exhibition on banned books throughout the United States. Filled with thought-provoking imagery, facts and data from the American Library Association’s tracking of challenged literature, the exhibition serves as a reminder of the unifying power of stories and the divisiveness of censorship. The exhibition opens during Banned Books Week and runs from.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno GOP, Dems on Common Ground in Opposing Local Ballot Measure

In the era of political bitterness, the Fresno County Republican and Democratic parties found something they agree upon — opposition to Measure C. The $7 billion sales tax for county transportation is on the ballot this November for a 30-year renewal (2027-2057). It needs a yes vote from two-thirds of Fresno County voters to pass.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Education
Local
California Education
sierranewsonline.com

Fresno Flats Newest Museum Curator

OAKHURST — Fresno Flats Historical Village and Park is beyond excited to have Stephanie Outhier participate in our little museum, being voted in as its newest museum curator. Some great things are happening at Fresno Flats, and it is so great to be attracting such talent. Be sure to come out for our next historical lecture and meet the newest member of the team.
OAKHURST, CA
GV Wire

City Hires Prominent Attorney to Defend Council President at Taxpayers Expense

The city of Fresno hired a prominent criminal defense attorney to defend the City Council president in a criminal case, records show. Nelson Esparza faces two criminal counts based on an alleged conversation in April with then-City Attorney Douglas Sloan. The Fresno District Attorney’s Office charged Esparza with one felony count of attempted extortion and a misdemeanor count of violating the city charter. If Esparza is convicted, he faces a maximum of three years in prison.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Bilingual Education#Education Department#Linus College#Fresno State#Educator Preparation
YourCentralValley.com

Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found

Lancaster High School was among several California schools evacuated Wednesday after reports of a person with a gun on campus – reports that were later deemed hoaxes. Lancaster High, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence, including armored vehicles. Law enforcement […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
YourCentralValley.com

‘No danger’ at Bullard High School, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say there is not an active shooter at Fresno’s Bullard High School, after reports of a police response at the campus Wednesday morning. In a post on social media, officers wrote that there are no injuries at Bullard High School – or any other school […]
FRESNO, CA
ca.gov

NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
fresnostatenews.com

Friday Night Flights wine tastings slated for fall return

The weekly tasting costs $10 per person and features a rotating list of white, rosé and red wines crafted by Viticulture and Enology Department staff and students. Admission costs are waived for Fresno State Wine Club members or if attendees purchase wine. September will feature the winery’s 2018 Alicante...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Fire at Dos Palos High School, reports of multiple classrooms burned

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fire crews are responding to a fire that broke out at Dos Palos High School. The campus is located on Blossom Street at Lucern Avenue. Fire officials have confirmed that they first responded to a fire in classroom 300 around 6 am, but those flames have since spread to other classrooms on the campus.
DOS PALOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Valley Animal Center needs funds to stay open

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest private no-kill animal shelter in the Central Valley needs funds to get through the year. The Valley Animal Center needs to raise over $250,000 to continue operating through the year. They say that last year, the adoption rates at the center decreased. Instead, there has been a significant increase […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Farmers letting crops die amid drought, record heat

Firebaugh, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley farmers are letting their crops die amid the ongoing drought and record-breaking heat this summer. On Fresno County’s west side, thousands of acres of almond trees are being removed because the water supply isn’t there. Farmer Joe del Bosque says he and his neighbors are sacrificing orchards. Almond trees […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy