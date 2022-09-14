Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
fresnostatenews.com
Student journalism pathway announced at Tatarian school renaming ceremony
The Fresno Unified School District officially changed the name of Forkner Elementary School to H. Roger Tatarian Elementary School in a ceremony on Sept. 7. As the thermometer found a third digit late in the morning, dignitaries spoke at the podium illuminated by the full intensity of the late summer sun.
thesungazette.com
Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox
Community members speak out at VUSD meeting over the exposure of material that slipped through the cracks in board approval, allowed individuals to draw their own conclusions from the lack of information. VISALIA– After uproar and pressure from parents ultimately led to the cancellation of an event they found inappropriate,...
fresnostatenews.com
Challenged books exhibition opens during Banned Books Week
The Fresno State Library and the Arne Nixon Center for the Study of Children’s Literature present “Banned! Books Under Fire,” an exhibition on banned books throughout the United States. Filled with thought-provoking imagery, facts and data from the American Library Association’s tracking of challenged literature, the exhibition serves as a reminder of the unifying power of stories and the divisiveness of censorship. The exhibition opens during Banned Books Week and runs from.
GV Wire
Fresno GOP, Dems on Common Ground in Opposing Local Ballot Measure
In the era of political bitterness, the Fresno County Republican and Democratic parties found something they agree upon — opposition to Measure C. The $7 billion sales tax for county transportation is on the ballot this November for a 30-year renewal (2027-2057). It needs a yes vote from two-thirds of Fresno County voters to pass.
$600 per hour: How much Fresno is paying for Nelson Esparza’s defense
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – How much will the City of Fresno pay for City Council President Nelson Esparza’s defense for alleged attempted extortion? In May, Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld claimed former city attorney Doug Sloan was being extorted and said Esparza told Sloan that he could only work for the council majority or he […]
Fresno residents share concerns about city in survey
In its third consecutive year, the study found affordable housing, homelessness, crime and gun violence are top concerns.
sierranewsonline.com
Fresno Flats Newest Museum Curator
OAKHURST — Fresno Flats Historical Village and Park is beyond excited to have Stephanie Outhier participate in our little museum, being voted in as its newest museum curator. Some great things are happening at Fresno Flats, and it is so great to be attracting such talent. Be sure to come out for our next historical lecture and meet the newest member of the team.
GV Wire
City Hires Prominent Attorney to Defend Council President at Taxpayers Expense
The city of Fresno hired a prominent criminal defense attorney to defend the City Council president in a criminal case, records show. Nelson Esparza faces two criminal counts based on an alleged conversation in April with then-City Attorney Douglas Sloan. The Fresno District Attorney’s Office charged Esparza with one felony count of attempted extortion and a misdemeanor count of violating the city charter. If Esparza is convicted, he faces a maximum of three years in prison.
What to do in Central California this weekend
ABC30 is taking action to highlight all the activities during your weekend!
Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found
Lancaster High School was among several California schools evacuated Wednesday after reports of a person with a gun on campus – reports that were later deemed hoaxes. Lancaster High, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence, including armored vehicles. Law enforcement […]
Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
USC vs. Fresno State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
USC vs. Fresno State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 17 Time: 10:30 p.m. Eastern TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) USC vs. Fresno State: Need to knowFresno State: Once again, this offense should have the pieces ...
Fresno Gumbo House holding grand opening for new restaurant
The Fresno Gumbo House has been serving seafood platters to the people in the Valley from either their home or their food truck. Now, the husband and wife duo finally got the keys to their first ever brick-and-mortar.
‘No danger’ at Bullard High School, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say there is not an active shooter at Fresno’s Bullard High School, after reports of a police response at the campus Wednesday morning. In a post on social media, officers wrote that there are no injuries at Bullard High School – or any other school […]
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
fresnostatenews.com
Friday Night Flights wine tastings slated for fall return
The weekly tasting costs $10 per person and features a rotating list of white, rosé and red wines crafted by Viticulture and Enology Department staff and students. Admission costs are waived for Fresno State Wine Club members or if attendees purchase wine. September will feature the winery’s 2018 Alicante...
ABC30 Fresno
Fire at Dos Palos High School, reports of multiple classrooms burned
FRESNO, Calif. -- Fire crews are responding to a fire that broke out at Dos Palos High School. The campus is located on Blossom Street at Lucern Avenue. Fire officials have confirmed that they first responded to a fire in classroom 300 around 6 am, but those flames have since spread to other classrooms on the campus.
Valley Animal Center needs funds to stay open
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest private no-kill animal shelter in the Central Valley needs funds to get through the year. The Valley Animal Center needs to raise over $250,000 to continue operating through the year. They say that last year, the adoption rates at the center decreased. Instead, there has been a significant increase […]
Claim for damages filed after incident between former Fresno Unified principal and student
A claim for damages has been filed following an incident between a former Fresno Unified principal and a student with special needs.
Farmers letting crops die amid drought, record heat
Firebaugh, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley farmers are letting their crops die amid the ongoing drought and record-breaking heat this summer. On Fresno County’s west side, thousands of acres of almond trees are being removed because the water supply isn’t there. Farmer Joe del Bosque says he and his neighbors are sacrificing orchards. Almond trees […]
