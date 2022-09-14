Read full article on original website
Syracuse gets by Purdue in dramatic fashion, winning a classic in the final seconds (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Purdue Boilermakers at 12 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be televised on ESPN2. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Purdue to see the latest updates...
Purdue vs. Syracuse spread, predictions and odds for Saturday, 9/17
The Syracuse Orange will be looking to remain undefeated when they host the Purdue Boilermakers at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday afternoon. Syracuse is coming off season-opening victories over Louisville and UConn. Purdue is 1-1 with a loss to Penn State followed by a shutout of Indiana State. Let’s check out the odds and our best bet for Saturday’s matchup.
Syracuse vs. Purdue: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
After a two-game homestand, the Purdue Boilermakers will be on the road. They will take on the Syracuse Orange at noon ET on Saturday at Carrier Dome. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games. Purdue got themselves on the board against the...
Where to Watch: SU vs. Purdue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Football team is off to a hot start, decisively winning their first two games. The team looks to continue their winning ways Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. If...
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 2)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III’s Week 2 closes out with eight high school football matchups Saturday. >> Clash of reigning section champions ends with must-see defensive stop (video, photos)
Clash of reigning section champions ends with must-see defensive stop (videos, photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The game between defending Class A state champion Christian Brothers Academy and defending Section III Class AA champion Cicero-North Syracuse lived up to the hype and then some. The Brothers defended their home field with a narrow 42-41 win over the Northstars. “These kids never give...
Moskov brothers building coaching legacy at Auburn
If you’re familiar with high school football in Central New York, you’ve heard of Auburn coach Dave Moskov. In 25 full seasons in Auburn, the energetic coach has had quite a bit of success, with 12 sectional appearances and a 2006 state championship with the Maroons, who host Watertown tonight.
Auburn High School celebrates 1970-’71 undefeated football team
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sports, especially high school sports, are rooted in tradition. Friday night at Auburn High School they celebrated a tradition that was over 50 years in the making. During halftime of the Watertown v.s. Auburn game members of the class of ’71 and players from the...
Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done
Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
Indianapolis suburb planning 8,500-seat sports arena
A timeline for the start of construction wasn’t announced.
What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
Oswego Speedway prepares for 50th SuperDIRT week
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year the Oswego Speedway transforms from the “Steel Palace,” to the “Clay Palace.” However, before the crew can welcome fans to the speedway for the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT week, quite the operation takes place. Executive Director of Events Jeff Hachmann says the crew is […]
Four CNY schools to add girls wrestling teams this winter
Four schools from Central New York will field all-girls wrestling teams this winter. The Section III schools – Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer – are four of the total 30 schools from across the state that committed to having teams, NYSPHSAA director of communication Chris Watson said.
New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion
Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
Growing health care provider to redevelop site of former Syracuse diner
Syracuse, N.Y. — The longtime home of a Syracuse diner is about to see new life as a training center for a nonprofit company that provides substance abuse and mental health services. Helio Health plans to renovate the two-story building at the southeast corner of North Salina and East...
COVID-19 is not over. SU needs to stop thinking it is.
This summer, Syracuse University decided not to track COVID-19 cases on campus in the fall semester. As a result, the SU community is not aware of active COVID-19 cases, blinding students to the reality of the pandemic. In previous years, SU tracked and published positive cases on the COVID-19 dashboard, but the university discontinued the site over the summer.
2 CNY schools earn 2022 Blue Ribbon honors
Syracuse, N.Y. -- New Hartford and Skaneateles have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The two are among 20 schools in New York state and 297 across the country so honored. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, son of former Republican congressman, endorses Democrat in NY-22 race
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in his five years as Mayor of Syracuse, Ben Walsh is making an endorsement in Central New York’s race for congress. Walsh is endorsing Francis Conole, the Democrat. Many endorsements aren’t surprises. In Walsh’s case, he’s the independent mayor who’s been twice-elected with no party support, the […]
