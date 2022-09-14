ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Syracuse.com

Purdue vs. Syracuse spread, predictions and odds for Saturday, 9/17

The Syracuse Orange will be looking to remain undefeated when they host the Purdue Boilermakers at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday afternoon. Syracuse is coming off season-opening victories over Louisville and UConn. Purdue is 1-1 with a loss to Penn State followed by a shutout of Indiana State. Let’s check out the odds and our best bet for Saturday’s matchup.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Purdue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Football team is off to a hot start, decisively winning their first two games. The team looks to continue their winning ways Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. If...
SYRACUSE, NY
West Lafayette, IN
spectrumlocalnews.com

Moskov brothers building coaching legacy at Auburn

If you’re familiar with high school football in Central New York, you’ve heard of Auburn coach Dave Moskov. In 25 full seasons in Auburn, the energetic coach has had quite a bit of success, with 12 sectional appearances and a 2006 state championship with the Maroons, who host Watertown tonight.
AUBURN, NY
localsyr.com

Auburn High School celebrates 1970-’71 undefeated football team

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sports, especially high school sports, are rooted in tradition. Friday night at Auburn High School they celebrated a tradition that was over 50 years in the making. During halftime of the Watertown v.s. Auburn game members of the class of ’71 and players from the...
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done

Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Syracuse.com

What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab

Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego Speedway prepares for 50th SuperDIRT week

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year the Oswego Speedway transforms from the “Steel Palace,” to the “Clay Palace.” However, before the crew can welcome fans to the speedway for the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT week, quite the operation takes place. Executive Director of Events Jeff Hachmann says the crew is […]
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Four CNY schools to add girls wrestling teams this winter

Four schools from Central New York will field all-girls wrestling teams this winter. The Section III schools – Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer – are four of the total 30 schools from across the state that committed to having teams, NYSPHSAA director of communication Chris Watson said.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion

Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December

Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
AUBURN, NY
Daily Orange

COVID-19 is not over. SU needs to stop thinking it is.

This summer, Syracuse University decided not to track COVID-19 cases on campus in the fall semester. As a result, the SU community is not aware of active COVID-19 cases, blinding students to the reality of the pandemic. In previous years, SU tracked and published positive cases on the COVID-19 dashboard, but the university discontinued the site over the summer.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

2 CNY schools earn 2022 Blue Ribbon honors

Syracuse, N.Y. -- New Hartford and Skaneateles have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The two are among 20 schools in New York state and 297 across the country so honored. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
SKANEATELES, NY
ithaca.com

When Ithaca Rode Shotguns

For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, son of former Republican congressman, endorses Democrat in NY-22 race

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in his five years as Mayor of Syracuse, Ben Walsh is making an endorsement in Central New York’s race for congress. Walsh is endorsing Francis Conole, the Democrat. Many endorsements aren’t surprises. In Walsh’s case, he’s the independent mayor who’s been twice-elected with no party support, the […]
SYRACUSE, NY

